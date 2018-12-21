NCAT
Murphy double-double powers Minnesota past NC A&T 86-67

  Dec 21, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Each time North Carolina A&T looked as if it was going to give Minnesota trouble, the Gophers turned to their standout senior Jordan Murphy and highly touted freshman Daniel Oturu.

Murphy and Oturu controlled the inside, and Minnesota took control against the Aggies.

Murphy had a season-high 30 points and 16 rebounds, and Oturu added a season-high 20 points and 11 boards as the Gophers held on to beat North Carolina A&T 86-67 on Friday night.

Dupree McBrayer had 13 points for Minnesota (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten), which has won five of its past six games and overcame a poor shooting night by going to Murphy and Oturu in the paint.

''It's important for us to go inside,'' said Gophers coach Richard Pitino, who recorded his 100t win as Minnesota's coach in his sixth season with the team. ''That's a point of emphasis with us is we want to go inside to out. I thought all the guys were getting open looks. I just thought Jordan and Daniel converted.''

The Gophers were 4 of 20 from 3-point territory. Minnesota outrebounded the Aggies 49-30 and held a 56-30 edge in points in the paint.

Qua Copeland led North Carolina A&T (4-7) with 19 points and Ibrahim Sylla added 11.

Fresh off a loss at No. 13 Virginia Tech, North Carolina A&T was ready to run with the Gophers. The Aggies hit 11 of their first 18 shots and held a 25-15 advantage before Minnesota turned to Murphy to reclaim momentum.

With Murphy scoring seven points, the Gophers used an 18-2 run to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

''It doesn't have to just be me,'' Murphy said of stabilizing the offense. ''Today just happened to be me and definitely was, I got very passionate about it.''

The lead grew to 14 points early in the second half, but North Carolina A&T fought back again and got within seven. Minnesota finally hit a few outside shots and coasted the rest of the way.

''Go to church, Christmas, pray,'' Pitino said of how to fix the outside shooting. ''I don't know. I'm not stressed about that as much as I am the on-ball defense. I think we're getting open looks.''

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina A&T: The Aggies got the tests they were looking for this week. Playing tough competition ended in back-to-back losses but should pay dividends when North Carolina A&T gets into Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play. The schedule eases a bit and the Aggies get a week off.

Minnesota: The Gophers haven't always been pretty, but they've taken care of business in the easier portion of their schedule. They play Mount St. Mary's after a week off and then the bulk of Big Ten schedule begins.

GOPHER INJURIES

Sophomore forward Eric Curry was held out again as he tries to return from knee surgery. Pitino said he believes Curry could return for Minnesota's next game.

''I don't know why he wouldn't play on the 30th, but again, I'm not a doctor. I'm not a trainer,'' Pitino said. ''I think it's important that he continues to progress with the contact portion of practice, the non-contact portion of it. There's so many variables that go into it. On my end, I want to just mentally see where he's at.''

Pitino added that guard Amir Coffey is dealing with a ''little'' hip pointer. Coffey played 23:08 and scored seven points.

MCBRAYER BACK

McBrayer made his return to the lineup after missing one game to return home for the funeral of his mother last week.

''I was emotional at first,'' McBrayer said. ''A lot of emotions running through my head thinking about my mom, and how she's looking down on me. She would want me to keep going, keep fighting.''

UP NEXT

North Carolina A&T plays at Eastern Carolina on Dec. 28.

Minnesota hosts Mount St. Mary's on Dec. 30.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Langley
J. Murphy
29.2 Min. Per Game 29.2
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
12.3 Reb. Per Game 12.3
46.2 Field Goal % 50.9
28.6 Three Point % 22.2
66.7 Free Throw % 66.7
  Shot clock violation turnover on Minnesota 1.0
+ 1 Quavius Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Quavius Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Shooting foul on Jarvis Omersa 30.0
+ 2 Dupree McBrayer made layup, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 35.0
  Lost ball turnover on Amari Hamilton, stolen by Dupree McBrayer 37.0
+ 2 Dupree McBrayer made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Washington 57.0
  Offensive rebound by Minnesota 1:03
  Dupree McBrayer missed jump shot 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu 1:23
  Amari Hamilton missed jump shot 1:25
Team Stats
Points 67 86
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 34-74 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 4-20 (20.0%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 30 49
Offensive 6 19
Defensive 23 26
Team 1 4
Assists 12 24
Steals 4 11
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 1 0
Q. Copeland G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
J. Murphy F
30 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo NC A&T 4-8 333467
home team logo Minnesota 10-2 414586
Williams Arena Minneapolis, MN
NC A&T
Starters
Q. Copeland
I. Sylla
T. Harris
M. Gantz
K. Langley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Copeland 34 19 2 2 1 0 1 0 7/17 2/6 3/4 1 1
I. Sylla 23 11 7 1 0 2 3 3 2/4 0/0 7/8 1 6
T. Harris 29 9 2 1 0 0 3 1 4/8 1/3 0/0 1 1
M. Gantz 36 8 8 3 2 0 1 3 3/9 0/1 2/3 0 8
K. Langley 28 8 4 4 0 1 3 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 4
Bench
D. Johnson
A. Hamilton
R. Jackson
A. Edmead
T. Lyons
A. Jackson
N. Nweke
E. Joyner
E. Ferguson
T. Mayo
W. Filmore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Johnson 16 8 1 0 0 3 2 3 3/8 2/4 0/0 1 0
A. Hamilton 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Jackson 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Edmead 9 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
T. Lyons 8 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 2 1
A. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Nweke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Joyner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Filmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 29 12 4 6 15 17 25/57 5/15 12/17 6 23
J. Murphy
D. Oturu
D. McBrayer
G. Kalscheur
A. Coffey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Murphy 35 30 16 4 2 1 3 4 11/15 0/0 8/12 9 7
D. Oturu 27 20 11 0 0 2 2 3 9/12 0/0 2/4 4 7
D. McBrayer 26 13 2 2 3 0 1 1 5/14 1/8 2/2 1 1
G. Kalscheur 27 10 2 4 2 1 1 1 3/11 2/8 2/3 0 2
A. Coffey 23 7 2 3 2 0 0 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 2
M. Stockman
M. Hurt
I. Washington
B. Stull
J. Omersa
J. Johnson
E. Curry
B. Rudrud
P. Willis
H. Conroy
M. Carr
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Stockman 7 2 4 0 0 2 1 0 1/4 0/0 0/2 2 2
M. Hurt 11 2 1 0 0 1 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
I. Washington 25 2 2 10 1 0 3 3 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
B. Stull 10 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Omersa 9 0 5 0 0 0 1 2 0/4 0/0 0/0 3 2
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 45 24 11 7 13 17 34/74 4/20 14/23 19 26
NCAA BB Scores