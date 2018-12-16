HOW
Howard
Bison
6-5
away team logo
67
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Sun Dec. 16
2:00pm
BONUS
74
TF 14
home team logo
FORD
Fordham
Rams
8-3
ML: +255
FORD -7, O/U 145.5
ML: -327
HOW
FORD

No Text

Fordham slows down Howard, wins 74-67

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Antwon Portley scored 22 points and Fordham slowed down high-scoring Howard 74-67 on Sunday.

Portley powered the Rams (8-3), making 5-of-9 3-pointers, grabbing seven rebounds and adding four assists and three steals. Jalen Cobb scored 13 points and freshman Nick Honor, who averages 18.3 points per game, added 11 points.

Howard (6-5), among the national leaders in scoring at 88 points per game, was held to 26 points in the first half and Fordham led 29-26 at the break.

Howard's RJ Cole, Chad Lott and Charles Williams combine to average 57 points per game. Howard did not reach that mark as a team until 2:37 remained. Cole led the Bison with 18 points, Williams scored 16 and Lott managed five points, all on free throws.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 RJ Cole made 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 David Pekarek made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 David Pekarek made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Raymond Bethea Jr. 9.0
  Defensive rebound by David Pekarek 4.0
  Zion Cousins missed layup, blocked by David Pekarek 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Zion Cousins 9.0
  Raymond Bethea Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 2 Jalen Cobb made layup, assist by Antwon Portley 19.0
+ 2 Zion Cousins made layup 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Zion Cousins 24.0
Team Stats
Points 67 74
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 26-59 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 20-31 (64.5%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 41 34
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 26 27
Team 4 1
Assists 13 14
Steals 2 10
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 16 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
R. Cole G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
13
A. Portley G
22 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Howard 6-5 264167
home team logo Fordham 8-3 294574
FORD -7, O/U 145.5
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
FORD -7, O/U 145.5
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Howard 6-5 85.6 PPG 43.4 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Fordham 8-3 72.8 PPG 38.9 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
2
R. Cole G 20.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 7.0 APG 40.4 FG%
13
A. Portley G 10.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.6 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
R. Cole G 18 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
13
A. Portley G 22 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
39.3 FG% 44.1
23.1 3PT FG% 32.0
64.5 FT% 73.7
Howard
Starters
R. Cole
C. Williams
A. Toure
A. Ogheneyole
C. Lott
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Cole 37 18 1 5 1 0 4 3 4/10 2/3 8/14 0 1
C. Williams 38 16 7 0 0 0 2 3 5/13 1/3 5/6 2 5
A. Toure 25 11 5 3 1 0 2 0 5/9 0/1 1/1 1 4
A. Ogheneyole 15 6 5 0 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/1 0/0 2 3
C. Lott 31 5 8 2 0 1 5 2 0/6 0/0 5/8 2 6
Starters
R. Cole
C. Williams
A. Toure
A. Ogheneyole
C. Lott
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Cole 37 18 1 5 1 0 4 3 4/10 2/3 8/14 0 1
C. Williams 38 16 7 0 0 0 2 3 5/13 1/3 5/6 2 5
A. Toure 25 11 5 3 1 0 2 0 5/9 0/1 1/1 1 4
A. Ogheneyole 15 6 5 0 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/1 0/0 2 3
C. Lott 31 5 8 2 0 1 5 2 0/6 0/0 5/8 2 6
Bench
Z. Cousins
R. Bethea Jr.
J. Jones
K. Foster
C. Lewis
N. Garvey
M. Hall
J. Cotten
P. Jones
P. Anosike
M. Barber
L. Gaither
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Cousins 34 10 11 0 0 0 1 2 5/8 0/0 0/0 4 7
R. Bethea Jr. 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/4 0/3 1/2 0 0
J. Jones 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Foster 7 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
C. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Garvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cotten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Anosike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Barber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Gaither - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 37 13 2 1 15 16 22/56 3/13 20/31 11 26
Fordham
Starters
A. Portley
N. Honor
T. Perry
I. Raut
J. Bunting
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Portley 36 22 7 4 3 0 3 0 7/14 5/9 3/4 1 6
N. Honor 30 11 3 1 2 0 2 4 4/10 1/4 2/4 0 3
T. Perry 20 8 3 1 0 0 0 1 4/6 0/2 0/0 0 3
I. Raut 29 5 4 3 0 0 2 2 1/5 1/4 2/2 1 3
J. Bunting 13 2 1 2 1 0 0 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
Starters
A. Portley
N. Honor
T. Perry
I. Raut
J. Bunting
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Portley 36 22 7 4 3 0 3 0 7/14 5/9 3/4 1 6
N. Honor 30 11 3 1 2 0 2 4 4/10 1/4 2/4 0 3
T. Perry 20 8 3 1 0 0 0 1 4/6 0/2 0/0 0 3
I. Raut 29 5 4 3 0 0 2 2 1/5 1/4 2/2 1 3
J. Bunting 13 2 1 2 1 0 0 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
J. Cobb
D. Pekarek
C. Ohams
O. Eyisi
E. Gazi
C. Downing
P. Slanina
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cobb 17 13 1 0 3 0 2 1 4/8 1/3 4/4 0 1
D. Pekarek 22 6 3 0 1 1 1 4 2/6 0/3 2/2 0 3
C. Ohams 21 4 9 3 0 1 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/2 3 6
O. Eyisi 12 3 2 0 0 0 1 5 1/3 0/0 1/1 0 2
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Downing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 33 14 10 2 12 25 26/59 8/25 14/19 6 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores