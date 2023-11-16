ALCORN
UAB
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Alcorn State 1-2
|71.0 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|9.0 APG
|UAB 1-2
|71.0 PPG
|45.0 RPG
|10.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Kendall
|2
|23
|24.5
|11.5
|1.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|64.5
|0.0
|60.0
|5
|6.5
|B. Joshua
|3
|26.3
|13.3
|2.7
|1.7
|1.30
|0.00
|2.3
|30.8
|12.5
|88.2
|0.7
|2
|J. Gambrell
|3
|22.3
|8.0
|1.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|38.1
|40.0
|57.1
|0.3
|1
|D. Thorn
|2
|25.5
|7.5
|2.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|46.2
|60.0
|0.0
|1
|1.5
|M. Pajeaud
|3
|20
|6.7
|5.3
|0.7
|1.30
|0.30
|0.7
|40.0
|0.0
|88.9
|2
|3.3
|J. Hawkins
|3
|20
|6.0
|2.3
|2.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.3
|31.6
|0.0
|85.7
|0.3
|2
|S. Byard
|2
|16
|5.0
|5.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|3.5
|J. Gaines - Wyatt
|3
|10.7
|4.0
|1.3
|0.7
|0.70
|0.00
|0.7
|42.9
|0.0
|75.0
|0.7
|0.7
|R. Massenat
|3
|20.3
|3.7
|1.7
|0.7
|2.00
|0.30
|1.0
|50.0
|100.0
|40.0
|0.3
|1.3
|A. Tsynkevich
|3
|12
|2.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0
|R. Jones
|2
|10.5
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|16.7
|0.0
|66.7
|0
|2
|C. Butler
|3
|8
|0.7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1.3
|W. Anderson Jr.
|1
|10
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|T. Stoutermire
|2
|9.5
|0.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.50
|1.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|Total
|3
|0.0
|71.0
|34.3
|9.0
|8.30
|1.30
|10.7
|42.8
|29.0
|68.9
|10.7
|22.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Gaines
|3
|34.7
|18.0
|3.0
|2.7
|3.70
|0.00
|3.3
|43.8
|27.8
|63.6
|0.7
|2.3
|J. Davis
|3
|25.7
|10.7
|9.3
|1.7
|1.70
|0.00
|2.7
|70.6
|0.0
|80.0
|4.3
|5
|A. Vasquez
|3
|18
|9.0
|4.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|36.4
|16.7
|83.3
|2
|2
|E. Johnson
|3
|29
|8.3
|2.3
|1.7
|0.00
|0.30
|0.7
|40.0
|37.5
|100.0
|0.3
|2
|T. Toney
|3
|21.7
|7.7
|2.0
|0.7
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|38.9
|20.0
|72.7
|0.3
|1.7
|C. Coleman
|3
|24.3
|5.7
|5.3
|1.0
|0.70
|1.30
|1.0
|38.5
|0.0
|87.5
|0.7
|4.7
|Y. Lendeborg
|3
|20.3
|5.7
|5.3
|1.0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.7
|27.8
|0.0
|58.3
|2
|3.3
|D. Ortiz
|3
|12
|3.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|25.0
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|J. White
|3
|9.7
|2.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|B. Dunning Jr.
|3
|8.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|W. Shaver
|1
|14
|0.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|5
|Total
|3
|0.0
|71.0
|45.0
|10.0
|8.70
|4.00
|13.0
|39.9
|26.0
|73.5
|14.0
|26.3