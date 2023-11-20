away team background logo
OAK
LOYMRY

2nd Half
OAK
Golden Grizzlies
26
LMU
Lions
25

Time Team Play Score
2:01   TV timeout  
2:01   Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout  
2:09 +3 Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (D.Q. Cole assists) 70-60
2:13   Trey Townsend offensive rebound  
2:15   Rocket Watts misses two point layup  
2:36   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
2:38   Lars Thiemann misses two point layup  
2:56   Will Johnston defensive rebound  
2:58   Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot  
3:24 +2 Will Johnston makes two point jump shot (Dominick Harris assists) 67-60
3:45   Will Johnston defensive rebound  
3:47   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
4:10   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
4:12   Justice Hill misses three point jump shot  
4:18   Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound  
4:20   Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot  
4:27   D.Q. Cole offensive rebound  
4:29   Isaiah Jones misses two point layup  
4:50 +1 Will Johnston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 67-58
4:50 +1 Will Johnston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 67-57
4:50   Isaiah Jones personal foul (Will Johnston draws the foul)  
4:50   Will Johnston defensive rebound  
4:51   D.Q. Cole misses two point layup  
4:54   D.Q. Cole offensive rebound  
4:56   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
5:12 +1 Alex Merkviladze makes regular free throw 2 of 2 67-56
5:12 +1 Alex Merkviladze makes regular free throw 1 of 2 67-55
5:12   Tuburu Niavalurua shooting foul (Alex Merkviladze draws the foul)  
5:15   Alex Merkviladze offensive rebound  
5:17   Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot  
5:32 +3 Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists) 67-54
5:47   Rocket Watts defensive rebound  
5:49   Lars Thiemann misses two point layup  
6:18   Lars Thiemann defensive rebound  
6:20   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
6:44   Alex Merkviladze turnover (Jack Gohlke steals)  
7:00   Justin Wright defensive rebound  
7:02   Trey Townsend misses two point hook shot  
7:19   Lions 30 second timeout  
7:30 +3 Will Johnston makes three point jump shot (Alex Merkviladze assists) 64-54
7:47   TV timeout  
7:47   Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout  
7:47 +2 Tone Hunter makes two point layup 64-51
8:12 +2 Lars Thiemann makes two point layup (Dominick Harris assists) 62-51
8:21   Alex Merkviladze offensive rebound  
8:23   Tuburu Niavalurua blocks Alex Merkviladze's two point layup  
8:29   Lars Thiemann defensive rebound  
8:31   Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot  
8:59   Tuburu Niavalurua defensive rebound  
9:01   Lamaj Lewis misses two point jump shot  
9:22   Lars Thiemann defensive rebound  
9:24   Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot  
9:50   Tuburu Niavalurua defensive rebound  
9:52   Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot  
9:54   Lamaj Lewis defensive rebound  
9:56   Tuburu Niavalurua misses two point dunk  
9:59   Tuburu Niavalurua offensive rebound  
10:01   Trey Townsend misses three point jump shot  
10:28   Tuburu Niavalurua defensive rebound  
10:28   Lars Thiemann misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:28 +1 Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-49
10:28   Chris Conway personal foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)  
11:13   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
11:15   Chris Conway misses two point jump shot  
11:34   Tone Hunter defensive rebound  
11:36   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
11:39 +2 Chris Conway makes two point hook shot 62-48
11:45 +3 Will Johnston makes three point jump shot 60-48
12:22 +1 Lamaj Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-45
12:22   Lamaj Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:22   TV timeout  
12:22   Aundre Polk shooting foul (Lamaj Lewis draws the foul)  
12:28   Dominick Harris defensive rebound  
12:30   Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot  
12:46 +3 Dominick Harris makes three point jump shot 60-44
13:05 +2 Tuburu Niavalurua makes two point dunk (D.Q. Cole assists) 60-41
13:16   Tuburu Niavalurua defensive rebound  
13:18   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
13:27   Osei Price personal foul  
13:30   Osei Price offensive rebound  
13:32   Tuburu Niavalurua misses two point dunk  
13:47   Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound  
13:49   Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot  
14:01   Dominick Harris turnover (Rocket Watts steals)  
14:06   Dominick Harris defensive rebound  
14:08   Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot  
14:19 +3 Will Johnston makes three point jump shot (Lars Thiemann assists) 58-41
14:20   Chris Conway personal foul  
14:26   Isaiah Jones turnover (offensive foul)  
14:26   Isaiah Jones offensive foul  
14:49   Lions turnover  
15:20 +1 Chris Conway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-38
15:20 +1 Chris Conway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-38
15:20   TV timeout  
15:20   Keli Leaupepe shooting foul (Chris Conway draws the foul)  
15:20   Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound  
15:22   Chris Conway misses two point layup  
15:23   Chris Conway offensive rebound  
15:25   Chris Conway misses two point hook shot  
15:44   Chris Conway defensive rebound  
15:46   Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot  
16:01 +1 Chris Conway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-38
16:01 +1 Chris Conway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-38
16:01   Michael Graham shooting foul (Chris Conway draws the foul)  
16:25   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
16:27   Justin Wright misses two point jump shot  
16:43   TV timeout  
16:43   Lions 30 second timeout  
16:48 +2 Isaiah Jones makes two point dunk (Rocket Watts assists) 54-38
16:53   Justice Hill turnover (Rocket Watts steals)  
17:04 +3 Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists) 52-38
17:09   Isaiah Jones defensive rebound  
17:11   Alex Merkviladze misses two point layup  
17:31   Trey Townsend turnover  
17:43   Justice Hill personal foul  
18:14 +2 Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot 49-38
18:18   Isaiah Jones offensive rebound  
18:20   Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot  
18:43   Jack Gohlke defensive rebound  
18:43   Alex Merkviladze misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:43 +1 Alex Merkviladze makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-38
18:43   Chris Conway shooting foul (Alex Merkviladze draws the foul)  
18:52   Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound  
18:54   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
19:07   Keli Leaupepe personal foul  
19:31 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup 47-37
19:54 +1 Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 1 47-35
19:54   Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Trey Townsend draws the foul)  
19:54 +2 Trey Townsend makes two point layup (Rocket Watts assists) 46-35

1st Half
OAK
Golden Grizzlies
44
LMU
Lions
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04 +3 Isaiah Jones makes three point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists) 44-35
0:19   Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout  
0:24   Lamaj Lewis turnover (D.Q. Cole steals)  
0:52 +2 Aundre Polk makes two point jump shot (Tone Hunter assists) 41-35
1:06 +2 Lars Thiemann makes two point layup 39-35
1:10   Lars Thiemann offensive rebound  
1:12   Aundre Polk blocks Lars Thiemann's two point hook shot  
1:17 +1 Isaiah Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-33
1:17 +1 Isaiah Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-33
1:17   Dominick Harris shooting foul (Isaiah Jones draws the foul)  
1:44   D.Q. Cole defensive rebound  
1:46   Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot  
2:03   Lions 30 second timeout  
2:07 +3 Trey Townsend makes three point jump shot (Jack Gohlke assists) 37-33
2:15   Isaiah Jones defensive rebound  
2:17   Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot  
2:46 +3 Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists) 34-33
2:55   Lars Thiemann turnover  
3:09 +1 Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-33
3:09 +1 Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-33
3:09   TV timeout  
3:09   Justice Hill personal foul  
3:24   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
3:26   Dominick Harris misses two point jump shot  
3:33   Michael Graham defensive rebound  
3:35   Trey Townsend misses two point layup  
3:51 +2 Justice Hill makes two point jump shot 29-33
4:12 +1 Jack Gohlke makes regular free throw 3 of 3 29-31
4:12 +1 Jack Gohlke makes regular free throw 2 of 3 28-31
4:12 +1 Jack Gohlke makes regular free throw 1 of 3 27-31
4:12   Dominick Harris personal foul (Jack Gohlke draws the foul)  
4:12   Will Johnston personal foul  
4:12 +2 Alex Merkviladze makes two point layup (Dominick Harris assists) 26-31
4:46   Michael Graham defensive rebound  
4:48   Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot  
4:52   Will Johnston personal foul  
5:12 +3 Dominick Harris makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists) 26-29
5:24   D.Q. Cole turnover  
5:37   Michael Graham personal foul  
5:38   Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound  
5:40   D.Q. Cole misses three point jump shot  
5:52   Chris Conway defensive rebound  
5:54   Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot  
6:04   Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound  
6:04   Rocket Watts misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:04   Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)  
6:05 +2 Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot 26-26
6:18 +3 Justin Wright makes three point jump shot (Alex Merkviladze assists) 24-26
6:25   Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound  
6:27   Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot  
6:53 +2 Justin Wright makes two point jump shot 24-23
7:19   Dominick Harris defensive rebound  
7:21   Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot  
7:44 +1 Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-21
7:44   Lars Thiemann misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:44   TV timeout  
7:44   Chris Conway shooting foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)  
8:14 +2 Trey Townsend makes two point jump shot 24-20
8:32   Rocket Watts defensive rebound  
8:34   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
8:41   Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound  
8:43   Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot  
8:51   Lars Thiemann defensive rebound  
8:53   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
9:11   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
9:13   Justice Hill misses three point jump shot  
9:16   Will Johnston offensive rebound  
9:18   Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot  
9:36   Dominick Harris defensive rebound  
9:38   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
9:53 +2 Will Johnston makes two point jump shot 22-20
10:01   Rocket Watts turnover  
10:16 +3 Justice Hill makes three point jump shot (Lars Thiemann assists) 22-18
10:18   Isaiah Jones personal foul  
10:29   Lars Thiemann defensive rebound  
10:31   Chris Conway misses two point hook shot  
10:50   Jack Gohlke defensive rebound  
10:50   Lars Thiemann misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:50   Chris Conway shooting foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)  
10:52 +2 Lars Thiemann makes two point hook shot 22-15
11:16 +2 Rocket Watts makes two point layup (Isaiah Jones assists) 22-13
11:20   Justice Hill turnover (Isaiah Jones steals)  
11:29 +2 Chris Conway makes two point jump shot 20-13
11:45 +1 Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 1 of 1 18-13
11:46   TV timeout  
11:45   Aundre Polk shooting foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)  
11:46 +2 Lars Thiemann makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists) 18-12
11:54   Aaron McBride offensive rebound  
11:56   Will Johnston misses three point jump shot  
12:24 +2 Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot 18-10
12:42 +3 Will Johnston makes three point jump shot 16-10
12:48   Tone Hunter personal foul  
13:09 +2 D.Q. Cole makes two point jump shot 16-7
13:20   Lamaj Lewis personal foul  
13:22   Golden Grizzlies defensive rebound  
13:24   Will Johnston misses three point jump shot  
13:36   Jack Gohlke turnover (offensive foul)  
13:36   Jack Gohlke offensive foul  
13:44   Justin Wright turnover  
14:00 +3 Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists) 14-7
14:21 +3 Justin Wright makes three point jump shot (Dominick Harris assists) 11-7
14:50 +2 D.Q. Cole makes two point jump shot 11-4
15:06   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
15:08   Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot  
15:15   Michael Graham defensive rebound  
15:17   Tuburu Niavalurua misses two point layup  
15:30 +1 Justin Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-4
15:30 +1 Justin Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-3
15:30   TV timeout  
15:30   Isaiah Jones shooting foul  
16:01 +3 Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot 9-2
16:25   Isaiah Jones defensive rebound  
16:27   Lars Thiemann misses two point hook shot  
16:33   Justice Hill offensive rebound  
16:35   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
16:51 +3 Trey Townsend makes three point jump shot 6-2
17:14   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
17:16   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
17:25   Rocket Watts turnover  
17:28   Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound  
17:30   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
17:40   Justin Wright personal foul  
18:01 +2 Justin Wright makes two point jump shot 3-2
18:16   Lions offensive rebound  
18:18   Lars Thiemann misses two point hook shot  
18:21   Lars Thiemann offensive rebound  
18:23   Lars Thiemann misses two point hook shot  
19:03   Lions defensive rebound  
19:05   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
19:05   Isaiah Jones defensive rebound  
19:05   Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot  
19:35 +3 Trey Townsend makes three point jump shot (Chris Conway assists) 3-0
19:45   Keli Leaupepe turnover  
20:00   (Lions gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 70 60
Field Goals 24-57 (42.1%) 20-50 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 32
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 23 22
Team 5 2
Assists 13 10
Steals 5 0
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
12T
Oakland 1-3 442670
LMU 2-2 352560
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
Oakland 1-3 71.0 PPG 34.3 RPG 9.3 APG
LMU 2-2 88.3 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Gohlke G 11.8 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.8 APG 31.8 FG%
00
. Johnston G 9.3 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.5 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Gohlke G 18 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
4
W. Johnston G 18 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
42.1 FG% 40.0
45.5 3PT FG% 32.1
92.3 FT% 68.8
Oakland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gohlke 18 2 1 5/13 5/13 3/3 1 - 1 0 1 0 2
T. Townsend 16 8 3 5/13 3/4 3/3 0 - 0 0 1 1 7
R. Watts 11 2 4 5/12 1/3 0/1 0 - 2 0 2 0 2
C. Conway 8 3 1 2/6 0/0 4/4 5 - 0 0 0 1 2
I. Jones 7 5 1 2/3 1/1 2/2 4 - 1 0 1 1 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Naivalurua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Polk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Craggs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Solomon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rogers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lampman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 30 13 24/57 10/22 12/13 15 0 5 2 6 7 23
LMU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wright 12 1 0 4/5 2/2 2/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
L. Thiemann 11 7 2 4/10 0/0 3/6 2 - 0 0 1 2 5
J. Hill 5 1 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 1 0
A. Merkviladze 5 6 2 1/6 0/3 3/4 0 - 0 0 1 2 4
K. Leaupepe 2 2 0 1/6 0/5 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Johnston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ristic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Carney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Issanza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Taitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 30 10 20/50 9/28 11/16 14 0 0 0 8 8 22
