Neese scores 18, Indiana State beats Evansville 85-62

  • Feb 06, 2019

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Cooper Neese made his first four 3-point attempts and scored a career-high 18 points to help Indiana State beat Evansville 85-62 on Wednesday night.

The Sycamores (12-11, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference) opened the game on a 13-3 run, led 39-17 at halftime and extended to their largest lead at 72-41 with 8:05 to play.

Tyreke Key added 15 points, Christian Williams scored 11 and De'Avion Washington had 10. Neese finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range, Washington made 3 of 4, and the Sycamores were 9 of 15 from the arc.

Dainius Chatkevicius had 12 points, K.J. Riley added 11 points and Marty Hill scored 10 for the Aces (10-14, 4-7), who have lost five of the last six.

Indiana State shot 54 percent from the field and outrebounded Evansville 41-28.

Key Players
K. Riley
J. Barnes
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
42.9 Field Goal % 39.3
13.5 Three Point % 36.6
73.9 Free Throw % 87.3
  Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State 1.0
+ 3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dainius Chatkevicius 30.0
+ 3 Tyeshon Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese 46.0
+ 1 Dainius Chatkevicius made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
  Dainius Chatkevicius missed 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Shooting foul on Daniel Huenermann 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking 1:14
  Cooper Neese missed floating jump shot 1:16
  Defensive rebound by Clayton Hughes 1:25
  Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:27
  Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking 1:41
Team Stats
Points 62 85
Field Goals 21-58 (36.2%) 26-48 (54.2%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 9-15 (60.0%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 24-32 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 41
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 20 36
Team 3 1
Assists 11 17
Steals 8 2
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 25 19
Technicals 3 0
Team Stats
away team logo Evansville 10-14 71.7 PPG 38 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Indiana State 12-11 69.2 PPG 36.5 RPG 11.1 APG
Key Players
14
D. Chatkevicius F 6.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 0.8 APG 51.1 FG%
4
C. Neese G 4.9 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.9 APG 28.2 FG%
Top Scorers
14
D. Chatkevicius F 12 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
4
C. Neese G 18 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
36.2 FG% 54.2
23.1 3PT FG% 60.0
63.6 FT% 75.0
Bench
D. Chatkevicius
J. Newton
D. Straub
S. Feehan
S. Givance
J. Chestnut
S. Cunliffe
A. Labinowicz
D. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Chatkevicius 12 6 1 4/7 0/1 4/6 1 20 0 0 0 2 4
J. Newton 8 4 0 3/4 1/1 1/1 2 16 1 0 0 2 2
D. Straub 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Feehan 3 0 0 1/2 0/1 1/1 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
S. Givance 1 3 4 0/4 0/2 1/2 4 21 2 0 2 1 2
J. Chestnut 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Cunliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labinowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 25 11 21/58 6/26 14/22 25 200 8 0 9 5 20
Bench
C. Neese
D. Washington
T. Martin
B. Kessinger
C. Hughes
D. Huenermann
C. Bacote
D. Thomas
B. Brinkmeyer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Neese 18 3 1 5/8 4/5 4/5 1 25 0 0 1 0 3
D. Washington 10 4 2 3/4 3/4 1/2 0 18 0 0 1 1 3
T. Martin 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Kessinger 2 4 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 0 2 2 2
C. Hughes 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 0 2 0 1
D. Huenermann 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 40 17 26/48 9/15 24/32 19 200 2 1 14 4 36
