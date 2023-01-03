Providence brings 7-game win streak into matchup with No. 4 UConn
Two of the elite teams in the Big East Conference meet Wednesday when fourth-ranked UConn goes on the road to play Providence.
The Friars (12-3, 4-0 Big East) opened Big East play with four consecutive wins for the first time in the program's history by prevailing 74-59 over DePaul on Sunday in Chicago. Providence and Xavier (12-3, 4-0) are tied for first place and are the only unbeaten teams in the conference.
Providence sophomore Devin Carter, a transfer from South Carolina, tied his career high by scoring 22 points against the Blue Demons. He also had five steals and four blocked shots. The Friars received 18 points from Jared Bynum, and 12 points and eight rebounds from Bryce Hopkins. Hopkins owns team-best averages of 15.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
"When you can win a road game it gives us some confidence, (and) we've been fortunate to win a couple games on the road in the league which are really hard to get," Providence coach Ed Cooley said. "We have to put this behind us and protect home court against, to me, the best team in the country."
UConn (14-1, 3-1) is coming off its first loss of the season, a 83-73 setback against Xavier on Saturday in Cincinnati.
"Disappointed," Huskies coach Dan Hurley said following the loss. "These guys wanted to keep that '0.' This group's done some historic things. It's hard to do historic things in a place with four championships.
"The group was real down. They wanted the chance to win this game on the road, make a statement and potentially be No. 1 on Monday. That's what we were striving for."
The Huskies were within two points with 2:25 to play, but Hurley was hit with a technical foul following a foul called on UConn's Tristen Newton. Xavier made all four free throws to increase its lead to six points. UConn missed nine of its final 10 shots from the floor, including its final six.
Xavier attempted 28 free throws in the game. UConn attempted nine.
"Put yourself in my shoes," Hurley said, according to the Connecticut Post. "You're aware of the free-throw discrepancy while the game is going on. You look at the first half and they've got one team foul through 15 or 16 minutes. So, you see that, that's factoring into your brain."
Adama Sanogo scored a team-high 18 points against Xavier. He leads the Huskies in scoring (17.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.7 boards per game).
UConn missed 24 of its 37 3-point attempts vs. the Musketeers.
"We were hoping to go undefeated, but ... we're going to learn, going into another road game on Wednesday, in an even more hostile type of environment," Hurley said. "We're going to have to do things differently than we did (against Xavier)."
Providence will enter the Wednesday matchup on a seven-game winning streak.
"I still think we have a long way to go, but from where we were a month ago to where we are today ... you can see a lot of different units that are on the floor really clicking at the right time," Cooley said, according to the Providence Journal. "Proud of the group."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|4 Connecticut 14-1
|82.3 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|19.1 APG
|Providence 12-3
|80.2 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Sanogo
|15
|25.5
|17.8
|6.7
|1.3
|1.10
|0.60
|1.9
|60.7
|39.1
|76.6
|2.2
|4.5
|J. Hawkins
|13
|25.9
|14.6
|3.4
|1.5
|0.90
|0.50
|1.2
|40.8
|39.8
|75.6
|0.6
|2.8
|T. Newton
|15
|27.9
|9.6
|4.4
|4.6
|1.10
|0.30
|2.5
|34.7
|36.0
|83.3
|0.9
|3.5
|A. Karaban
|15
|26.9
|9.5
|4.0
|1.7
|0.50
|0.60
|1.1
|45.3
|36.1
|80.8
|1.5
|2.5
|D. Clingan
|15
|13.7
|8.7
|6.1
|0.5
|0.50
|1.90
|0.9
|73.7
|0.0
|55.9
|2.2
|3.9
|J. Calcaterra
|15
|17.9
|8.1
|2.5
|1.7
|0.70
|0.10
|0.9
|51.9
|51.1
|83.3
|0.6
|1.9
|S. Johnson
|1
|17
|7.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|2
|1
|A. Jackson Jr.
|12
|28
|6.7
|6.3
|5.1
|1.60
|0.80
|1.6
|38.4
|31.0
|68.8
|1.5
|4.8
|N. Alleyne
|15
|20.9
|5.6
|1.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|37.3
|31.1
|88.9
|0.4
|0.9
|H. Diarra
|15
|16.1
|3.3
|1.9
|2.6
|1.10
|0.20
|1.5
|32.7
|20.8
|54.2
|0.3
|1.5
|R. Springs
|9
|3
|1.2
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|57.1
|0.0
|60.0
|0.2
|0.8
|A. Roumoglou
|9
|1.7
|0.4
|0.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|A. Hurley
|7
|1.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Y. Hasson
|6
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Hendry
|6
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Johnson Jr.
|6
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|15
|0.0
|82.3
|42.0
|19.1
|7.70
|4.80
|12.7
|47.6
|36.5
|74.7
|11.8
|27.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hopkins
|15
|32.8
|15.7
|9.5
|2.4
|0.90
|0.40
|2.8
|49.1
|34.5
|72.2
|2.3
|7.2
|D. Carter
|15
|29.7
|12.9
|4.3
|1.6
|2.10
|0.90
|1.9
|48.1
|34.1
|70.0
|1
|3.3
|E. Croswell
|15
|25.4
|12.7
|7.1
|0.3
|1.40
|1.10
|1.3
|62.3
|0.0
|65.0
|3.7
|3.3
|J. Bynum
|15
|29.7
|9.7
|2.5
|4.7
|0.70
|0.20
|1.9
|36.4
|24.6
|81.4
|0.3
|2.2
|N. Locke
|15
|24.9
|8.9
|2.1
|1.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|38.1
|33.3
|73.3
|0.2
|1.9
|C. Moore
|15
|15.9
|6.7
|3.9
|0.3
|0.50
|1.50
|0.7
|52.1
|33.3
|77.8
|1.5
|2.4
|A. Breed
|14
|18.4
|5.9
|2.3
|1.6
|0.90
|0.00
|1.4
|51.0
|40.0
|83.3
|0.1
|2.2
|J. Pierre
|15
|13.5
|3.7
|1.3
|2.3
|0.50
|0.10
|1.0
|45.7
|69.2
|66.7
|0.5
|0.9
|R. Castro
|15
|8.6
|2.7
|3.1
|0.3
|0.60
|0.70
|0.5
|55.6
|0.0
|66.7
|1.5
|1.7
|C. Floyd Jr.
|11
|6.5
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.7
|47.4
|45.5
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|L. Fonts
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. O'Haire
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|15
|0.0
|80.2
|43.6
|15.1
|8.10
|5.10
|13.3
|47.5
|34.0
|72.8
|12.9
|27.3
-
23COC
NCAT0
0151.5 O/U
+12
5:00pm CBSSN
-
GOUCHR
MORG0
0
6:00pm
-
22AUB
UGA0
0136.5 O/U
+7.5
6:30pm SECN
-
NOVA
GTWN0
0143.5 O/U
+10
6:30pm FS1
-
CHAT
UNCG0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
FUR0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
16DUKE
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm ACCN
-
FOR
URI0
0136 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
STBN0
0127 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
GW
RICH0
0139 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
CAMP0
0128.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
25ISU
OKLA0
0125 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
LON
CHSO0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
DAV0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
12MIA
GT0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCA
HIPT0
0155.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCW
ELON0
0132.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
UNI
VALP0
0137.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
PRES
WINT0
0135 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PSWB
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
PSU
MICH0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm BTN
-
JOES
DAY0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
TEMP
USF0
0136 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
TA&M
FLA0
0138.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESPU
-
TLSA
TUL0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
ECU0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
RAD0
0138.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
VCU
DUQ0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
WCU
ETSU0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
MER0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NMST
SFA0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
STL
MASS0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
7:30pm
-
VMI
SAM0
0143 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
BELM
UIC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
BRAD
MURR0
0131.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
DRKE
SIU0
0127.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
EVAN
MOSU0
0128 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
INST
ILST0
0143.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
MVSU
AAMU0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
UAPB
ALST0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
GRAM
TXSO0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
LIND
UALR0
0148 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
SOU
PVAM0
0141 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm
-
4CONN
PROV0
0141.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm FS1
-
UIW
TXCC0
0141 O/U
-13.5
8:30pm
-
CLEM
VT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
DEP
BUT0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
NW0
0133 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19BAY0
0144 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESP2
-
WAKE
UNC0
0152 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
20MIZZ
13ARK0
0155 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm SECN
-
COLST
NEV0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm FS1