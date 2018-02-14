NEW ORLEANS (AP) B.J. Tyson, the American Conference's all-time leading scorer, made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to give East Carolina an 82-80 lead and the Pirates survived a last-second shot to defeat Tulane Wednesday night.

Tyson scored 22 points and was 5 of 5 at the line as ECU (10-14, 4-9 American) won a fifth-straight game at Tulane. Tyson's 1,471 career points are the best in the history of the conference.

Shawn Williams scored 29 to lead the Pirates, making 6 of 6 3-pointers, a school record, and Isaac Fleming added 18 on 8-for-10 shooting. Aaron Jackson pulled down a career-best 12 rebounds.

Cameron Reynolds led Tulane (13-12, 4-9) with 23 points, Ray Ona Embo added 14 while Samir Sehic and Caleb Daniels scored 12 each.

After Tyson's free throws, Tulane advanced the ball to midcourt and called time with 1.1 seconds to go. The cross-court inbounds pass was deflected and Ona Embo's baseline jumper with 0.6 seconds on the clock was short.

East Carolina was without Kentrell Barkley, averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

