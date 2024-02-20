Facing Vanderbilt, Georgia tries to halt 6-game slide
When Georgia and Vanderbilt meet Wednesday for the first time this season, the two slumping Southeastern Conference squads are facing the possibility of playing again in three weeks in the conference tournament.
With both schools in the SEC's bottom four, there's a good chance they could square off in Nashville -- the site of Wednesday's game on the Vanderbilt campus -- when the conference tournament opens on March 13 in the Music City's famed downtown.
Georgia coach Mike White and Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse would like to see improvement over the final six games of the regular season as they try to avoid the two opening-round matchups, which consist of the bottom four squads in the conference competing to advance to the next day.
At 11th in the SEC, the Bulldogs (14-11, 4-8 SEC) are mired in a six-game skid, bookended by setbacks against arch-rival Florida that saw the Gators build a 10-game winning streak against Georgia.
In Saturday's 88-82 loss, White's group shot 18 of 30 (60 percent) overall in the first half on the way to a 46-40 lead.
But the Bulldogs made just 9 of 24 (37.5 percent) shots in the latter 20 minutes and allowed the Gators to outscore them 48-36.
"We've got to guard a lot better and make simpler decisions with the basketball," White said. "Some of the live-ball turnovers and other turnovers and ill-advised fouls ... those things add up.
"You can't win in this league if you're not more accountable and disciplined than that."
Despite being hammered 88-53 on Saturday by in-state rival Tennessee, Vanderbilt (7-18, 2-10) has managed a pair of wins in its past five contests.
In the first half, the then-No. 8 Volunteers smoked the Commodores by crafting a 51-20 lead.
"(The Volunteers) played as well as they have all year," said Stackhouse, whose squad sits in 13th in the SEC.
Sophomore forward Ven-Allen Lubin had 10 points as the only Vanderbilt scorer in double figures.
In his past eight outings, Lubin has reached at least 10 points six times and is averaging 13.0 points.
Overall, Lubin is third in scoring (11.0 points per game) and second in rebounding, grabbing 5.6 boards per game. Ezra Manjon averages a team-high 14.1 points and Tyrin Lawrence nets 13.4.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgia 14-11
|76.1 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Vanderbilt 7-18
|66.3 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|9.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|25
|26.7
|12.7
|3.6
|0.4
|0.80
|0.40
|1.2
|37.1
|37.1
|88.0
|0.8
|2.8
|N. Thomasson
|25
|27.7
|12.5
|2.9
|1.5
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|43.2
|37.2
|56.5
|0.5
|2.4
|R. Melendez
|25
|22.3
|10.2
|4.4
|1.0
|1.30
|0.20
|1.6
|43.7
|26.8
|87.1
|1.3
|3.1
|S. Demary Jr.
|25
|26.7
|9.7
|3.8
|2.4
|1.40
|0.40
|2.1
|43.6
|31.0
|71.9
|0.3
|3.5
|J. Hill
|25
|24.2
|9.2
|1.9
|3.7
|0.60
|0.00
|1.5
|38.1
|31.0
|64.8
|0.2
|1.7
|R. Tchewa
|25
|24.2
|7.6
|6.6
|1.0
|0.50
|0.60
|2.0
|55.6
|0.0
|69.9
|2
|4.5
|B. Cain
|25
|19.5
|7.0
|2.0
|0.8
|0.60
|0.30
|0.8
|41.9
|36.8
|54.5
|0.3
|1.7
|J. DeLoach
|21
|12.8
|3.5
|3.7
|0.5
|0.40
|0.40
|0.7
|50.9
|0.0
|64.0
|1.3
|2.4
|D. James
|10
|8.1
|2.5
|1.3
|0.5
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|62.5
|66.7
|25.0
|0.7
|0.6
|F. Anselem-Ibe
|19
|7.8
|2.4
|1.7
|0.1
|0.10
|0.70
|0.2
|60.9
|0.0
|69.2
|0.8
|0.9
|R. Sunahara
|12
|10.3
|1.9
|1.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|55.6
|50.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1.3
|M. Moncrieffe
|10
|10
|1.2
|2.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.80
|0.9
|23.1
|0.0
|54.5
|0.7
|1.4
|J. Newell
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|B. Klatsky
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|76.1
|40.0
|11.9
|6.40
|3.40
|11.9
|43.4
|34.7
|73.0
|10.0
|25.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Manjon
|23
|30.8
|14.1
|3.0
|3.6
|1.10
|0.20
|2.0
|43.2
|27.0
|83.0
|0.4
|2.6
|T. Lawrence
|21
|30.8
|13.4
|5.0
|1.7
|1.60
|0.40
|2.0
|38.4
|25.3
|71.6
|0.7
|4.3
|V. Lubin
|19
|26.3
|11.0
|5.6
|0.5
|0.30
|1.00
|1.1
|49.7
|32.1
|76.2
|2.1
|3.5
|E. Taylor
|25
|23.1
|8.6
|3.9
|0.2
|0.60
|0.40
|0.5
|36.8
|33.9
|77.8
|1
|2.9
|J. Rivera-Torres
|24
|16.8
|7.3
|3.3
|0.5
|1.00
|0.30
|1.0
|34.7
|26.3
|76.1
|0.9
|2.4
|C. Smith
|7
|25.3
|7.1
|6.6
|0.3
|1.00
|0.30
|1.0
|35.4
|27.3
|53.8
|2.3
|4.3
|T. Kamateros
|23
|16.4
|4.7
|1.9
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|40.7
|35.6
|73.3
|0.6
|1.3
|P. Lewis
|24
|16.1
|3.8
|1.0
|1.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|33.3
|21.8
|68.8
|0.2
|0.8
|I. West
|18
|13.6
|3.4
|1.1
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|46.9
|36.0
|42.9
|0.1
|1
|C. Lang
|20
|13.1
|2.2
|4.1
|0.4
|0.30
|0.50
|0.9
|45.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1.7
|2.5
|M. Presley
|20
|10.8
|1.7
|1.6
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|44.0
|12.5
|43.5
|0.9
|0.7
|J. Roberts
|20
|11.3
|1.6
|2.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.40
|0.6
|27.8
|21.1
|50.0
|0.9
|1.3
|J. Williams
|22
|10.2
|1.3
|1.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|28.6
|24.0
|50.0
|0.2
|1
|L. Dort
|1
|7
|1.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0
|2
|G. Calton
|7
|4.6
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|12.5
|14.3
|22.2
|0.7
|0
|M. Keeffe
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Messer
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|66.3
|38.1
|9.5
|6.00
|3.10
|10.8
|39.3
|28.5
|70.0
|10.8
|23.8
-
LEH
ARMY0
0130 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
WCU
UNCG0
0141 O/U
-4
6:00pm CBSSN
-
12ILL
PSU0
0155 O/U
+7.5
6:30pm BTN
-
PRES
WINT0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm
-
STBN
LAS0
0145.5 O/U
+6
6:30pm
-
BU
AMER0
0129 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
BUCK
HC0
0135.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHSO
SCUP0
0142 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
MER0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CLEM
GT0
0146 O/U
+8
7:00pm ACCN
-
CCAR
GAST0
0152 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
16DAY
GMU0
0134 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
8DUKE
MIA0
0148 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
24FLA
13ALA0
0174.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
GW
JOES0
0159.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
JMAD
MRSH0
0155.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
MTSU
JVST0
0131.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NAVY
L-MD0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
NCAS
LON0
0150 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
ND
LOU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
CINCY0
0139 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
URI0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
SJU
GTWN0
0150.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm FS1
-
VMI
ETSU0
0149 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
CHAT0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
SAM0
0164.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
BELM
DRKE0
0155 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
BRAD
MOSU0
0142 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
CHAR
MEM0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
UIC0
0146 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
INST
VALP0
0161.5 O/U
+15
8:00pm ESP+
-
MURR
SIU0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
ILST0
0131.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
PROV
XAV0
0153.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
RICE
UAB0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
UTSA0
0155.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
IND0
0149.5 O/U
-2
8:30pm BTN
-
UGA
VAN0
0145 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
DEP
7MARQ0
0151.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm FS1
-
MISS
MSST0
0141 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
TLSA
WICH0
0147 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
17UK
LSU0
0163 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESPN
-
22COLST
NMEX0
0157.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
PEP
UOP0
0148 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UNLV
AF0
0131 O/U
+6
11:00pm FS1