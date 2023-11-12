Butler aims to extend perfect start, hosts ETSU
After opening with back-to-back blowout victories, Butler looks to further take advantage of a favorable early schedule.
The Bulldogs aim to open 3-0 for the second time in three seasons when they host East Tennessee State on Monday night in Indianapolis, Ind.
Butler (2-0) shot 52.9 percent and scored 185 while beating Eastern Michigan and Southeast Missouri State by a combined 74 points to open the season.
The Bulldogs' transfers have paced that early dominance with Pierre Brooks II (Michigan State) and Jahmyl Telfort (Northeastern) each totaling 30 points. Former St. John's star Posh Alexander and ex-UC-Irvine standout DJ Davis have combined for 54 points.
However, even amid this relatively easy start, Butler is not getting ahead of itself.
"It's possession by possession," said 7-foot-1 Bucknell transfer Andre Screen, who has totaled 19 points and 13 rebounds in two games, via The Butler Collegian.
"(We have to focus on) our principles - our defensive principles, our offensive principles - and getting into our flow."
The Bulldogs have a chance to accomplish that in this contest, which would appear to be another opportunity to flex their collective muscle and fine-tune some things before facing Michigan State later in the week.
Butler then plays 2023 Final Four participant Florida Atlantic in the ESPN Events International, beginning on Thanksgiving.
Though East Tennessee State (1-1) won at Georgia during the 2021-22 season and at LSU a few years prior, it looks to rebound following last week's 79-76 loss at Elon.
Quimari Peterson had 31 points and Jaden Seymour scored 21 for the Buccaneers, who trailed by 11 at halftime, but scored 48 points in the second half to make things interesting before falling short.
ETSU allowed Elon to shoot nearly 51 percent overall and 9-of-19 from 3-point range.
The junior Peterson, from roughly three hours north of Indianapolis in Gary, Ind., has gone 20-of-37 from the field in the first two games.
"He's a dude," first-year ETSU coach Brooks Savage said of Peterson.
"He competes, and he always competes. Really pleased with his play. Fearless. Fearless competitor."
This is the first meeting between these schools.
- Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|9:23
|Jaden Seymour turnover (traveling)
|9:24
|Jaden Seymour offensive rebound
|9:26
|Quimari Peterson misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|+3
|Landon Moore makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|11-20
|10:09
|Jaden Seymour personal foul
|10:10
|Connor Turnbull defensive rebound
|10:12
|Quimari Peterson misses two point layup
|10:23
|Tyler Rice defensive rebound
|10:25
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point hook shot
|10:42
|Finley Bizjack defensive rebound
|10:44
|Karon Boyd misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|Buccaneers offensive rebound
|10:49
|Karon Boyd misses two point layup
|11:02
|+1
|Pierre Brooks II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-17
|11:02
|+1
|Pierre Brooks II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-16
|11:02
|Ebby Asamoah shooting foul (Pierre Brooks II draws the foul)
|11:18
|Pierre Brooks II defensive rebound
|11:20
|Braden Ilic misses three point jump shot
|11:37
|+3
|Pierre Brooks II makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|11-15
|11:49
|+1
|Braden Ilic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-12
|11:49
|Braden Ilic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:49
|Andre Screen shooting foul (Braden Ilic draws the foul)
|11:49
|Braden Ilic offensive rebound
|11:50
|Quimari Peterson misses two point layup
|11:55
|Quimari Peterson defensive rebound
|11:57
|Braden Ilic blocks Jahmyl Telfort's two point layup
|12:15
|+2
|Ebby Asamoah makes two point layup
|10-12
|12:24
|Andre Screen personal foul
|12:45
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-12
|12:45
|Justice Smith shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|12:45
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|8-11
|12:51
|Justice Smith personal foul
|13:00
|Justice Smith personal foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)
|13:00
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|13:02
|Braden Ilic misses two point layup
|13:31
|Buccaneers defensive rebound
|13:33
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|DJ Davis defensive rebound
|13:56
|Jadyn Parker misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|Quimari Peterson defensive rebound
|14:14
|Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|14:35
|+3
|Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot (Karon Boyd assists)
|8-9
|14:56
|Jaden Seymour defensive rebound
|14:58
|Pierre Brooks II misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|+3
|Jaden Seymour makes three point jump shot (Quimari Peterson assists)
|5-9
|15:33
|Jaden Seymour defensive rebound
|15:35
|Jalen Thomas misses two point layup
|15:51
|DJ Davis defensive rebound
|15:51
|Jaden Seymour misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:51
|Jaden Seymour misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:51
|TV timeout
|15:51
|Posh Alexander shooting foul (Jaden Seymour draws the foul)
|16:25
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point tip layup
|2-9
|16:25
|Jalen Thomas offensive rebound
|16:27
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point layup
|16:38
|Jaden Seymour turnover (traveling)
|16:48
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-7
|16:48
|Ebby Asamoah shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|16:48
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|2-6
|16:51
|Ebby Asamoah turnover (lost ball) (Posh Alexander steals)
|17:14
|+2
|DJ Davis makes two point layup
|2-4
|17:24
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|17:26
|Ebby Asamoah blocks Pierre Brooks II's two point layup
|17:32
|Jalen Thomas defensive rebound
|17:34
|Karon Boyd misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|Karon Boyd defensive rebound
|17:52
|Pierre Brooks II misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|Jalen Thomas defensive rebound
|18:01
|Quimari Peterson misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|Posh Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Jadyn Parker steals)
|18:21
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|18:23
|Ebby Asamoah misses two point layup
|18:53
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point jump shot (DJ Davis assists)
|2-2
|19:01
|Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|19:03
|Quimari Peterson misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound
|19:21
|Jadyn Parker blocks Pierre Brooks II's two point jump shot
|19:52
|+2
|Quimari Peterson makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|20:00
|Jadyn Parker vs. Jalen Thomas (Quimari Peterson gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Jaden Seymour turnover (traveling)
|9:23
|Jaden Seymour offensive rebound
|9:24
|Quimari Peterson misses three point jump shot
|9:26
|+ 3
|Landon Moore makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|10:00
|Jaden Seymour personal foul
|10:09
|Connor Turnbull defensive rebound
|10:10
|Quimari Peterson misses two point layup
|10:12
|Tyler Rice defensive rebound
|10:23
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point hook shot
|10:25
|Finley Bizjack defensive rebound
|10:42
|Karon Boyd misses three point jump shot
|10:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|11
|20
|Field Goals
|4-16 (25.0%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|3-Pointers
|2-9 (22.2%)
|2-6 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|1-4 (25.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|12
|Offensive
|2
|1
|Defensive
|7
|10
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|2
|3
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fouls
|6
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|E. Asamoah G
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|L. Moore G
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|25.0
|FG%
|41.2
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|25.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Asamoah
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Seymour
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Q. Peterson
|2
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Boyd
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Parker
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ilic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Strothers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Sisk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Meriwether
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fasehun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|9
|2
|4/16
|2/9
|1/4
|6
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Alexander
|6
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|P. Brooks II
|5
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Thomas
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Davis
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Telfort
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Screen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Turnbull
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Bizjack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gavalas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. McComb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kapke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cassia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mulloy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|11
|3
|7/17
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10