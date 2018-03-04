STPETE
Casimir, Iona rally to beat Saint Peter's in MAAC Tournament

  • Mar 04, 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Schadrac Casimir scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and his steal in the closing seconds sealed Iona's comeback 65-62 win over Saint Peter's on Sunday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

No. 4 seed Iona will play sixth-seeded Fairfield or No. 7 seed Quinnipiac in the championship game on Monday.

Zach Lewis converted a 3-point play and Casimir added another to cap a 7-0 run that gave the Gaels (19-13) their first lead at 56-54 with three minutes left. Quinn Taylor answered with two free throws for the Peacocks, but Casimir hit a jumper and E.J. Crawford made a 3-pointer to give Iona a five-point lead with 1:26 to play. Devauhnte Turner made a layup and then two free throws to pull Saint Peter's within one with 17 seconds remaining, but Crawford hit two foul shots before Casimir's steal clinched it.

The Gaels missed their final 10 shots from the field in the first half and went into the break trailing 30-20 after a 10-0 run by the Peacocks. Saint Peter's led by double figures until Casimir hit two 3s in an 11-0 run that pulled Iona within three with 13 minutes to play.

Taylor led No. 9 seed Saint Peter's (14-17) with 19 points. The Peacocks had their four-game win streak snapped.

Key Players
N. Griffin
R. McGill
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
39.0 Field Goal % 43.1
37.4 Three Point % 35.1
75.4 Free Throw % 68.5
  Lost ball turnover on Quinn Taylor, stolen by Schadrac Casimir 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Quinn Taylor 7.0
  Nick Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 E.J. Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 E.J. Crawford made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Nick Griffin 13.0
+ 1 Davauhnte Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Davauhnte Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Jan Svandrlik 17.0
  Lost ball turnover on E.J. Crawford, stolen by Quinn Taylor 26.0
+ 2 Davauhnte Turner made driving layup 28.0
Team Stats
Points 62 65
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 22-51 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 6-13 (46.2%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 42 24
Offensive 14 3
Defensive 24 19
Team 4 2
Assists 9 12
Steals 1 9
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 14 5
Fouls 17 12
Technicals 0 0
24
Q. Taylor G/F
19 PTS, 7 REB
4
S. Casimir G
24 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. Peter's 14-18 303262
home team logo Iona 19-13 204565
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Times Union Center Albany, NY
away team logo St. Peter's 14-18 65.3 PPG 35.6 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo Iona 19-13 80.2 PPG 36.8 RPG 16.2 APG
24
Q. Taylor G/F 7.2 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.7 APG 46.7 FG%
4
S. Casimir G 10.1 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.9 APG 44.7 FG%
24
Q. Taylor G/F 19 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
4
S. Casimir G 24 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
44.6 FG% 43.1
33.3 3PT FG% 39.1
46.2 FT% 66.7
St. Peter's
Starters
Q. Taylor
S. Idowu
N. Griffin
N. Enechionyia
E. Gonzales
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Taylor 27 19 7 0 1 1 4 3 8/10 0/1 3/5 4 3
S. Idowu 28 9 11 1 0 4 1 2 4/10 0/1 1/3 5 6
N. Griffin 35 8 3 0 0 0 0 3 3/9 2/5 0/0 0 3
N. Enechionyia 15 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
E. Gonzales 25 0 3 2 0 0 4 4 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 3
Iona
Starters
S. Casimir
Z. Lewis
E. Crawford
T. Edogi
R. McGill
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Casimir 38 24 0 1 2 0 0 1 8/14 4/9 4/5 0 0
Z. Lewis 35 12 0 3 3 0 1 1 4/10 2/6 2/2 0 0
E. Crawford 23 10 7 1 0 0 1 1 3/9 2/5 2/2 0 7
T. Edogi 28 8 8 0 3 1 0 3 3/4 0/1 2/4 1 7
R. McGill 32 2 2 6 1 0 2 1 1/7 0/1 0/0 0 2
NCAA BB Scores