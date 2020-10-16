Unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko fights IBF titlist Teofimo Lopez in a must-see bout Saturday night from Las Vegas. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand. Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) holds the WBA, WBO and WBC world titles and is regarded as one of the world's best pound-for-pound fighters. At 23, Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) is nine years younger and will present Lomachenko with his toughest challenge since the Ukrainian moved up to 135 pounds in 2018.

William Hill lists Lomachenko as a -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100) in the latest Lomachenko vs. Lopez odds, with the American getting +350 (risk $100 to win $350) as the underdog. To wager on the fight lasting the full 12 rounds, you'd risk $150 to win $100. Before making any Lomachenko vs. Lopez picks, see the latest boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A 2019 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year nominee, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights.

Last year in the heavyweight division, Kahn called Deontay Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early to make a statement," Kahn told readers. The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout.

Lomachenko vs. Lopez preview

Kahn cannot wait for Saturday night. "After sitting ringside for Wilder vs. Fury 2, I didn't think another fight could top that fight, but I'm feeling that Lomachenko vs. Lopez could end up being a fight of the year candidate," he told SportsLine.

"Lomachenko in large part has seemed untouchable, except for his one loss against Orlando Salido at featherweight in the second professional fight of his career," Kahn continued.

But Lopez has a three-inch read advantage, Kahn added, and "he's the stronger and naturally heavier fighter."

"Both are excellent athletes and have solid footwork," he said. "Lomachenko has far more experience and a higher boxing IQ -- at the moment."

