Johnson hits 5 3s, scores 28; Missouri St. beats Indiana St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Alize Johnson drilled a 3-pointer to open the scoring and drained another for the final score as he finished with 28 points to lead Missouri State to an 81-62 win over Indiana State on Tuesday night to halt a five-game skid.
Johnson nailed 5 of 9 from long range and finished making 9 of 15 from the field. He also had eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Jarred Dixon added 13 points and Jarrid Rhodes scored 11 for Missouri State (16-10, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Tanveer Bhullar also had four of Missouri State's 12 blocked shots, two shy of the school record set in 1990.
The Bears, who led throughout, jumped to a 9-0 lead and held a 36-25 halftime advantage. They pushed the lead to 64-50 after Johnson drained his third trey at the 8:31 mark. He quickly made another 3 and Missouri State cruised to the win.
Brenton Scott had 19 points for the Sycamores (11-14, 6-7).
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|44.0
|Field Goal %
|42.6
|30.1
|Three Point %
|43.4
|74.8
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|+ 3
|Alize Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Obediah Church
|42.0
|Devin Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Devin Thomas
|44.0
|Alize Johnson missed free throw
|56.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Barnes
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Jarred Dixon
|57.0
|Brenton Scott missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kreklow
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Brenton Scott
|1:08
|Alize Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:10
|Lost ball turnover on Brenton Scott, stolen by Alize Johnson
|1:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|62
|Field Goals
|32-66 (48.5%)
|19-63 (30.2%)
|3-Pointers
|11-32 (34.4%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|39
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|30
|26
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|16
|11
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|12
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Missouri State 16-10
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Indiana State 11-14
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
24
|A. Johnson F
|15.8 PPG
|11.3 RPG
|2.3 APG
|44.0 FG%
|
4
|B. Scott G
|15.2 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.2 APG
|42.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Johnson F
|28 PTS
|8 REB
|5 AST
|B. Scott G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|48.5
|FG%
|30.2
|
|
|34.4
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Johnson
|36
|28
|8
|5
|2
|4
|1
|2
|9/15
|5/9
|5/6
|3
|5
|J. Rhodes
|29
|11
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4/13
|2/8
|1/1
|1
|4
|O. Church
|24
|8
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|J. Miller
|19
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|5
|M. Lawrence
|17
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
