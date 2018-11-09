Wilder vs. Fury undercard: Adonis Stevenson, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. headline split-site doubleheader

With the WBC heavyweight championship bout pitting Deontay Wilder defending against Tyson Fury rapidly approaching its Dec. 1 date, we found out on Friday how the rest of the card for that night will be shaping up. Airing live on Showtime and streaming live throughout its social media accounts beginning at 9 p.m. ET, two big names in WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will be taking center stage on the undercard -- with the former defending his title outside of the United States on that night.

Stevenson (29-1-1, 24 KOs) will defend his championship against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Gvozdyk in the first big bout of the evening, a fight which will take place inside the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Stevenson -- who's coming off a majority draw against Badou Jack this past May -- is aware he's facing a formidable threat in Gvozdyk (15-0, 12 KOs), but in a press release from Showtime, proclaimed he's set to notch another victory.

"I've been pushing myself in training to be ready to put on a great performance Dec. 1 and defend my title once again," Stevenson said. "My old trainer, the late great Emanuel Steward, used to tell me that 'knockouts sell' and that's what I'm going for in this fight. I know I'm facing a good boxer who's coming in very determined. He'll be ready, but it won't be enough. It's going to be show time on SHOWTIME and another victory for 'Superman'."

In the second fight of the undercard on the Showtime platforms back inside the same Staples Center where Wilder and Fury will meet, the brash Chavez (50-3-1, 32 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time since his May 2017 unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez when he takes on Alfredo Angulo in a 10-round super middleweight clash. Chavez is, as always, excited to perform in front of his Mexican people in Los Angeles, but he's also looking to the future and potential title aspirations at 168 pounds.

"I am excited to be back on Dec. 1 to perform for the great Mexican fans in Los Angeles," Chavez Jr. said. "At my weight I know I can beat anyone. I am focused and feel strong. Angulo will be first, but then I will pursue a belt at 168. I'm putting the division on notice. Chavez is back."

Here's how the fight card is shaping up.

Wilder-Fury fight card

Fight Weightclass Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Tyson Fury Heavyweight title Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Wellborn Super welterweight Luis Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman Heavyweight Joe Joyce vs. Joe Hanks Heavyweight Adonis Stevenson (c) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk Light heavyweight title Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Alfredo Angulo Super middleweight

The Wilder vs. Fury festivities begin on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET with a countdown show on Showtime, leading into the fights beginning at 9 p.m. ET.