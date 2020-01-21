ILL
Purdue, which was held to 37 points and a historically bad shooting percentage when it played at Illinois earlier this month, will be looking for Mackey Arena magic when it hosts the No. 21 Illini on Tuesday in the Big Ten rematch at West Lafayette, Ind.

The Boilermakers have won six consecutive home games against ranked teams, including a dominating 71-42 decision against then-No. 8 Michigan State on Jan. 12. Overall, Purdue has won 15 straight Big Ten home games, dating to February 2018.

In the first meeting against the Illini on Jan. 5, Purdue shot 15 of 60 from the field, including 3 of 17 from 3-point range, and was outrebounded 46-34. The 25 percent overall shooting was the worst mark in the history of Boilermakers basketball.

"Hopefully we'll play better," Purdue coach Matt Painter told reporters. "They just played harder than we did. They were better from a competitive standpoint. ...

"We're going to have to do a better job of executing on the offensive end and also the 50-50 balls and rebounds, we're going to have to do a much better job and not let them dominate us."

Purdue (10-8, 3-4 Big Ten) is coming off another troublesome offensive performance -- a 57-50 road loss to then-No. 17 Maryland in which the Boilermakers were again 3 of 17 from beyond the arc. They are shooting 32.7 percent from long distance for the season, which isn't good, but their defense more than compensates. Purdue is seventh nationally by allowing 27.3 percent 3-point shooting.

Illinois (13-5, 5-2) has won four consecutive games -- all in the conference -- and has a couple of first-round NBA draft prospects in athletic sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu (team-high 15.4 points per game) and freshman Kofi Cockburn, a 7-foot, 290-pounder who is averaging 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds.

But the Illini aren't merely a two-man show. They joined the AP poll on Jan. 13 for the first time in more than five seasons with the help of guys like junior guard Trent Frazier, who topped 1,000 career points on Saturday when he scored a team-high 16 in Illinois' 75-71 over Northwestern.

That also marked his sixth consecutive game without a turnover. He has gone 193 minutes, 24 seconds of game time since last giving the ball away in the second half against Missouri on Dec. 21.

"That's unbelievable," Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. "He's a leader on this team and just an elite guard, not just in the conference but in the country."

In the first meeting against Purdue, Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin had game highs with 16 points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench. Painter called him the "best player on the court."

Purdue has five players averaging at least 9.6 points per game, led by sophomore forward Trevion Williams, who is at 11.2 points per game. He also pulls down a team-best 7.8 rebounds per contest.

"He's a guy who can get 20 rebounds in a game," Painter said. "He could lead the nation in rebounding if he wanted to. He's that talented. He has big hands; he's strong; he's got a good nose for the basketball. Just trying to get him on a night-in, night-out basis to do those things."

The rematch could be another defensive tussle.

Purdue has held five opponents to 49 or fewer points, tied with Akron for the third-highest total in the country behind Virginia and Liberty (nine each). Illinois, which is three games above .500 in Big Ten play for the first time since Jan. 18, 2012, has its allowed seven conference foes to shoot a combined 38.1 percent.

1st Half
ILL Fighting Illini 14
PURDUE Boilermakers 12

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Shooting foul on Tevian Jones  
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
11:54   Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 14-12
12:21   Sasha Stefanovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:21 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 14-10
12:21   Flagrant foul on Alan Griffin  
12:21 +2 Sasha Stefanovic made layup, assist by Trevion Williams 14-9
12:41 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 14-7
12:45   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
12:47   Trevion Williams missed layup  
13:16 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot, assist by Kipper Nichols 12-7
13:18   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
13:20   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
13:29   Andres Feliz missed jump shot  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
13:43   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-7
13:57 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
13:57   Shooting foul on Jermaine Hamlin  
14:12   Lost ball turnover on Da'Monte Williams, stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
14:32   Turnover on Trevion Williams  
14:32   Offensive foul on Trevion Williams  
14:48   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
14:49   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
15:12   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
15:31   Kipper Nichols missed layup  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
15:35   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
15:59   Matt Haarms missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:59   Matt Haarms missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:57   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
16:06   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Trevion Williams  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:15   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
16:37 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 10-5
16:42   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:44   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:11   Matt Haarms missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:11 +1 Matt Haarms made 1st of 2 free throws 8-5
17:11   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
17:35   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:58   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
18:21 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 8-4
18:35 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 5-4
18:55 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 5-2
19:23 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 2-2
19:45 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 2-0
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
Key Players
A. Dosunmu
11 G
T. Williams
50 F
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
11.3 Reb. Per Game 11.3
43.9 Field Goal % 51.8
36.4 Three Point % 100.0
92.9 Free Throw % 41.7
Team Stats
Points 14 12
Field Goals 6-15 (40.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 12 3
Offensive 5 0
Defensive 6 3
Team 1 0
Assists 5 1
Steals 0 3
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fouls 7 1
Technicals 0 0
Illinois
Starters
K. Cockburn
A. Dosunmu
K. Nichols
A. Feliz
T. Jones
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cockburn 6 7 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 3 4
A. Dosunmu 2 0 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
K. Nichols 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 2 1
A. Feliz 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Jones 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
A. Griffin
J. Hamlin
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
J. Grandison
Z. Griffith
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Griffin 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hamlin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 11 5 6/15 2/4 0/0 7 28 0 0 3 5 6
Purdue
Starters
S. Stefanovic
T. Williams
N. Eastern
E. Boudreaux
J. Proctor
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Stefanovic 5 0 0 1/1 0/0 3/4 0 8 1 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 4 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 1 0 0
N. Eastern 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
E. Boudreaux 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Proctor 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
On Bench
I. Thompson
T. Luce
A. Wheeler
E. Dowuona
M. Gillis
J. Wulbrun
B. Newman
M. Frost
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Thompson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wheeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gillis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wulbrun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frost - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 3 1 4/8 0/0 4/8 1 31 3 0 1 0 3
NCAA BB Scores