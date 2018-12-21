Murphy double-double powers Minnesota past NC A&T 86-67
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Each time North Carolina A&T looked as if it was going to give Minnesota trouble, the Gophers turned to their standout senior Jordan Murphy and highly touted freshman Daniel Oturu.
Murphy and Oturu controlled the inside, and Minnesota took control against the Aggies.
Murphy had a season-high 30 points and 16 rebounds, and Oturu added a season-high 20 points and 11 boards as the Gophers held on to beat North Carolina A&T 86-67 on Friday night.
Dupree McBrayer had 13 points for Minnesota (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten), which has won five of its past six games and overcame a poor shooting night by going to Murphy and Oturu in the paint.
''It's important for us to go inside,'' said Gophers coach Richard Pitino, who recorded his 100t win as Minnesota's coach in his sixth season with the team. ''That's a point of emphasis with us is we want to go inside to out. I thought all the guys were getting open looks. I just thought Jordan and Daniel converted.''
The Gophers were 4 of 20 from 3-point territory. Minnesota outrebounded the Aggies 49-30 and held a 56-30 edge in points in the paint.
Qua Copeland led North Carolina A&T (4-7) with 19 points and Ibrahim Sylla added 11.
Fresh off a loss at No. 13 Virginia Tech, North Carolina A&T was ready to run with the Gophers. The Aggies hit 11 of their first 18 shots and held a 25-15 advantage before Minnesota turned to Murphy to reclaim momentum.
With Murphy scoring seven points, the Gophers used an 18-2 run to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
''It doesn't have to just be me,'' Murphy said of stabilizing the offense. ''Today just happened to be me and definitely was, I got very passionate about it.''
The lead grew to 14 points early in the second half, but North Carolina A&T fought back again and got within seven. Minnesota finally hit a few outside shots and coasted the rest of the way.
''Go to church, Christmas, pray,'' Pitino said of how to fix the outside shooting. ''I don't know. I'm not stressed about that as much as I am the on-ball defense. I think we're getting open looks.''
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina A&T: The Aggies got the tests they were looking for this week. Playing tough competition ended in back-to-back losses but should pay dividends when North Carolina A&T gets into Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play. The schedule eases a bit and the Aggies get a week off.
Minnesota: The Gophers haven't always been pretty, but they've taken care of business in the easier portion of their schedule. They play Mount St. Mary's after a week off and then the bulk of Big Ten schedule begins.
GOPHER INJURIES
Sophomore forward Eric Curry was held out again as he tries to return from knee surgery. Pitino said he believes Curry could return for Minnesota's next game.
''I don't know why he wouldn't play on the 30th, but again, I'm not a doctor. I'm not a trainer,'' Pitino said. ''I think it's important that he continues to progress with the contact portion of practice, the non-contact portion of it. There's so many variables that go into it. On my end, I want to just mentally see where he's at.''
Pitino added that guard Amir Coffey is dealing with a ''little'' hip pointer. Coffey played 23:08 and scored seven points.
MCBRAYER BACK
McBrayer made his return to the lineup after missing one game to return home for the funeral of his mother last week.
''I was emotional at first,'' McBrayer said. ''A lot of emotions running through my head thinking about my mom, and how she's looking down on me. She would want me to keep going, keep fighting.''
UP NEXT
North Carolina A&T plays at Eastern Carolina on Dec. 28.
Minnesota hosts Mount St. Mary's on Dec. 30.
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.2
|Min. Per Game
|29.2
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|12.3
|Reb. Per Game
|12.3
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|50.9
|28.6
|Three Point %
|22.2
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Shot clock violation turnover on Minnesota
|1.0
|+ 1
|Quavius Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Quavius Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Shooting foul on Jarvis Omersa
|30.0
|+ 2
|Dupree McBrayer made layup, assist by Gabe Kalscheur
|35.0
|Lost ball turnover on Amari Hamilton, stolen by Dupree McBrayer
|37.0
|+ 2
|Dupree McBrayer made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Washington
|57.0
|Offensive rebound by Minnesota
|1:03
|Dupree McBrayer missed jump shot
|1:05
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
|1:23
|Amari Hamilton missed jump shot
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|86
|Field Goals
|25-57 (43.9%)
|34-74 (45.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|4-20 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|49
|Offensive
|6
|19
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|12
|24
|Steals
|4
|11
|Blocks
|6
|7
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|Q. Copeland G
|12.5 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|1.7 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
3
|J. Murphy F
|14.9 PPG
|12.6 RPG
|2.8 APG
|47.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. Copeland G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|J. Murphy F
|30 PTS
|16 REB
|4 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|45.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Copeland
|34
|19
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7/17
|2/6
|3/4
|1
|1
|I. Sylla
|23
|11
|7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|7/8
|1
|6
|T. Harris
|29
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Gantz
|36
|8
|8
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/9
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|8
|K. Langley
|28
|8
|4
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Copeland
|34
|19
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7/17
|2/6
|3/4
|1
|1
|I. Sylla
|23
|11
|7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|7/8
|1
|6
|T. Harris
|29
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Gantz
|36
|8
|8
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/9
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|8
|K. Langley
|28
|8
|4
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Johnson
|16
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|3/8
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Hamilton
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Jackson
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Edmead
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Lyons
|8
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|1
|A. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Nweke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Joyner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Filmore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|29
|12
|4
|6
|15
|17
|25/57
|5/15
|12/17
|6
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Murphy
|35
|30
|16
|4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|11/15
|0/0
|8/12
|9
|7
|D. Oturu
|27
|20
|11
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|9/12
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|7
|D. McBrayer
|26
|13
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5/14
|1/8
|2/2
|1
|1
|G. Kalscheur
|27
|10
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3/11
|2/8
|2/3
|0
|2
|A. Coffey
|23
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Murphy
|35
|30
|16
|4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|11/15
|0/0
|8/12
|9
|7
|D. Oturu
|27
|20
|11
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|9/12
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|7
|D. McBrayer
|26
|13
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5/14
|1/8
|2/2
|1
|1
|G. Kalscheur
|27
|10
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3/11
|2/8
|2/3
|0
|2
|A. Coffey
|23
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stockman
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|2
|M. Hurt
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Washington
|25
|2
|2
|10
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Stull
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Omersa
|9
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Willis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|45
|24
|11
|7
|13
|17
|34/74
|4/20
|14/23
|19
|26
-
SJST
CAL80
86
2nd 28.0 PACN
-
TXARL
CPOLY59
62
2nd 3:43
-
SUTAH
USC25
39
1st 0.0 PACN
-
DART
BRYANT67
68
Final
-
STBON
NEAST59
64
Final
-
LIB
ALST73
55
Final
-
BING
LIU68
67
Final
-
BRYAN
CHATT45
79
Final
-
HOOD
UMBC65
86
Final
-
WCAR
BGREEN52
73
Final
-
CARK
OKLAST73
82
Final
-
MLLGN
NCASHV76
86
Final
-
CAMP
PEAY75
88
Final
-
KENTST
OREGST66
63
Final
-
FDU
UMASS84
85
Final
-
TOWSON
TULANE73
55
Final
-
CORBN
EWASH73
92
Final
-
IUPUI
MOREHD70
74
Final
-
GASOU
RADFRD68
80
Final
-
UCIRV
BUTLER54
71
Final
-
NALAB
VMI68
89
Final
-
NCWILM
MERCER73
77
Final
-
OAK
10MICHST69
99
Final
-
OREG
BAYLOR47
57
Final
-
ALCORN
SFLA44
83
Final
-
LOYMD
MASLOW79
97
Final
-
DTROIT
XAVIER55
69
Final
-
STETSON
LONGWD63
77
Final
-
PRINCE
LAFAY81
79
Final
-
ROBERT
LVILLE59
73
Final
-
EILL
IOWAST53
101
Final
-
ETNST
WYO76
53
Final
-
CSTCAR
CHARLS71
73
Final
-
ILLST
UCF56
77
Final
-
BCU
BU74
66
Final
-
NAVY
GMASON63
84
Final
-
JWUNC
CHARSO61
86
Final
-
ABIL
SEMO70
68
Final
-
ALAM
LSALLE57
80
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
SFA47
97
Final
-
USM
SDAK66
60
Final
-
MISS
MTSU74
56
Final
-
COPPST
LAMON63
80
Final
-
NEBOM
RICE83
66
Final
-
STFRIS
ILLCHI55
76
Final
-
TROY
UAB74
73
Final
-
FAMU
PORT39
54
Final
-
HOWPN
LAMAR32
121
Final
-
NCAT
MINN67
86
Final
-
24FURMAN
LSU57
75
Final
-
UVM
LPSCMB66
91
Final
-
14BUFF
20MARQET85
103
Final
-
SACST
WASH41
57
Final
-
NAU
UTAH62
76
Final
-
OKLA
NWEST76
69
Final/OT
-
DENVER
8GONZAG40
101
Final
-
NORFLK
UTEP75
62
Final
-
PROV
TEXAS71
65
Final
-
PSU
BAMA64
73
Final
-
IDAHO
SNCLRA56
77
Final