Neese scores 18, Indiana State beats Evansville 85-62
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Cooper Neese made his first four 3-point attempts and scored a career-high 18 points to help Indiana State beat Evansville 85-62 on Wednesday night.
The Sycamores (12-11, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference) opened the game on a 13-3 run, led 39-17 at halftime and extended to their largest lead at 72-41 with 8:05 to play.
Tyreke Key added 15 points, Christian Williams scored 11 and De'Avion Washington had 10. Neese finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range, Washington made 3 of 4, and the Sycamores were 9 of 15 from the arc.
Dainius Chatkevicius had 12 points, K.J. Riley added 11 points and Marty Hill scored 10 for the Aces (10-14, 4-7), who have lost five of the last six.
Indiana State shot 54 percent from the field and outrebounded Evansville 41-28.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|39.3
|13.5
|Three Point %
|36.6
|73.9
|Free Throw %
|87.3
|Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State
|1.0
|+ 3
|Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dainius Chatkevicius
|30.0
|+ 3
|Tyeshon Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese
|46.0
|+ 1
|Dainius Chatkevicius made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Dainius Chatkevicius missed 1st of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Shooting foul on Daniel Huenermann
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|1:14
|Cooper Neese missed floating jump shot
|1:16
|Defensive rebound by Clayton Hughes
|1:25
|Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:27
|Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|85
|Field Goals
|21-58 (36.2%)
|26-48 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-26 (23.1%)
|9-15 (60.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-22 (63.6%)
|24-32 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|41
|Offensive
|5
|4
|Defensive
|20
|36
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|8
|2
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fouls
|25
|19
|Technicals
|3
|0
|Team Stats
|Evansville 10-14
|71.7 PPG
|38 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Indiana State 12-11
|69.2 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|11.1 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|D. Chatkevicius F
|6.1 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|0.8 APG
|51.1 FG%
|
4
|C. Neese G
|4.9 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|28.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Chatkevicius F
|12 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|C. Neese G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.2
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|60.0
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Riley
|11
|3
|2
|3/10
|0/2
|5/6
|4
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|M. Hill
|10
|1
|2
|4/11
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Hall
|7
|3
|0
|3/11
|1/7
|0/3
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|E. Kuhlman
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Frederking
|3
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/1
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Chatkevicius
|12
|6
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|4/6
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|J. Newton
|8
|4
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|1/1
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Straub
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Feehan
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Givance
|1
|3
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|21
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Chestnut
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Cunliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Labinowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|25
|11
|21/58
|6/26
|14/22
|25
|200
|8
|0
|9
|5
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|15
|2
|2
|3/6
|1/1
|8/10
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Williams
|11
|5
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|E. Rickman
|9
|8
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|J. Barnes
|8
|5
|7
|0/4
|0/3
|8/8
|3
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|A. Holston
|7
|8
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Neese
|18
|3
|1
|5/8
|4/5
|4/5
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Washington
|10
|4
|2
|3/4
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Martin
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Kessinger
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|C. Hughes
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Huenermann
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|40
|17
|26/48
|9/15
|24/32
|19
|200
|2
|1
|14
|4
|36
