Tulane holds off ECU in OT; Hail Mary shot to end regulation

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2018

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Melvin Frazier had 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and his third steal secured Tulane's 67-65 overtime victory over East Carolina on Wednesday night.

Colin Slater missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Tulane (13-8, 4-5 American) and ECU called a timeout with 2.3 seconds left in regulation. B.J. Tyson caught a Hail Mary pass in the paint and sank a shot while falling to the ground just before the buzzer.

In overtime, Chase Reynolds, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, missed the front end a 1-and-1 but Frazier stole it near midcourt to secure the victory.

Shawn Williams led ECU (8-13, 2-8) with 15 points and Kentrell Barkley had 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Tulane celebrated the Carnival season with Mardi Gras-inspired alternate uniforms. The green unis had a small yellow, purple and green jester hat printed on the back above the words ''ROLL WAVE'' that were framed by purple beads.

Key Players
M. Frazier
B. Tyson
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
58.9 Field Goal % 41.9
39.7 Three Point % 28.9
73.0 Free Throw % 81.3
  Lost ball turnover on B.J. Tyson, stolen by Melvin Frazier 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Kentrell Barkley 4.0
  Cameron Reynolds missed free throw 4.0
  Personal foul on Isaac Fleming 4.0
  Bad pass turnover on Shawn Williams, stolen by Cameron Reynolds 4.0
  Offensive rebound by East Carolina 6.0
  Kentrell Barkley missed dunk, blocked by Blake Paul 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Kentrell Barkley 10.0
  B.J. Tyson missed jump shot 12.0
+ 2 Melvin Frazier made layup 40.0
  Bad pass turnover on Shawn Williams 59.0
Team Stats
Points 71 69
Field Goals 28-65 (43.1%) 29-63 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 3-21 (14.3%) 4-21 (19.0%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 37
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 24 26
Team 3 2
Assists 13 14
Steals 8 9
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 12 19
Technicals 0 0
Tulane
Starters
M. Frazier
C. Reynolds
J. Cornish
R. Ona Embo
B. Paul
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Frazier 45 22 8 4 3 2 2 0 9/19 1/3 3/5 4 4
C. Reynolds 45 16 7 0 3 0 1 2 7/15 2/6 0/1 0 7
J. Cornish 37 10 0 1 0 0 2 0 2/9 0/4 6/7 0 0
R. Ona Embo 36 9 4 3 2 0 2 2 4/12 0/5 1/2 1 3
B. Paul 29 8 8 2 0 2 5 4 3/3 0/0 2/2 4 4
Bench
S. Sehic
C. Daniels
C. Slater
R. Conroy
J. Johnson
B. Ajang
S. Barrett
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Sehic 16 4 5 2 0 0 0 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 3
C. Daniels 12 2 1 1 0 0 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Slater 5 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0 2
R. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 71 35 13 8 4 15 12 28/65 3/21 12/18 11 24
