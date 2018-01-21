NIOWA
S. Illinois gets balanced scoring to beat N. Iowa 64-53

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 21, 2018

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Sean Lloyd Jr., scored 15 points with six rebounds and three steals and Kavion Pippen had a double-double and Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa 64-53 on Sunday.

Klint Carlson made a jumper with 16:10 left to shave Northern Iowa's deficit to 30-27 before an 11-5 Salukis run extended their lead to nine. Tywhon Pickford's 3-point play reduced the deficit to six, but Southern Illinois (12-9, 4-4 Missouri Valley) took advantage of the Panthers' four-minute scoring drought with a 9-0 run and led 50-35 with 7:41 to go.

Northern Iowa (10-10, 2-6) went on an 8-0 run to narrow the deficit to 54-46 with 3:21 left, but the Salukis shut the door on the Panthers after calling a timeout and scored six straight to seal the win.

Pippen scored 11 points with 11 rebounds and Marcus Bartley and Armon Fletcher each scored 12 as the Salukis made half their 52 shots. Fletcher also grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals.

Wyatt Lohaus led the Panthers with 15 points and Carlson and Isaiah Brown each scored 10.

Key Players
T. Pickford
S. Lloyd
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
40.2 Field Goal % 48.0
28.1 Three Point % 39.6
78.3 Free Throw % 74.0
  Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher 23.0
  Wyatt Lohaus missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Brown 30.0
+ 2 Isaiah Brown made layup 33.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown 34.0
  Isaiah Brown missed layup 35.0
  Bad pass turnover on Aaron Cook, stolen by Isaiah Brown 36.0
+ 3 Klint Carlson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wyatt Lohaus 37.0
+ 2 Sean Lloyd made dunk, assist by Marcus Bartley 41.0
Team Stats
Points 53 64
Field Goals 19-55 (34.5%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-30 (26.7%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 35
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 24 30
Team 1 0
Assists 8 12
Steals 8 10
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
33
W. Lohaus G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
S. Lloyd G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
N. Iowa
Starters
K. Carlson
I. Brown
J. McCloud
A. Phyfe
T. Pickford
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Carlson 35 10 5 0 0 0 0 3 4/6 2/4 0/0 1 4
I. Brown 32 10 7 1 3 0 4 3 4/13 1/8 1/2 1 6
J. McCloud 24 4 5 2 2 0 0 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 3
A. Phyfe 14 4 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 2
T. Pickford 29 3 5 1 2 0 0 0 1/10 0/5 1/1 0 5
Bench
W. Lohaus
B. Koch
S. Haldeman
T. Friedman
A. McDermott
L. Conrey
J. Dahl
L. McDonnell
R. de Souza
T. Lohaus
H. Rhodes
M. Wentzien
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Lohaus 23 15 3 1 0 0 3 1 5/9 4/6 1/2 0 3
B. Koch 25 4 2 2 1 0 3 1 1/5 0/0 2/2 1 1
S. Haldeman 18 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 0
T. Friedman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dahl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McDonnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. de Souza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lohaus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Rhodes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wentzien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 29 8 8 0 12 12 19/55 8/30 7/9 5 24
So. Illinois
Starters
S. Lloyd
M. Bartley
A. Fletcher
K. Pippen
A. Cook
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Lloyd 36 15 6 2 3 0 0 0 7/11 1/3 0/0 1 5
M. Bartley 29 12 1 2 0 0 2 3 4/7 4/5 0/1 0 1
A. Fletcher 35 12 9 2 4 0 2 2 4/10 1/4 3/5 1 8
K. Pippen 33 11 11 2 1 1 2 2 5/9 0/0 1/2 3 8
A. Cook 31 6 1 1 2 2 3 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Smithpeters
A. Weiher
R. Stradnieks
B. Gooch
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Smithpeters 25 8 5 2 0 0 0 1 3/7 2/5 0/1 0 5
A. Weiher 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Stradnieks 7 0 0 1 0 0 2 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Gooch 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
Total 200 64 35 12 10 3 11 14 26/52 8/17 4/9 5 30
