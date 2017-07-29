WATCH -- All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor episode one available free

As we make our way towards the superfight between former pound-for-pound boxing king Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor on Saturday, Aug. 26, you can keep track of their every move via Showtime's four-part series "All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor."

In order to make the series more accessible, Showtime has released the first episode live for free -- and you can watch it below.

The subsequent three episodes of the series will premiere every Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime and be available only to Showtime subscribers.

"All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor" will peel back the curtain on the Aug. 26 blockbuster bout with revealing looks as the fighters. Fans can immerse themselves in their lives and training camps while following the outspoken, charismatic champions as they prepare for a bout that might set pay-per-view sales records.

Mayweather vs. McGregor will air live on Showtime pay-per-view for $89.95 ($99.95 high definition) on Aug. 26. The currently unannounced undercard will feature a number of championship boxing bouts.