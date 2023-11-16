away team background logo
ALCORN
UAB

1st Half
ALCN
Braves
UAB
Blazers

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Alcorn State 1-2 ---
UAB 1-2 ---
Bartow Arena Birmingham, AL
Bartow Arena Birmingham, AL
Team Stats
Alcorn State 1-2 71.0 PPG 34.3 RPG 9.0 APG
UAB 1-2 71.0 PPG 45.0 RPG 10.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Alcorn State
Roster
J. Kendall
B. Joshua
J. Gambrell
D. Thorn
M. Pajeaud
J. Hawkins
S. Byard
J. Gaines - Wyatt
R. Massenat
A. Tsynkevich
R. Jones
C. Butler
W. Anderson Jr.
T. Stoutermire
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Kendall 2 23 24.5 11.5 1.0 1.50 0.00 1.0 64.5 0.0 60.0 5 6.5
B. Joshua 3 26.3 13.3 2.7 1.7 1.30 0.00 2.3 30.8 12.5 88.2 0.7 2
J. Gambrell 3 22.3 8.0 1.3 0.7 0.30 0.00 0.7 38.1 40.0 57.1 0.3 1
D. Thorn 2 25.5 7.5 2.5 1.5 0.50 0.00 1.0 46.2 60.0 0.0 1 1.5
M. Pajeaud 3 20 6.7 5.3 0.7 1.30 0.30 0.7 40.0 0.0 88.9 2 3.3
J. Hawkins 3 20 6.0 2.3 2.0 0.30 0.00 1.3 31.6 0.0 85.7 0.3 2
S. Byard 2 16 5.0 5.0 0.5 0.50 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.5 3.5
J. Gaines - Wyatt 3 10.7 4.0 1.3 0.7 0.70 0.00 0.7 42.9 0.0 75.0 0.7 0.7
R. Massenat 3 20.3 3.7 1.7 0.7 2.00 0.30 1.0 50.0 100.0 40.0 0.3 1.3
A. Tsynkevich 3 12 2.7 0.3 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.3 75.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0
R. Jones 2 10.5 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 16.7 0.0 66.7 0 2
C. Butler 3 8 0.7 1.3 0.0 0.30 0.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0 1.3
W. Anderson Jr. 1 10 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
T. Stoutermire 2 9.5 0.0 1.5 0.5 0.50 1.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 1
Total 3 0.0 71.0 34.3 9.0 8.30 1.30 10.7 42.8 29.0 68.9 10.7 22.3
UAB
Roster
E. Gaines
J. Davis
A. Vasquez
E. Johnson
T. Toney
C. Coleman
Y. Lendeborg
D. Ortiz
J. White
B. Dunning Jr.
W. Shaver
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
E. Gaines 3 34.7 18.0 3.0 2.7 3.70 0.00 3.3 43.8 27.8 63.6 0.7 2.3
J. Davis 3 25.7 10.7 9.3 1.7 1.70 0.00 2.7 70.6 0.0 80.0 4.3 5
A. Vasquez 3 18 9.0 4.0 0.3 0.30 0.30 0.3 36.4 16.7 83.3 2 2
E. Johnson 3 29 8.3 2.3 1.7 0.00 0.30 0.7 40.0 37.5 100.0 0.3 2
T. Toney 3 21.7 7.7 2.0 0.7 1.00 0.00 1.0 38.9 20.0 72.7 0.3 1.7
C. Coleman 3 24.3 5.7 5.3 1.0 0.70 1.30 1.0 38.5 0.0 87.5 0.7 4.7
Y. Lendeborg 3 20.3 5.7 5.3 1.0 0.00 2.00 1.7 27.8 0.0 58.3 2 3.3
D. Ortiz 3 12 3.0 0.3 0.3 0.30 0.00 0.7 25.0 25.0 50.0 0 0.3
J. White 3 9.7 2.0 1.0 0.3 0.70 0.00 0.3 37.5 0.0 0.0 0 1
B. Dunning Jr. 3 8.3 1.0 1.0 0.3 0.30 0.00 0.0 20.0 33.3 0.0 0.3 0.7
W. Shaver 1 14 0.0 6.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 5
Total 3 0.0 71.0 45.0 10.0 8.70 4.00 13.0 39.9 26.0 73.5 14.0 26.3
