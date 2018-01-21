S. Illinois gets balanced scoring to beat N. Iowa 64-53
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Sean Lloyd Jr., scored 15 points with six rebounds and three steals and Kavion Pippen had a double-double and Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa 64-53 on Sunday.
Klint Carlson made a jumper with 16:10 left to shave Northern Iowa's deficit to 30-27 before an 11-5 Salukis run extended their lead to nine. Tywhon Pickford's 3-point play reduced the deficit to six, but Southern Illinois (12-9, 4-4 Missouri Valley) took advantage of the Panthers' four-minute scoring drought with a 9-0 run and led 50-35 with 7:41 to go.
Northern Iowa (10-10, 2-6) went on an 8-0 run to narrow the deficit to 54-46 with 3:21 left, but the Salukis shut the door on the Panthers after calling a timeout and scored six straight to seal the win.
Pippen scored 11 points with 11 rebounds and Marcus Bartley and Armon Fletcher each scored 12 as the Salukis made half their 52 shots. Fletcher also grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals.
Wyatt Lohaus led the Panthers with 15 points and Carlson and Isaiah Brown each scored 10.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|40.2
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|28.1
|Three Point %
|39.6
|78.3
|Free Throw %
|74.0
|Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher
|23.0
|Wyatt Lohaus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Brown
|30.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Brown made layup
|33.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|34.0
|Isaiah Brown missed layup
|35.0
|Bad pass turnover on Aaron Cook, stolen by Isaiah Brown
|36.0
|+ 3
|Klint Carlson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wyatt Lohaus
|37.0
|+ 2
|Sean Lloyd made dunk, assist by Marcus Bartley
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|64
|Field Goals
|19-55 (34.5%)
|26-52 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-30 (26.7%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|4-9 (44.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|35
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|24
|30
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|12
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|Team Stats
|N. Iowa 10-10
|65.7 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|11.1 APG
|So. Illinois 12-9
|70.3 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|34.5
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|44.4
|
|K. Carlson
|35
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|I. Brown
|32
|10
|7
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|4/13
|1/8
|1/2
|1
|6
|J. McCloud
|24
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|3
|A. Phyfe
|14
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|T. Pickford
|29
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1/10
|0/5
|1/1
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lloyd
|36
|15
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7/11
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|M. Bartley
|29
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/7
|4/5
|0/1
|0
|1
|A. Fletcher
|35
|12
|9
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4/10
|1/4
|3/5
|1
|8
|K. Pippen
|33
|11
|11
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|8
|A. Cook
|31
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
