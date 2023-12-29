Streaking Utah tips off Pac-12 play vs. Wazzu
Utah can keep its momentum going when it opens Pac-12 Conference play by hosting Washington State on Friday in Salt Lake City.
The Utes (9-2) have won six straight games heading into the Pac-12 portion of their schedule, the longest winning streak Utah enjoyed during nonleague play since the 2014-15 season. Utah won at least nine games in nonconference play for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
"We've taken care of a lot of things. We've had some good wins," Utah coach Craig Smith said.
Utah capped off its nonconference slate with an 85-43 win over Bellarmine on Dec. 20. The Utes scored 28 points off 23 turnovers and held the Knights to six second-half field goals. Eleven different players scored for Utah, led by Lawson Lovering with 17 points.
"I thought we did a really good job of communication," Smith said. "It might have been our best game of the year the way we communicated as a team."
Washington State (9-2) also generated considerable momentum as a team in nonconference play. The Cougars won seven of their past eight games while holding five opponents to 61 or fewer points in that stretch.
A 66-61 win over Boise State on Dec. 21 capped off nonconference play for Washington State. Isaac Jones scored five of his team-high 21 points in final 90 seconds to help the Cougars hold off the Broncos. Jones has scored in double figures in 10 of 11 games this season.
The game featured nine ties and eight lead changes in the second half.
"That one went kind of to script," Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. "That's about what I expected. It was going to be a really hard, tough game."
The game at Utah will be Washington State's first true road contest of the season. The Utes have dominated the series historically, winning 16 of 20 matchups between the two teams since joining the Pac-12 in 2011-12. Utah swept the season series a year ago.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Washington St. 9-2
|77.4 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Utah 9-2
|80.6 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|17.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Jones
|11
|29.1
|15.6
|7.3
|1.8
|0.50
|1.00
|2.0
|63.4
|12.5
|71.7
|2.5
|4.8
|M. Rice
|11
|29.5
|15.5
|2.5
|2.9
|1.90
|0.30
|2.2
|46.6
|38.1
|83.3
|0.5
|2
|A. Jakimovski
|11
|31
|9.9
|6.6
|1.5
|0.90
|0.70
|0.9
|37.7
|29.3
|52.2
|1.7
|4.9
|O. Cluff
|11
|20.1
|7.7
|4.8
|1.4
|0.50
|1.10
|1.1
|55.9
|0.0
|60.0
|1.8
|3
|J. Wells
|10
|16.7
|7.4
|4.2
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|34.4
|37.8
|75.0
|1.1
|3.1
|R. Chinyelu
|11
|15.5
|6.4
|6.5
|0.1
|0.30
|1.40
|1.4
|62.5
|0.0
|45.5
|2.5
|4
|K. Houinsou
|11
|25.4
|6.3
|3.4
|2.8
|0.80
|0.80
|1.1
|55.3
|50.0
|63.6
|0.2
|3.2
|J. Yesufu
|6
|25.3
|6.2
|2.0
|1.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|36.8
|34.8
|50.0
|0.3
|1.7
|J. Mullins
|11
|13.5
|3.4
|1.4
|0.7
|0.70
|0.10
|0.2
|36.1
|32.1
|100.0
|0.2
|1.2
|I. Watts
|8
|7.4
|3.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.1
|47.4
|33.3
|33.3
|0
|0.5
|A. Rohosy
|6
|1.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|D. Darling
|3
|3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|77.4
|41.9
|13.1
|6.50
|5.60
|10.3
|48.3
|33.6
|67.0
|11.6
|28.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Carlson
|10
|27.3
|16.8
|6.2
|1.6
|0.60
|1.00
|1.4
|48.4
|35.9
|80.0
|1.6
|4.6
|G. Madsen
|11
|30.3
|14.2
|4.0
|2.1
|1.50
|0.30
|1.9
|50.4
|45.8
|75.0
|0.5
|3.5
|R. Worster
|11
|31.7
|10.4
|5.3
|6.3
|1.70
|0.20
|1.8
|38.7
|31.6
|73.5
|1.5
|3.7
|C. Bajema
|11
|25.1
|9.6
|3.0
|0.8
|0.90
|0.10
|1.1
|42.3
|36.2
|85.2
|0.1
|2.9
|K. Keita
|9
|14.2
|9.2
|6.4
|0.4
|0.90
|1.10
|0.8
|72.0
|0.0
|55.0
|2.3
|4.1
|L. Lovering
|11
|21.9
|8.7
|5.5
|2.1
|0.70
|1.30
|2.0
|54.2
|28.6
|66.7
|1.5
|4
|B. Carlson
|11
|19.4
|6.7
|4.4
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|0.6
|55.3
|40.0
|82.4
|1.4
|3
|H. Erickson
|11
|22.2
|5.5
|1.3
|3.4
|0.60
|0.20
|2.2
|42.4
|29.6
|40.0
|0
|1.3
|D. Smith
|2
|14
|3.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.50
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|J. Teat
|4
|4.5
|2.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|44.4
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Haddock
|3
|1.7
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Tarlac
|7
|7.4
|1.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|16.7
|0.4
|0.6
|J. Wahlin
|5
|7.6
|0.2
|2.2
|0.6
|0.00
|0.20
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.6
|1.6
|Total
|11
|0.0
|80.6
|43.2
|17.7
|7.30
|4.40
|12.3
|48.6
|38.0
|71.3
|10.4
|29.4
-
DET
IUPU53
67137 O/U
+2
12:00pm
-
WRST
GB44
40146 O/U
+8
1:00pm
-
DILL
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-48.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
Elms
HC0
0
2:00pm
-
RIDE
PSU0
0147 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP+
-
SW
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
TALL
MER0
0
2:00pm
-
VALP
ELON0
0145 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
AQUINA
WMU0
0140.5 O/U
-31.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
WINT0
0
4:00pm
-
KNSW
IND0
0162.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm B1G+
-
UNF
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-20
6:00pm ACCN
-
BRWN
STON0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:31pm
-
ALST
USF0
0147 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
COOK
UCF0
0142 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
STET0
0137 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
1PUR0
0154.5 O/U
-29
7:00pm BTN
-
ETSU
ECU0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
ILST
8UK0
0150 O/U
-20
7:00pm SECN
-
L-MD
JOES0
0138 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
ME
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
MCNS
MICH0
0145 O/U
-10
7:00pm BTN
-
MONTRE
CHAR0
0
7:00pm
-
NIAG
BUF0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NIU
IOWA0
0166.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm B1G+
-
NKY
PFW0
0147 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
18CLEM0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
Wilber.
M-OH0
0
7:00pm
-
AMER
UMBC0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
UNO
SFA0
0152 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm
-
SCST
NEB0
0152.5 O/U
-26
7:30pm B1G+
-
CHSO
9UNC0
0151.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm ACCN
-
JAST
NW0
0139 O/U
-18
8:00pm PEAC
-
KENT
SMC0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
NCAS
UAB0
0147 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNCG
21TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm LHN
-
NW ST
LSU0
0146 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
UMKC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
RMU
MIL0
0152.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
SDAK
NDST0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SWOKST
TLSA0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
UND0
0136.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
NEOM0
0156 O/U
+1
8:05pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
SNIND
SEMO0
0142 O/U
-2
8:30pm
-
WSU
UTAH0
0144 O/U
-8
8:30pm PACN
-
ADAMS
15COLST0
0
9:00pm
-
ENM
NMEX0
0
9:00pm
-
FDU
11ILL0
0164 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SDSU
13GONZ0
0148.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BSU0
0137 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
WASH
COLO0
0157.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPU
-
WCLF
PEP0
0
9:00pm
-
FRES
USD0
0143.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
TRLST
LMU0
0133 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
4ARIZ
CAL0
0156.5 O/U
+14
10:30pm PACN
-
ASU
STAN0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
11:00pm ESP2