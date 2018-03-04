Casimir, Iona rally to beat Saint Peter's in MAAC Tournament
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Schadrac Casimir scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and his steal in the closing seconds sealed Iona's comeback 65-62 win over Saint Peter's on Sunday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.
No. 4 seed Iona will play sixth-seeded Fairfield or No. 7 seed Quinnipiac in the championship game on Monday.
Zach Lewis converted a 3-point play and Casimir added another to cap a 7-0 run that gave the Gaels (19-13) their first lead at 56-54 with three minutes left. Quinn Taylor answered with two free throws for the Peacocks, but Casimir hit a jumper and E.J. Crawford made a 3-pointer to give Iona a five-point lead with 1:26 to play. Devauhnte Turner made a layup and then two free throws to pull Saint Peter's within one with 17 seconds remaining, but Crawford hit two foul shots before Casimir's steal clinched it.
The Gaels missed their final 10 shots from the field in the first half and went into the break trailing 30-20 after a 10-0 run by the Peacocks. Saint Peter's led by double figures until Casimir hit two 3s in an 11-0 run that pulled Iona within three with 13 minutes to play.
Taylor led No. 9 seed Saint Peter's (14-17) with 19 points. The Peacocks had their four-game win streak snapped.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|13.2
|Pts. Per Game
|13.2
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|39.0
|Field Goal %
|43.1
|37.4
|Three Point %
|35.1
|75.4
|Free Throw %
|68.5
|Lost ball turnover on Quinn Taylor, stolen by Schadrac Casimir
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Quinn Taylor
|7.0
|Nick Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|E.J. Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|E.J. Crawford made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Nick Griffin
|13.0
|+ 1
|Davauhnte Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Davauhnte Turner made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Jan Svandrlik
|17.0
|Lost ball turnover on E.J. Crawford, stolen by Quinn Taylor
|26.0
|+ 2
|Davauhnte Turner made driving layup
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|65
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|22-51 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-13 (46.2%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|24
|Offensive
|14
|3
|Defensive
|24
|19
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|1
|9
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|5
|Fouls
|17
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Peter's 14-18
|65.3 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Iona 19-13
|80.2 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|Q. Taylor G/F
|7.2 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|46.7 FG%
|
4
|S. Casimir G
|10.1 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.9 APG
|44.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. Taylor G/F
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|S. Casimir G
|24 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|46.2
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Taylor
|27
|19
|7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|8/10
|0/1
|3/5
|4
|3
|S. Idowu
|28
|9
|11
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|4/10
|0/1
|1/3
|5
|6
|N. Griffin
|35
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Enechionyia
|15
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Gonzales
|25
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Taylor
|27
|19
|7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|8/10
|0/1
|3/5
|4
|3
|S. Idowu
|28
|9
|11
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|4/10
|0/1
|1/3
|5
|6
|N. Griffin
|35
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Enechionyia
|15
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Gonzales
|25
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|27
|10
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|4
|D. Turner
|30
|10
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|2
|M. Ndiaye
|12
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Powell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Livingston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|38
|9
|1
|5
|14
|17
|25/56
|6/18
|6/13
|14
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Casimir
|38
|24
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8/14
|4/9
|4/5
|0
|0
|Z. Lewis
|35
|12
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4/10
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|0
|E. Crawford
|23
|10
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/9
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|7
|T. Edogi
|28
|8
|8
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3/4
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|7
|R. McGill
|32
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Casimir
|38
|24
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8/14
|4/9
|4/5
|0
|0
|Z. Lewis
|35
|12
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4/10
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|0
|E. Crawford
|23
|10
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/9
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|7
|T. Edogi
|28
|8
|8
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3/4
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|7
|R. McGill
|32
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Griffin
|29
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|3
|J. Svandrlik
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Much
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kensmil
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ristanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Seaforth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|22
|12
|9
|1
|5
|12
|22/51
|9/23
|12/18
|3
|19
-
ORAL
DENVER88
90
2OT 0.0 ESP3
-
10CINCY
11WICHST62
61
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS59
66
Final
-
HOLY
COLG55
62
Final
-
LIB
RADFRD52
55
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI49
65
Final
-
BU
BUCK59
90
Final
-
SMU
SFLA54
65
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY66
80
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC108
96
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
ECU
MEMP70
90
Final
-
UCONN
25HOU71
81
Final
-
WOFF
NCGRN55
56
Final
-
15MICH
8PURDUE75
66
Final
-
TULANE
UCF51
60
Final
-
MILW
ILLCHI80
75
Final
-
DEL
NEAST50
74
Final
-
FURMAN
ETNST52
63
Final
-
NDAKST
IPFW86
82
Final
-
STPETE
IONA62
65
Final
-
IUPUI
OAK55
62
Final
-
NCWILM
HOFSTRA93
88
Final
-
QUINN
FAIR64
74
Final