Johnson hits 5 3s, scores 28; Missouri St. beats Indiana St.

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 06, 2018

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Alize Johnson drilled a 3-pointer to open the scoring and drained another for the final score as he finished with 28 points to lead Missouri State to an 81-62 win over Indiana State on Tuesday night to halt a five-game skid.

Johnson nailed 5 of 9 from long range and finished making 9 of 15 from the field. He also had eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Jarred Dixon added 13 points and Jarrid Rhodes scored 11 for Missouri State (16-10, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Tanveer Bhullar also had four of Missouri State's 12 blocked shots, two shy of the school record set in 1990.

The Bears, who led throughout, jumped to a 9-0 lead and held a 36-25 halftime advantage. They pushed the lead to 64-50 after Johnson drained his third trey at the 8:31 mark. He quickly made another 3 and Missouri State cruised to the win.

Brenton Scott had 19 points for the Sycamores (11-14, 6-7).

Key Players
A. Johnson
J. Barnes
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
44.0 Field Goal % 42.6
30.1 Three Point % 43.4
74.8 Free Throw % 85.7
+ 3 Alize Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Obediah Church 42.0
  Devin Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Devin Thomas 44.0
  Alize Johnson missed free throw 56.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Barnes 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarred Dixon 57.0
  Brenton Scott missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kreklow 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Brenton Scott 1:08
  Alize Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
  Lost ball turnover on Brenton Scott, stolen by Alize Johnson 1:36
Team Stats
Points 81 62
Field Goals 32-66 (48.5%) 19-63 (30.2%)
3-Pointers 11-32 (34.4%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 42 39
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 30 26
Team 4 4
Assists 16 11
Steals 6 5
Blocks 12 1
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
A. Johnson F
28 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
4
B. Scott G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Missouri State 16-10 364581
home team logo Indiana State 11-14 253762
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Missouri State
Starters
A. Johnson
J. Rhodes
O. Church
J. Miller
M. Lawrence
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Johnson 36 28 8 5 2 4 1 2 9/15 5/9 5/6 3 5
J. Rhodes 29 11 5 2 1 1 2 2 4/13 2/8 1/1 1 4
O. Church 24 8 9 2 1 2 0 3 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 7
J. Miller 19 6 5 2 0 0 3 3 3/6 0/1 0/1 0 5
M. Lawrence 17 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/6 1/5 0/0 0 0
Bench
J. Dixon
R. Kreklow
T. Bhullar
R. Rousseau III
R. Owens
G. Williams
A. Fofana
D. Scott
R. Scurry
J. Byrd II
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Dixon 29 13 4 1 0 0 0 0 6/9 1/2 0/0 0 4
R. Kreklow 17 6 2 1 1 1 0 2 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 2
T. Bhullar 11 4 4 2 0 4 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 2
R. Rousseau III 15 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 1
R. Owens 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fofana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Byrd II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 38 16 6 12 10 16 32/66 11/32 6/8 8 30
Indiana State
Starters
B. Scott
J. Barnes
B. Murphy
Q. Davis
D. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Scott 36 19 4 2 1 0 3 1 7/16 5/7 0/0 0 4
J. Barnes 36 12 4 3 1 0 2 2 4/15 4/9 0/0 0 4
B. Murphy 12 10 5 0 0 0 2 1 1/6 0/0 8/9 4 1
Q. Davis 31 8 4 0 1 1 1 3 3/11 0/6 2/2 0 4
D. Thomas 22 7 6 1 0 0 1 2 2/6 1/3 2/2 3 3
Bench
E. Rickman
M. Deady
B. Kessinger
D. Ojinnaka
C. Hughes
E. Claycomb
D. Huenermann
T. Key
T. Martin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Rickman 12 3 6 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 4
M. Deady 13 2 0 3 2 0 2 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Kessinger 13 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 3
D. Ojinnaka 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Hughes 21 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
E. Claycomb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Huenermann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Key - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 35 11 5 1 12 13 19/63 10/28 14/17 9 26
