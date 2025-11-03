Victor Conte, one of the central names in performance-enhancing drug scandals during the 2000s, died Monday at 75. Conte had announced in June that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Conte founded BALCO, the Bay Area Laboratory Co-Operative, in 1984, after a career as a musician, which included time as the bassist for R&B group Tower of Power. BALCO offered supplements as well as blood and urine analysis to athletes. In 2000, Conte began working with several baseball players, including former San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds.

A 2003 federal investigation found that BALCO had distributed banned performance-enhancing drugs to major athletes across a variety of sports. Bonds, as well as other superstar athletes such as world champion track and field athlete Marion Jones, world champion boxer Shane Mosley and many others were revealed to have been BALCO clients.



Conte pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute steroids and money laundering in 2005. The plea led to Conte serving four months in prison.



After being released, Conte created Scientific Nutrition for Advanced Conditioning (SNAC), which worked with boxers on clean performance enhancement. Conte also became a vocal anti-doping advocate. In addition to SNAC, many boxers who worked with Conte pushed for the inclusion of testing by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, with drug testing standards that went well beyond those administered by state athletic commissions.

Some of the boxers Conte worked with at SNAC, such as Andre Berto in 2012, failed drug tests during their time as clients, though Conte remained outspoken about the need for athletes to be clean and that any positive tests were not a result of work done by SNAC.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of our fearless leader, SNAC mastermind, CEO, anti-doping advocate, creator of ZMA, former Tower of Power and Herbie Hancock bassist, Victor Conte," a SNAC statement said. "We will honor his wishes. SNAC and his legacy will carry forward, strong and forever. We love you, Conte!"