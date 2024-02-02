Kansas State aims to halt slide in visit to Oklahoma State
Two teams in desperate need of a win face off Saturday afternoon as Kansas State visits Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.
The Wildcats (14-7, 4-4 Big 12) lost consecutive road games to Iowa State and Houston before falling to Oklahoma at home. All three opponents currently reside in the Associated Press Top 25.
The 73-53 loss to the Sooners on Tuesday left Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang in a sour mood.
"This is on me," he said. "This might've been just the second game at home where we just didn't deliver offensively. Give OU credit for that. They had a greater sense of urgency on the defensive end. I didn't have our guys prepared for what they faced. Part of that is they have to make shots, but part of that is I have to do a better job."
The Cowboys (9-12, 1-7 Big 12) are coming off an 83-54 loss on the road at Kansas on Tuesday. Oklahoma State never led the game, trailed by 18 at halftime and did not get closer than 18 in the second half.
Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton had a similar message after that game.
"We obviously didn't play well enough to give ourselves much of a chance," he said. "(Kansas) can hurt you a lot of ways. Today, we tried to make them beat us from 3-point range, and they showed us that they were capable of beating us from 3 early. But that makes it harder, because you have to put more attention on Hunter (Dickinson).
"They're one of the teams that can beat you both ways."
The Cowboys and Wildcats played two weeks ago in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State surged from behind in the second half to defeat Oklahoma State 70-66 in that game.
Arthur Kaluma finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats.
Kaluma scored the team's final 11 points of the first half to draw the Wildcats within 35-31 at the break.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:52
|Javon Small personal foul
|12:01
|Cam Carter offensive rebound
|12:03
|Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|Eric Dailey Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Cam Carter steals)
|12:30
|Dorian Finister personal foul
|12:30
|Eric Dailey Jr. defensive rebound
|12:32
|R.J. Jones misses three point jump shot
|12:39
|Will McNair Jr. defensive rebound
|12:41
|Eric Dailey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:00
|+2
|Will McNair Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tylor Perry assists)
|14-9
|13:14
|+3
|Javon Small makes three point jump shot
|12-9
|13:32
|John-Michael Wright defensive rebound
|13:34
|R.J. Jones misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|+1
|Javon Small makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-6
|13:54
|+1
|Javon Small makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-5
|13:54
|Will McNair Jr. shooting foul (Javon Small draws the foul)
|14:15
|+3
|Dorian Finister makes three point jump shot (R.J. Jones assists)
|12-4
|14:37
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|14:39
|Connor Dow misses three point jump shot
|14:48
|TV timeout
|14:53
|+2
|Arthur Kaluma makes two point layup
|9-4
|14:58
|Arthur Kaluma offensive rebound
|15:00
|Tylor Perry misses two point layup
|15:09
|Cam Carter defensive rebound
|15:11
|John-Michael Wright misses three point jump shot
|15:28
|+2
|Will McNair Jr. makes two point layup
|7-4
|15:38
|Arthur Kaluma defensive rebound
|15:40
|Connor Dow misses two point jump shot
|16:06
|John-Michael Wright defensive rebound
|16:08
|Brandon Garrison blocks Will McNair Jr.'s two point layup
|16:25
|+2
|John-Michael Wright makes two point layup (Quion Williams assists)
|5-4
|16:26
|Quion Williams offensive rebound
|16:28
|John-Michael Wright misses three point jump shot
|16:44
|Cam Carter turnover (bad pass)
|16:54
|Arthur Kaluma defensive rebound
|16:56
|Brandon Garrison misses two point layup
|17:12
|Jerrell Colbert turnover (offensive foul)
|17:12
|Jerrell Colbert offensive foul
|17:23
|Brandon Garrison turnover (traveling)
|17:34
|+2
|Jerrell Colbert makes two point jump shot (Tylor Perry assists)
|5-2
|17:46
|Jerrell Colbert defensive rebound
|17:48
|Arthur Kaluma blocks Quion Williams's two point layup
|17:48
|Quion Williams offensive rebound
|17:50
|Quion Williams misses two point layup
|17:58
|Quion Williams defensive rebound
|18:00
|Cam Carter misses three point jump shot
|18:19
|+2
|Brandon Garrison makes two point layup (Javon Small assists)
|3-2
|18:50
|+3
|Cam Carter makes three point jump shot (Tylor Perry assists)
|3-0
|18:51
|Connor Dow personal foul
|18:51
|Jerrell Colbert offensive rebound
|18:53
|Jerrell Colbert misses two point dunk
|19:08
|Javon Small turnover
|19:13
|Javon Small defensive rebound
|19:15
|Connor Dow blocks Dai Dai Ames's two point jump shot
|19:24
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|19:26
|Connor Dow misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|(Cowboys gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Javon Small personal foul
|11:52
|Cam Carter offensive rebound
|12:01
|Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|Eric Dailey Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Cam Carter steals)
|12:09
|Dorian Finister personal foul
|12:30
|Eric Dailey Jr. defensive rebound
|12:30
|R.J. Jones misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|Will McNair Jr. defensive rebound
|12:39
|Eric Dailey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:41
|+ 2
|Will McNair Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tylor Perry assists)
|13:00
|+ 3
|Javon Small makes three point jump shot
|13:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|14
|9
|Field Goals
|6-14 (42.9%)
|3-12 (25.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-6 (33.3%)
|1-5 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|10
|7
|Offensive
|3
|2
|Defensive
|5
|5
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|4
|2
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Kansas State 14-7
|72.0 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Oklahoma State 9-12
|71.0 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. McNair Jr. F
|7.3 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|0.6 APG
|59.8 FG%
|
00
|. Small G
|13.7 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|4.7 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. McNair Jr. F
|4 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|J. Small G
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|25.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Carter
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Colbert
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Kaluma
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|T. Perry
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ames
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Carter
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Colbert
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Kaluma
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|T. Perry
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ames
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. McNair Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Finister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Manning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Glover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. N'Guessan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|8
|4
|6/14
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Small
|5
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Garrison
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Wright
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Q. Williams
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|C. Dow
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Small
|5
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Garrison
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Wright
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Q. Williams
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|C. Dow
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Dailey Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Church
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hicklen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Marsh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Manzer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Keller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|7
|2
|3/12
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|5
