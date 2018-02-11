USC
ARIZ

Alkins, Ayton lead No. 13 Arizona past Trojans, 87-67

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 11, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Rawle Alkins scored 20 points, Deandre Ayton added 18 and No. 13 Arizona expanded its Pac-12 lead with an 81-67 victory over Southern California on Saturday night.

Dusan Ristic added 16 points, and Allonzo Trier had 13 for the Wildcats (20-6, 10-3 Pac-12).

Chimezie Metu scored 18 points, and Jordan McLaughlin added 16 for the Trojans (17-9, 8-5), who lost their third in a row. Nick Rakocevic scored 12 points, but fouled out with 4:37 to go.

Arizona, beaten Thursday night by UCLA in the Wildcats' first home loss of the season, defeated USC in Tucson for the eighth straight time. Coupled with UCLA's loss at Arizona State earlier Saturday, Arizona extended its Pac-12 lead to two games over the second-place Trojans and Bruins with five more to play.

USC, swept in their trip to the Arizona schools this week, led only once Saturday night, 20-18 with 9:08 left in the first half.

Trier scored five, including a 3-pointer, in a 9-0 spurt that put Arizona on top for good 27-20 on Ayton's 15-footer with 7:06 left in the half.

Metu's three-point play cut Arizona's lead to 29-25 with 5:09 left in the half. A pair of 3s by Alkins and Ayton's hook shot stretched the lead to 37-27 before Derryck Thornton made four straight free throws to slice the Wildcats' advantage to 37-31 at the break.

The Wildcats outscored USC 16-9 over the final 6:33. Trier's 3-pointer put Arizona ahead 73-59 with 3:16 to go and Ayton's 3, followed by a rebound basket by Alkins, gave the Wildcats their biggest lead at 80-61.

BIG PICTURE

USC: Two weeks ago, the Trojans were flying high with six straight victories. Now they've lost three in a row on the road to UCLA, Arizona State and Arizona and are slipping back toward the pack. Two home games against the Oregon schools next weekend could provide the Trojans a chance to get close again but the trip to the desert was a missed opportunity.

Arizona: The Wildcats would have found themselves tied with USC for first in the conference with a loss, but they were in control pretty much all of the way, thanks to a balanced attack that featured a return of Alkins as a serious offensive threat. Next up is a big one at rival Arizona State. A win in Tempe and the Wildcats have the Oregon trip and home games against Stanford and Cal in the way of the conference crowd they were predicted to win.

UP NEXT

USC: Hosts Oregon on Thursday night.

Arizona: At Arizona State on Thursday night.

Key Players
J. McLaughlin
11 G
D. Ayton
13 F
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
46.3 Field Goal % 60.4
43.0 Three Point % 34.5
74.7 Free Throw % 73.8
  Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Bennie Boatwright 18.0
  Allonzo Trier missed 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Allonzo Trier made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Bennie Boatwright 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton 30.0
  Chimezie Metu missed free throw 30.0
  Shooting foul on Rawle Alkins 30.0
+ 2 Chimezie Metu made dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 30.0
  Turnover on Allonzo Trier 37.0
  Offensive foul on Allonzo Trier 37.0
Team Stats
Points 67 81
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 32-57 (56.1%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 22 40
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 16 27
Team 0 1
Assists 11 17
Steals 4 4
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 17 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
C. Metu F
18 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
1
R. Alkins G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo USC 17-9 313667
home team logo 13 Arizona 20-6 374481
O/U 153.0, ARIZ -6.5
McKale Memorial Center Tucson, AZ
O/U 153.0, ARIZ -6.5
McKale Memorial Center Tucson, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo USC 17-9 79.7 PPG 38.4 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo 13 Arizona 20-6 81.9 PPG 37.8 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
4
C. Metu F 15.7 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.7 APG 51.2 FG%
1
R. Alkins G 13.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.6 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. Metu F 18 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
1
R. Alkins G 20 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
44.4 FG% 56.1
31.6 3PT FG% 45.0
72.2 FT% 66.7
USC
Starters
C. Metu
J. McLaughlin
N. Rakocevic
E. Stewart
D. Thornton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Metu 31 18 4 0 1 0 1 2 6/13 0/3 6/8 1 3
J. McLaughlin 30 16 4 5 1 0 1 2 5/9 3/4 3/4 1 3
N. Rakocevic 25 12 9 0 1 0 2 5 6/8 0/0 0/0 4 5
E. Stewart 28 7 0 1 1 1 3 3 3/7 1/4 0/2 0 0
D. Thornton 31 7 1 3 0 0 1 2 1/4 1/1 4/4 0 1
Bench
B. Boatwright
J. Mathews
J. Usher
K. Karis
S. Aaron
H. Henderson
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
V. Uyaelunmo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Boatwright 26 7 3 0 0 0 0 2 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 3
J. Mathews 17 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Usher 12 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
K. Karis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Aaron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Uyaelunmo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 22 11 4 1 8 17 24/54 6/19 13/18 6 16
Arizona
Starters
R. Alkins
D. Ayton
D. Ristic
A. Trier
P. Jackson-Cartwright
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Alkins 33 20 3 5 1 1 3 2 7/12 4/7 2/2 2 1
D. Ayton 32 18 7 0 0 1 1 2 7/16 1/3 3/4 2 5
D. Ristic 30 16 11 1 0 1 2 4 7/9 0/0 2/2 4 7
A. Trier 38 14 8 4 1 0 2 3 5/8 3/5 1/2 1 7
P. Jackson-Cartwright 32 5 3 4 2 1 1 3 2/3 1/2 0/1 1 2
Bench
K. Pinder
E. Akot
I. Lee
D. Smith
B. Randolph
T. Denny
J. DesJardins
T. Trillo
K. Jones
A. Barcello
M. Weyand
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Pinder 12 4 4 0 0 1 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/1 1 3
E. Akot 7 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
I. Lee 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Smith 9 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
B. Randolph 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Denny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Trillo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barcello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 39 17 4 6 11 19 32/57 9/20 8/12 12 27
NCAA BB Scores