Johnson leads Missouri State to MVC win over Valparaiso

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) Alize Johnson had 22 points, 19 rebounds and six assists to help seventh-seeded Missouri State hold off No. 10 seed Valparaiso 83-79 in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Jarrid Rhodes, who totaled 20 points, and Ryan Kreklow, who finished with 11 points off the bench, made eight straight free throws in the final minute to seal the win. Johnson had his 20th double-double of the season.

Missouri State (18-14) won the right to face against No. 2 seed Southern Illinois (19-12) on Friday. Southern Illinois took an 81-80 overtime victory the last time the teams met on Feb. 24. The Bears also lost the previous game 79-77.

Johnson started the scoring with a jumper and Missouri State never trailed, taking a 39-33 lead into intermission. Johnson kicked off the second half with two free throws and Jarred Dixon drained a trey for a 44-33 lead. Valparaiso (15-17) closed to 75-72 after Jaume Sorolla completed a 3-point play with 1:46 left as the Bears went scoreless for almost four minutes. Tevonn Walker, who had 25 points, drained a 3 to cut the gap to 81-79 in the final seconds.

Key Players
B. Evelyn
A. Johnson
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
11.6 Reb. Per Game 11.6
45.5 Field Goal % 43.0
39.3 Three Point % 28.6
75.9 Free Throw % 75.5
+ 1 Ryan Kreklow made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Ryan Kreklow made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Markus Golder 3.0
+ 3 Tevonn Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Micah Bradford 4.0
+ 1 Ryan Kreklow made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Ryan Kreklow made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Markus Golder 11.0
+ 2 Tevonn Walker made layup 11.0
+ 1 Jarrid Rhodes made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Jarrid Rhodes made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Jaume Sorolla 18.0
Team Stats
Points 79 83
Field Goals 25-55 (45.5%) 28-64 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 10-19 (52.6%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 29 45
Offensive 3 16
Defensive 23 27
Team 3 2
Assists 16 13
Steals 3 2
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
T. Walker G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
24
A. Johnson F
22 PTS, 19 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Valparaiso 15-17 334679
home team logo Missouri State 18-14 394483
O/U 135.5, MOST -2.5
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Valparaiso 15-17 70.1 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo Missouri State 18-14 69.9 PPG 41.5 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
2
T. Walker G 14.4 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.7 APG 38.3 FG%
24
A. Johnson F 15.3 PPG 11.7 RPG 2.8 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Walker G 25 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
24
A. Johnson F 22 PTS 19 REB 6 AST
45.5 FG% 43.8
52.6 3PT FG% 41.2
76.0 FT% 74.1
Valparaiso
Starters
T. Walker
B. Evelyn
D. Smits
M. Joseph
M. McMillan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Walker 37 25 4 3 1 1 0 2 8/17 3/6 6/6 0 4
B. Evelyn 35 13 6 3 1 0 0 3 5/12 3/6 0/3 0 6
D. Smits 23 7 5 0 0 1 0 2 1/5 0/0 5/7 0 5
M. Joseph 25 6 2 2 1 0 2 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. McMillan 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
M. Golder
M. Bradford
J. Sorolla
J. Kiser
P. Hazen
M. Linssen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Golder 24 13 3 2 0 1 1 2 3/5 2/3 5/5 1 2
M. Bradford 22 8 2 5 0 0 1 1 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 2
J. Sorolla 16 7 3 0 0 2 0 4 2/3 0/0 3/4 1 2
J. Kiser 12 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
P. Hazen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Linssen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 26 16 3 5 6 23 25/55 10/19 19/25 3 23
Missouri State
Starters
A. Johnson
J. Rhodes
O. Church
J. Dixon
M. Lawrence
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Johnson 36 22 19 6 0 0 2 2 8/18 1/3 5/7 8 11
J. Rhodes 35 20 6 1 0 1 1 3 6/10 4/6 4/4 1 5
O. Church 27 7 7 1 0 3 1 3 3/6 0/0 1/2 3 4
J. Dixon 36 7 4 1 0 1 3 1 3/9 1/2 0/0 1 3
M. Lawrence 16 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/2 4/4 0 1
Bench
R. Kreklow
T. Bhullar
J. Miller
R. Rousseau III
R. Owens
G. Williams
A. Fofana
D. Scott
R. Scurry
J. Byrd II
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Kreklow 17 11 0 0 0 1 0 2 3/6 1/4 4/4 0 0
T. Bhullar 12 7 2 0 1 0 1 4 3/6 0/0 1/3 0 2
J. Miller 21 3 4 3 1 0 0 1 1/5 0/0 1/3 3 1
R. Rousseau III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fofana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Byrd II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 43 13 2 6 8 18 28/64 7/17 20/27 16 27
