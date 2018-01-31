Tulane holds off ECU in OT; Hail Mary shot to end regulation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Melvin Frazier had 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and his third steal secured Tulane's 67-65 overtime victory over East Carolina on Wednesday night.
Colin Slater missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Tulane (13-8, 4-5 American) and ECU called a timeout with 2.3 seconds left in regulation. B.J. Tyson caught a Hail Mary pass in the paint and sank a shot while falling to the ground just before the buzzer.
In overtime, Chase Reynolds, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, missed the front end a 1-and-1 but Frazier stole it near midcourt to secure the victory.
Shawn Williams led ECU (8-13, 2-8) with 15 points and Kentrell Barkley had 12 points and 18 rebounds.
Tulane celebrated the Carnival season with Mardi Gras-inspired alternate uniforms. The green unis had a small yellow, purple and green jester hat printed on the back above the words ''ROLL WAVE'' that were framed by purple beads.
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|58.9
|Field Goal %
|41.9
|39.7
|Three Point %
|28.9
|73.0
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|Lost ball turnover on B.J. Tyson, stolen by Melvin Frazier
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Kentrell Barkley
|4.0
|Cameron Reynolds missed free throw
|4.0
|Personal foul on Isaac Fleming
|4.0
|Bad pass turnover on Shawn Williams, stolen by Cameron Reynolds
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by East Carolina
|6.0
|Kentrell Barkley missed dunk, blocked by Blake Paul
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Kentrell Barkley
|10.0
|B.J. Tyson missed jump shot
|12.0
|+ 2
|Melvin Frazier made layup
|40.0
|Bad pass turnover on Shawn Williams
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|69
|Field Goals
|28-65 (43.1%)
|29-63 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-21 (14.3%)
|4-21 (19.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|37
|Offensive
|11
|9
|Defensive
|24
|26
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|16
|Fouls
|12
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Tulane 13-8
|75.1 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|16.2 APG
|East Carolina 8-13
|65.4 PPG
|39 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Key Players
|
35
|M. Frazier G
|17.3 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|3.2 APG
|58.9 FG%
|
55
|S. Williams G
|9.8 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|1.3 APG
|38.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Frazier G
|22 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|S. Williams G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|19.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Frazier
|45
|22
|8
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|9/19
|1/3
|3/5
|4
|4
|C. Reynolds
|45
|16
|7
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|7/15
|2/6
|0/1
|0
|7
|J. Cornish
|37
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/9
|0/4
|6/7
|0
|0
|R. Ona Embo
|36
|9
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4/12
|0/5
|1/2
|1
|3
|B. Paul
|29
|8
|8
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Williams
|37
|15
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/10
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|1
|B. Tyson
|45
|12
|4
|4
|1
|0
|5
|4
|5/14
|0/5
|2/3
|0
|4
|K. Barkley
|45
|12
|18
|4
|1
|0
|4
|1
|6/11
|0/3
|0/4
|4
|14
|I. Fleming
|37
|10
|1
|5
|4
|0
|1
|4
|4/10
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|D. Spasojevic
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
