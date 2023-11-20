OAK
LOYMRY
Preview not available
Preview not available
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:01
|TV timeout
|2:01
|Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout
|2:09
|+3
|Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (D.Q. Cole assists)
|70-60
|2:13
|Trey Townsend offensive rebound
|2:15
|Rocket Watts misses two point layup
|2:36
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|2:38
|Lars Thiemann misses two point layup
|2:56
|Will Johnston defensive rebound
|2:58
|Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot
|3:24
|+2
|Will Johnston makes two point jump shot (Dominick Harris assists)
|67-60
|3:45
|Will Johnston defensive rebound
|3:47
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|4:10
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|4:12
|Justice Hill misses three point jump shot
|4:18
|Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound
|4:20
|Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
|4:27
|D.Q. Cole offensive rebound
|4:29
|Isaiah Jones misses two point layup
|4:50
|+1
|Will Johnston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-58
|4:50
|+1
|Will Johnston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-57
|4:50
|Isaiah Jones personal foul (Will Johnston draws the foul)
|4:50
|Will Johnston defensive rebound
|4:51
|D.Q. Cole misses two point layup
|4:54
|D.Q. Cole offensive rebound
|4:56
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|5:12
|+1
|Alex Merkviladze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-56
|5:12
|+1
|Alex Merkviladze makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-55
|5:12
|Tuburu Niavalurua shooting foul (Alex Merkviladze draws the foul)
|5:15
|Alex Merkviladze offensive rebound
|5:17
|Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot
|5:32
|+3
|Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists)
|67-54
|5:47
|Rocket Watts defensive rebound
|5:49
|Lars Thiemann misses two point layup
|6:18
|Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|6:20
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|6:44
|Alex Merkviladze turnover (Jack Gohlke steals)
|7:00
|Justin Wright defensive rebound
|7:02
|Trey Townsend misses two point hook shot
|7:19
|Lions 30 second timeout
|7:30
|+3
|Will Johnston makes three point jump shot (Alex Merkviladze assists)
|64-54
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:47
|Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout
|7:47
|+2
|Tone Hunter makes two point layup
|64-51
|8:12
|+2
|Lars Thiemann makes two point layup (Dominick Harris assists)
|62-51
|8:21
|Alex Merkviladze offensive rebound
|8:23
|Tuburu Niavalurua blocks Alex Merkviladze's two point layup
|8:29
|Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|8:31
|Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot
|8:59
|Tuburu Niavalurua defensive rebound
|9:01
|Lamaj Lewis misses two point jump shot
|9:22
|Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|9:24
|Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot
|9:50
|Tuburu Niavalurua defensive rebound
|9:52
|Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot
|9:54
|Lamaj Lewis defensive rebound
|9:56
|Tuburu Niavalurua misses two point dunk
|9:59
|Tuburu Niavalurua offensive rebound
|10:01
|Trey Townsend misses three point jump shot
|10:28
|Tuburu Niavalurua defensive rebound
|10:28
|Lars Thiemann misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:28
|+1
|Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-49
|10:28
|Chris Conway personal foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
|11:13
|Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|11:15
|Chris Conway misses two point jump shot
|11:34
|Tone Hunter defensive rebound
|11:36
|Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|11:39
|+2
|Chris Conway makes two point hook shot
|62-48
|11:45
|+3
|Will Johnston makes three point jump shot
|60-48
|12:22
|+1
|Lamaj Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-45
|12:22
|Lamaj Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:22
|TV timeout
|12:22
|Aundre Polk shooting foul (Lamaj Lewis draws the foul)
|12:28
|Dominick Harris defensive rebound
|12:30
|Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
|12:46
|+3
|Dominick Harris makes three point jump shot
|60-44
|13:05
|+2
|Tuburu Niavalurua makes two point dunk (D.Q. Cole assists)
|60-41
|13:16
|Tuburu Niavalurua defensive rebound
|13:18
|Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|13:27
|Osei Price personal foul
|13:30
|Osei Price offensive rebound
|13:32
|Tuburu Niavalurua misses two point dunk
|13:47
|Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound
|13:49
|Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
|14:01
|Dominick Harris turnover (Rocket Watts steals)
|14:06
|Dominick Harris defensive rebound
|14:08
|Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|+3
|Will Johnston makes three point jump shot (Lars Thiemann assists)
|58-41
|14:20
|Chris Conway personal foul
|14:26
|Isaiah Jones turnover (offensive foul)
|14:26
|Isaiah Jones offensive foul
|14:49
|Lions turnover
|15:20
|+1
|Chris Conway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-38
|15:20
|+1
|Chris Conway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-38
|15:20
|TV timeout
|15:20
|Keli Leaupepe shooting foul (Chris Conway draws the foul)
|15:20
|Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound
|15:22
|Chris Conway misses two point layup
|15:23
|Chris Conway offensive rebound
|15:25
|Chris Conway misses two point hook shot
|15:44
|Chris Conway defensive rebound
|15:46
|Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|+1
|Chris Conway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-38
|16:01
|+1
|Chris Conway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-38
|16:01
|Michael Graham shooting foul (Chris Conway draws the foul)
|16:25
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|16:27
|Justin Wright misses two point jump shot
|16:43
|TV timeout
|16:43
|Lions 30 second timeout
|16:48
|+2
|Isaiah Jones makes two point dunk (Rocket Watts assists)
|54-38
|16:53
|Justice Hill turnover (Rocket Watts steals)
|17:04
|+3
|Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
|52-38
|17:09
|Isaiah Jones defensive rebound
|17:11
|Alex Merkviladze misses two point layup
|17:31
|Trey Townsend turnover
|17:43
|Justice Hill personal foul
|18:14
|+2
|Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot
|49-38
|18:18
|Isaiah Jones offensive rebound
|18:20
|Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
|18:43
|Jack Gohlke defensive rebound
|18:43
|Alex Merkviladze misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:43
|+1
|Alex Merkviladze makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-38
|18:43
|Chris Conway shooting foul (Alex Merkviladze draws the foul)
|18:52
|Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound
|18:54
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|Keli Leaupepe personal foul
|19:31
|+2
|Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup
|47-37
|19:54
|+1
|Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|47-35
|19:54
|Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Trey Townsend draws the foul)
|19:54
|+2
|Trey Townsend makes two point layup (Rocket Watts assists)
|46-35
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:04
|+3
|Isaiah Jones makes three point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
|44-35
|0:19
|Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout
|0:24
|Lamaj Lewis turnover (D.Q. Cole steals)
|0:52
|+2
|Aundre Polk makes two point jump shot (Tone Hunter assists)
|41-35
|1:06
|+2
|Lars Thiemann makes two point layup
|39-35
|1:10
|Lars Thiemann offensive rebound
|1:12
|Aundre Polk blocks Lars Thiemann's two point hook shot
|1:17
|+1
|Isaiah Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-33
|1:17
|+1
|Isaiah Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-33
|1:17
|Dominick Harris shooting foul (Isaiah Jones draws the foul)
|1:44
|D.Q. Cole defensive rebound
|1:46
|Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot
|2:03
|Lions 30 second timeout
|2:07
|+3
|Trey Townsend makes three point jump shot (Jack Gohlke assists)
|37-33
|2:15
|Isaiah Jones defensive rebound
|2:17
|Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot
|2:46
|+3
|Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists)
|34-33
|2:55
|Lars Thiemann turnover
|3:09
|+1
|Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-33
|3:09
|+1
|Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-33
|3:09
|TV timeout
|3:09
|Justice Hill personal foul
|3:24
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|3:26
|Dominick Harris misses two point jump shot
|3:33
|Michael Graham defensive rebound
|3:35
|Trey Townsend misses two point layup
|3:51
|+2
|Justice Hill makes two point jump shot
|29-33
|4:12
|+1
|Jack Gohlke makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|29-31
|4:12
|+1
|Jack Gohlke makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|28-31
|4:12
|+1
|Jack Gohlke makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|27-31
|4:12
|Dominick Harris personal foul (Jack Gohlke draws the foul)
|4:12
|Will Johnston personal foul
|4:12
|+2
|Alex Merkviladze makes two point layup (Dominick Harris assists)
|26-31
|4:46
|Michael Graham defensive rebound
|4:48
|Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot
|4:52
|Will Johnston personal foul
|5:12
|+3
|Dominick Harris makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists)
|26-29
|5:24
|D.Q. Cole turnover
|5:37
|Michael Graham personal foul
|5:38
|Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound
|5:40
|D.Q. Cole misses three point jump shot
|5:52
|Chris Conway defensive rebound
|5:54
|Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound
|6:04
|Rocket Watts misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:04
|Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)
|6:05
|+2
|Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot
|26-26
|6:18
|+3
|Justin Wright makes three point jump shot (Alex Merkviladze assists)
|24-26
|6:25
|Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound
|6:27
|Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot
|6:53
|+2
|Justin Wright makes two point jump shot
|24-23
|7:19
|Dominick Harris defensive rebound
|7:21
|Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
|7:44
|+1
|Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-21
|7:44
|Lars Thiemann misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:44
|TV timeout
|7:44
|Chris Conway shooting foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
|8:14
|+2
|Trey Townsend makes two point jump shot
|24-20
|8:32
|Rocket Watts defensive rebound
|8:34
|Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|8:41
|Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
|8:43
|Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot
|8:51
|Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|8:53
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|9:11
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|9:13
|Justice Hill misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|Will Johnston offensive rebound
|9:18
|Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot
|9:36
|Dominick Harris defensive rebound
|9:38
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|+2
|Will Johnston makes two point jump shot
|22-20
|10:01
|Rocket Watts turnover
|10:16
|+3
|Justice Hill makes three point jump shot (Lars Thiemann assists)
|22-18
|10:18
|Isaiah Jones personal foul
|10:29
|Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|10:31
|Chris Conway misses two point hook shot
|10:50
|Jack Gohlke defensive rebound
|10:50
|Lars Thiemann misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:50
|Chris Conway shooting foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
|10:52
|+2
|Lars Thiemann makes two point hook shot
|22-15
|11:16
|+2
|Rocket Watts makes two point layup (Isaiah Jones assists)
|22-13
|11:20
|Justice Hill turnover (Isaiah Jones steals)
|11:29
|+2
|Chris Conway makes two point jump shot
|20-13
|11:45
|+1
|Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-13
|11:46
|TV timeout
|11:45
|Aundre Polk shooting foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
|11:46
|+2
|Lars Thiemann makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists)
|18-12
|11:54
|Aaron McBride offensive rebound
|11:56
|Will Johnston misses three point jump shot
|12:24
|+2
|Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot
|18-10
|12:42
|+3
|Will Johnston makes three point jump shot
|16-10
|12:48
|Tone Hunter personal foul
|13:09
|+2
|D.Q. Cole makes two point jump shot
|16-7
|13:20
|Lamaj Lewis personal foul
|13:22
|Golden Grizzlies defensive rebound
|13:24
|Will Johnston misses three point jump shot
|13:36
|Jack Gohlke turnover (offensive foul)
|13:36
|Jack Gohlke offensive foul
|13:44
|Justin Wright turnover
|14:00
|+3
|Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists)
|14-7
|14:21
|+3
|Justin Wright makes three point jump shot (Dominick Harris assists)
|11-7
|14:50
|+2
|D.Q. Cole makes two point jump shot
|11-4
|15:06
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|15:08
|Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot
|15:15
|Michael Graham defensive rebound
|15:17
|Tuburu Niavalurua misses two point layup
|15:30
|+1
|Justin Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-4
|15:30
|+1
|Justin Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-3
|15:30
|TV timeout
|15:30
|Isaiah Jones shooting foul
|16:01
|+3
|Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot
|9-2
|16:25
|Isaiah Jones defensive rebound
|16:27
|Lars Thiemann misses two point hook shot
|16:33
|Justice Hill offensive rebound
|16:35
|Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|16:51
|+3
|Trey Townsend makes three point jump shot
|6-2
|17:14
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|17:16
|Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|Rocket Watts turnover
|17:28
|Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound
|17:30
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|Justin Wright personal foul
|18:01
|+2
|Justin Wright makes two point jump shot
|3-2
|18:16
|Lions offensive rebound
|18:18
|Lars Thiemann misses two point hook shot
|18:21
|Lars Thiemann offensive rebound
|18:23
|Lars Thiemann misses two point hook shot
|19:03
|Lions defensive rebound
|19:05
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|Isaiah Jones defensive rebound
|19:05
|Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|+3
|Trey Townsend makes three point jump shot (Chris Conway assists)
|3-0
|19:45
|Keli Leaupepe turnover
|20:00
|(Lions gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout
|2:01
|+ 3
|Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (D.Q. Cole assists)
|2:09
|Trey Townsend offensive rebound
|2:13
|Rocket Watts misses two point layup
|2:15
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|2:36
|Lars Thiemann misses two point layup
|2:38
|Will Johnston defensive rebound
|2:56
|Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot
|2:58
|+ 2
|Will Johnston makes two point jump shot (Dominick Harris assists)
|3:24
|Will Johnston defensive rebound
|3:45
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|3:47
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|60
|Field Goals
|24-57 (42.1%)
|20-50 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-22 (45.5%)
|9-28 (32.1%)
|Free Throws
|12-13 (92.3%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|32
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|23
|22
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|13
|10
|Steals
|5
|0
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|8
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
18 PTS, 4 REB
|Key Players
|
00
|. Gohlke G
|11.8 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|0.8 APG
|31.8 FG%
|
00
|. Johnston G
|9.3 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|3.5 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gohlke G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|W. Johnston G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.1
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|45.5
|3PT FG%
|32.1
|
|
|92.3
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gohlke
|18
|2
|1
|5/13
|5/13
|3/3
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Townsend
|16
|8
|3
|5/13
|3/4
|3/3
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|R. Watts
|11
|2
|4
|5/12
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|-
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Conway
|8
|3
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|4/4
|5
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|I. Jones
|7
|5
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gohlke
|18
|2
|1
|5/13
|5/13
|3/3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Townsend
|16
|8
|3
|5/13
|3/4
|3/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|R. Watts
|11
|2
|4
|5/12
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Conway
|8
|3
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|4/4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|I. Jones
|7
|5
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Naivalurua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Polk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Craggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Solomon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rogers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lampman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|30
|13
|24/57
|10/22
|12/13
|15
|0
|5
|2
|6
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright
|12
|1
|0
|4/5
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Thiemann
|11
|7
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|J. Hill
|5
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|A. Merkviladze
|5
|6
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|K. Leaupepe
|2
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright
|12
|1
|0
|4/5
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Thiemann
|11
|7
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|J. Hill
|5
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|A. Merkviladze
|5
|6
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|K. Leaupepe
|2
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Johnston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ristic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Carney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Issanza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Taitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|30
|10
|20/50
|9/28
|11/16
|14
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|22