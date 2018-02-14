Tyson's late FTs lift East Carolina past Tulane 82-80
NEW ORLEANS (AP) B.J. Tyson, the American Conference's all-time leading scorer, made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to give East Carolina an 82-80 lead and the Pirates survived a last-second shot to defeat Tulane Wednesday night.
Tyson scored 22 points and was 5 of 5 at the line as ECU (10-14, 4-9 American) won a fifth-straight game at Tulane. Tyson's 1,471 career points are the best in the history of the conference.
Shawn Williams scored 29 to lead the Pirates, making 6 of 6 3-pointers, a school record, and Isaac Fleming added 18 on 8-for-10 shooting. Aaron Jackson pulled down a career-best 12 rebounds.
Cameron Reynolds led Tulane (13-12, 4-9) with 23 points, Ray Ona Embo added 14 while Samir Sehic and Caleb Daniels scored 12 each.
After Tyson's free throws, Tulane advanced the ball to midcourt and called time with 1.1 seconds to go. The cross-court inbounds pass was deflected and Ona Embo's baseline jumper with 0.6 seconds on the clock was short.
East Carolina was without Kentrell Barkley, averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|0.0
|Ray Ona Embo missed jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|B.J. Tyson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|B.J. Tyson made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Shooting foul on Caleb Daniels
|1.0
|+ 3
|Cameron Reynolds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Daniels
|26.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Fleming
|48.0
|+ 1
|Caleb Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:13
|+ 1
|Caleb Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:13
|Personal foul on Isaac Fleming
|1:13
|+ 1
|Shawn Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|80
|Field Goals
|30-53 (56.6%)
|28-57 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-16 (56.3%)
|8-27 (29.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-15 (86.7%)
|16-24 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|29
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|22
|17
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|1
|3
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 10-14
|67.4 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Tulane 13-12
|74.6 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
55
|S. Williams G
|11.6 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|1.3 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
5
|C. Reynolds G/F
|15.9 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|2.4 APG
|41.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Williams G
|29 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|C. Reynolds G/F
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|56.6
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|56.3
|3PT FG%
|29.6
|
|
|86.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Williams
|39
|29
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9/10
|6/6
|5/5
|0
|2
|B. Tyson
|40
|22
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8/18
|1/5
|5/5
|0
|3
|K. Davis
|17
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Whatley
|19
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|A. Jackson
|34
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|10
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Williams
|39
|29
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9/10
|6/6
|5/5
|0
|2
|B. Tyson
|40
|22
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8/18
|1/5
|5/5
|0
|3
|K. Davis
|17
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Whatley
|19
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|A. Jackson
|34
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|10
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Fleming
|27
|18
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8/10
|2/2
|0/1
|1
|2
|D. Spasojevic
|22
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|U. Haruna
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Barkley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Obasohan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Craig
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|27
|10
|1
|0
|10
|18
|30/53
|9/16
|13/15
|5
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Reynolds
|39
|23
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9/16
|2/7
|3/5
|2
|4
|R. Ona Embo
|40
|14
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Cornish
|30
|10
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|5/8
|0
|4
|M. Frazier
|32
|7
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/4
|1/3
|0
|5
|B. Paul
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Reynolds
|39
|23
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9/16
|2/7
|3/5
|2
|4
|R. Ona Embo
|40
|14
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Cornish
|30
|10
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|5/8
|0
|4
|M. Frazier
|32
|7
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/4
|1/3
|0
|5
|B. Paul
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Sehic
|19
|12
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|1
|C. Daniels
|24
|12
|0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3/7
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|0
|C. Slater
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Ajang
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|26
|19
|3
|5
|9
|15
|28/57
|8/27
|16/24
|9
|17
-
SFLA
UCF57
72
Final
-
IOWA
22MICH59
74
Final
-
DAVID
VCU74
63
Final
-
3NOVA
PROV71
76
Final
-
GWASH
UMASS83
72
Final
-
OAK
YOUNG73
75
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLAST82
72
Final
-
MISSST
VANDY80
81
Final
-
DAYTON
GMASON67
85
Final
-
WILL
IPFW74
90
Final
-
LAFAY
NAVY69
71
Final
-
STJOES
FORD71
55
Final
-
HOLY
ARMY70
65
Final
-
BU
AMER56
60
Final
-
DTROIT
CLEVST72
75
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK53
94
Final
-
LEHIGH
COLG88
78
Final
-
11CLEM
FSU79
81
Final/OT
-
VATECH
12DUKE52
74
Final
-
HOUBP
NWST77
70
Final
-
ECU
TULANE82
80
Final
-
SFA
TXAMCC87
68
Final
-
ILLST
BRAD58
70
Final
-
MCNSE
CARK76
72
Final
-
MOST
SILL80
81
Final/OT
-
VALPO
LOYCHI71
80
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE76
90
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR62
85
Final
-
SDAK
ORAL85
67
Final
-
NORL
SELOU64
71
Final
-
ILL
IND68
78
Final
-
STJOHN
DEPAUL77
76
Final
-
MEMP
SMU70
67
Final
-
NEBOM
DENVER78
94
Final
-
UTAHST
NMEX63
78
Final
-
UK
10AUBURN66
76
Final
-
UGA
FLA72
69
Final/OT
-
NCST
CUSE74
70
Final
-
GATECH
WAKE62
79
Final
-
SETON
4XAVIER90
102
Final
-
SAMHOU
NICHST72
73
Final
-
AF
UNLV73
81
Final
-
FRESNO
SJST77
57
Final
-
UCRIV
CSN69
62
Final
-
WYO
SDGST77
87
Final
-
24NEVADA
BOISE77
72
Final