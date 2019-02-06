TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Cooper Neese made his first four 3-point attempts and scored a career-high 18 points to help Indiana State beat Evansville 85-62 on Wednesday night.

The Sycamores (12-11, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference) opened the game on a 13-3 run, led 39-17 at halftime and extended to their largest lead at 72-41 with 8:05 to play.

Tyreke Key added 15 points, Christian Williams scored 11 and De'Avion Washington had 10. Neese finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range, Washington made 3 of 4, and the Sycamores were 9 of 15 from the arc.

Dainius Chatkevicius had 12 points, K.J. Riley added 11 points and Marty Hill scored 10 for the Aces (10-14, 4-7), who have lost five of the last six.

Indiana State shot 54 percent from the field and outrebounded Evansville 41-28.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.