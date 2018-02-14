ECU
Tyson's late FTs lift East Carolina past Tulane 82-80

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 14, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) B.J. Tyson, the American Conference's all-time leading scorer, made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to give East Carolina an 82-80 lead and the Pirates survived a last-second shot to defeat Tulane Wednesday night.

Tyson scored 22 points and was 5 of 5 at the line as ECU (10-14, 4-9 American) won a fifth-straight game at Tulane. Tyson's 1,471 career points are the best in the history of the conference.

Shawn Williams scored 29 to lead the Pirates, making 6 of 6 3-pointers, a school record, and Isaac Fleming added 18 on 8-for-10 shooting. Aaron Jackson pulled down a career-best 12 rebounds.

Cameron Reynolds led Tulane (13-12, 4-9) with 23 points, Ray Ona Embo added 14 while Samir Sehic and Caleb Daniels scored 12 each.

After Tyson's free throws, Tulane advanced the ball to midcourt and called time with 1.1 seconds to go. The cross-court inbounds pass was deflected and Ona Embo's baseline jumper with 0.6 seconds on the clock was short.

East Carolina was without Kentrell Barkley, averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by East Carolina 0.0
  Ray Ona Embo missed jump shot 1.0
+ 1 B.J. Tyson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 B.J. Tyson made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Shooting foul on Caleb Daniels 1.0
+ 3 Cameron Reynolds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Daniels 26.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Fleming 48.0
+ 1 Caleb Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
+ 1 Caleb Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 1:13
  Personal foul on Isaac Fleming 1:13
+ 1 Shawn Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:19
Team Stats
Points 82 80
Field Goals 30-53 (56.6%) 28-57 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 9-16 (56.3%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 29
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 22 17
Team 2 3
Assists 10 19
Steals 1 3
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
55
S. Williams G
29 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
C. Reynolds G/F
23 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
East Carolina 10-14
Tulane 13-12
O/U 146.0, TULANE -13.0
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
O/U 146.0, TULANE -13.0
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo East Carolina 10-14 67.4 PPG 38.8 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Tulane 13-12 74.6 PPG 38.5 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
55
S. Williams G 11.6 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.3 APG 42.0 FG%
5
C. Reynolds G/F 15.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.4 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
55
S. Williams G 29 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
5
C. Reynolds G/F 23 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
56.6 FG% 49.1
56.3 3PT FG% 29.6
86.7 FT% 66.7
East Carolina
Starters
S. Williams
B. Tyson
K. Davis
J. Whatley
A. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Williams 39 29 2 3 0 0 2 2 9/10 6/6 5/5 0 2
B. Tyson 40 22 3 2 0 0 1 2 8/18 1/5 5/5 0 3
K. Davis 17 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 1
J. Whatley 19 4 2 1 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 0
A. Jackson 34 2 12 0 0 0 1 4 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 10
Starters
S. Williams
B. Tyson
K. Davis
J. Whatley
A. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Williams 39 29 2 3 0 0 2 2 9/10 6/6 5/5 0 2
B. Tyson 40 22 3 2 0 0 1 2 8/18 1/5 5/5 0 3
K. Davis 17 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 1
J. Whatley 19 4 2 1 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 0
A. Jackson 34 2 12 0 0 0 1 4 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 10
Bench
I. Fleming
D. Spasojevic
U. Haruna
K. Barkley
J. Obasohan
J. Craig
A. Hill
J. Whitley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Fleming 27 18 3 3 1 0 3 2 8/10 2/2 0/1 1 2
D. Spasojevic 22 3 4 1 0 0 1 4 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 4
U. Haruna 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Barkley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 27 10 1 0 10 18 30/53 9/16 13/15 5 22
Tulane
Starters
C. Reynolds
R. Ona Embo
J. Cornish
M. Frazier
B. Paul
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Reynolds 39 23 6 3 1 1 0 3 9/16 2/7 3/5 2 4
R. Ona Embo 40 14 4 2 0 1 3 2 5/11 2/6 2/2 1 3
J. Cornish 30 10 4 5 0 0 0 0 2/6 1/4 5/8 0 4
M. Frazier 32 7 5 2 1 0 2 2 3/8 0/4 1/3 0 5
B. Paul 11 2 3 0 0 1 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 0
Starters
C. Reynolds
R. Ona Embo
J. Cornish
M. Frazier
B. Paul
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Reynolds 39 23 6 3 1 1 0 3 9/16 2/7 3/5 2 4
R. Ona Embo 40 14 4 2 0 1 3 2 5/11 2/6 2/2 1 3
J. Cornish 30 10 4 5 0 0 0 0 2/6 1/4 5/8 0 4
M. Frazier 32 7 5 2 1 0 2 2 3/8 0/4 1/3 0 5
B. Paul 11 2 3 0 0 1 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 0
Bench
S. Sehic
C. Daniels
C. Slater
B. Ajang
R. Conroy
J. Johnson
S. Barrett
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Sehic 19 12 3 2 1 1 0 2 5/6 0/1 2/2 2 1
C. Daniels 24 12 0 5 0 1 1 3 3/7 3/5 3/4 0 0
C. Slater 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Ajang 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 26 19 3 5 9 15 28/57 8/27 16/24 9 17
NCAA BB Scores