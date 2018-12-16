Fordham slows down Howard, wins 74-67
NEW YORK (AP) Antwon Portley scored 22 points and Fordham slowed down high-scoring Howard 74-67 on Sunday.
Portley powered the Rams (8-3), making 5-of-9 3-pointers, grabbing seven rebounds and adding four assists and three steals. Jalen Cobb scored 13 points and freshman Nick Honor, who averages 18.3 points per game, added 11 points.
Howard (6-5), among the national leaders in scoring at 88 points per game, was held to 26 points in the first half and Fordham led 29-26 at the break.
Howard's RJ Cole, Chad Lott and Charles Williams combine to average 57 points per game. Howard did not reach that mark as a team until 2:37 remained. Cole led the Bison with 18 points, Williams scored 16 and Lott managed five points, all on free throws.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|RJ Cole made 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|David Pekarek made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|David Pekarek made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Raymond Bethea Jr.
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by David Pekarek
|4.0
|Zion Cousins missed layup, blocked by David Pekarek
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Zion Cousins
|9.0
|Raymond Bethea Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 2
|Jalen Cobb made layup, assist by Antwon Portley
|19.0
|+ 2
|Zion Cousins made layup
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Zion Cousins
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|74
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|26-59 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-13 (23.1%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|20-31 (64.5%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|34
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|2
|10
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|16
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|R. Cole G
|20.8 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|7.0 APG
|40.4 FG%
|
13
|A. Portley G
|10.7 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.6 APG
|40.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Cole G
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|A. Portley G
|22 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|64.5
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cole
|37
|18
|1
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4/10
|2/3
|8/14
|0
|1
|C. Williams
|38
|16
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5/13
|1/3
|5/6
|2
|5
|A. Toure
|25
|11
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|4
|A. Ogheneyole
|15
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|C. Lott
|31
|5
|8
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|0/6
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cole
|37
|18
|1
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4/10
|2/3
|8/14
|0
|1
|C. Williams
|38
|16
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5/13
|1/3
|5/6
|2
|5
|A. Toure
|25
|11
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|4
|A. Ogheneyole
|15
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|C. Lott
|31
|5
|8
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|0/6
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Cousins
|34
|10
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|7
|R. Bethea Jr.
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Foster
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Garvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cotten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Anosike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Barber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Gaither
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|37
|13
|2
|1
|15
|16
|22/56
|3/13
|20/31
|11
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Portley
|36
|22
|7
|4
|3
|0
|3
|0
|7/14
|5/9
|3/4
|1
|6
|N. Honor
|30
|11
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4/10
|1/4
|2/4
|0
|3
|T. Perry
|20
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|I. Raut
|29
|5
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Bunting
|13
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Portley
|36
|22
|7
|4
|3
|0
|3
|0
|7/14
|5/9
|3/4
|1
|6
|N. Honor
|30
|11
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4/10
|1/4
|2/4
|0
|3
|T. Perry
|20
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|I. Raut
|29
|5
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Bunting
|13
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cobb
|17
|13
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4/8
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|1
|D. Pekarek
|22
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|C. Ohams
|21
|4
|9
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|6
|O. Eyisi
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|E. Gazi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Downing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Slanina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|33
|14
|10
|2
|12
|25
|26/59
|8/25
|14/19
|6
|27
-
UOP
CSN58
63
2nd 8:25
-
DREXEL
QUINN67
69
2nd 7:55
-
CHATT
MISS48
69
2nd 9:41 SECN
-
NEB
OKLAST17
18
1st 6:38 BTN
-
FGC
UMBC14
15
1st 8:48 ESP+
-
MIAOH
NKY20
17
1st 8:34 ESP3
-
MAINE
DUQ46
72
Final
-
FAIR
BC67
77
Final
-
RI
WVU83
70
Final
-
HOW
FORD67
74
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR65
69
Final
-
CCTST
PROV63
87
Final
-
CORN
NIAGARA74
77
Final
-
CAN
ELON92
91
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLST77
88
Final/OT
-
NEAST
UVM70
75
Final
-
HIWS
WINTHR66
109
Final
-
DEL
STNYBRK68
74
Final
-
TROY
WKY87
81
Final
-
STETSON
UCF65
90
Final
-
STLOU
24HOU64
68
Final
-
UCRIV
UTEP56
68
Final
-
TULSA
DAYTON72
67
Final
-
NORFLK
LOYCHI49
80
Final
-
PEACE
WMMARY89
106
Final
-
CSFULL
SANFRAN54
68
Final
-
CARK
NMEX70
82
Final
-
SDAK
COLOST68
63
Final
-
FIND
BGREEN57
82
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOHN58
73
Final
-
OAK
HARTFD82
87
Final
-
WILLJES
UCDAV65
83
Final
-
WISGB
9MICHST83
104
Final
-
INDST
TCU70
90
Final
-
WSCLU
MILW64
87
Final
-
MVSU
HAWAII0
0141.5 O/U
-18.5
10:00pm