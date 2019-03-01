BUFF
21 Buffalo
Bulls
26-3
away team logo
77
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Fri Mar. 1
8:00pm
BONUS
69
TF 11
home team logo
MIAOH
Miami (Ohio)
RedHawks
15-14
ML: -425
MIAOH 8.5, O/U 155.5
ML: +336
BUFF
MIAOH

No Text

No. 21 Buffalo beat Miami (OH) 77-69 for share of MAC title

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2019

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Buffalo was up by 18 points before the first media timeout, getting baskets as easy as they come. The rest of the night was a slog as the 21st-ranked Bills clinched a share of the Mid-American Conference title.

Given their high expectations, they left the court with more relief than celebration.

CJ Massinburg shook off an ankle injury and scored 20 points Friday night, leading Buffalo to a 77-69 victory that showed what the Bills can be when they're locked in - and how much they can struggle when they're not.

The Bulls (26-3, 14-2) were denied a chance to win the regular-season championship outright when second-place Bowling Green beat Kent State 77-72 earlier Friday.

''Obviously our goal is to win the league, but we've got much bigger goals than that,'' coach Nate Oats said. ''We need to be playing at a high level come the NCAA Tournament. In order to do that, We've got to get on a roll here.

''We've got to be playing our best basketball over these next two, three weeks. I don't think over 40 minutes we did that today.''

Buffalo opened the game with an 18-point run and never trailed while winning its seventh straight overall. Miami (15-14, 7-9) got the lead down to 70-67 with 2:30 left on Dalonte Brown's free throws, but Dontay Caruthers' three-point play and Nick Perkins' 3 blunted the comeback.

''I don't think anybody panics when the game gets close,'' Massinburg said. ''Nobody tries to play hero ball.''

The Bulls' opening run featured a pair of 3s by Jayvon Graves. The RedHawks were still scoreless at the first media timeout, missing five shots and turning it over three times.

''I just felt like we weren't together,'' said Bam Bowman, who led Miami with 13 points and 13 rebounds. ''The crowd being here got our adrenaline flowing, and we weren't ourselves. Once we picked it up, we were able to get back in the game.''

Nike Sibande led a 14-0 run that helped Miami cut it to 37-33 at halftime. Massinburg scored seven straight points as Buffalo rebuilt the lead to 15 points and withstood Miami's closing surge .

The Bulls got a scare during their opening run when Massinburg, their leading scorer at 18.7 points per game, aggravated a sore left ankle on a reverse layup and hit the floor. He limped off but returned a few minutes later. Bowman has been playing through shoulder and ankle injuries.

''It's been a little frustrating,'' Massinburg said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bulls are in position to remain ranked for the 17th straight week, extending their record for a MAC team.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo's 26 regular-season wins are the most in school history. The Bulls set a school record with 27 wins overall last season, when they reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Miami: The RedHawks have alternated wins and losses in their last 10 games.

SERIES STUFF

The RedHawks lead the series 26-19, although Buffalo has won 11 of 14, including an 88-64 win at Buffalo on Jan. 12.

LONG TIME

The RedHawks hadn't hosted a ranked team since Nov. 22, 2010, when San Diego State won at Millett Hall as part of the CBE Classic. Miami's last win over a ranked team at Millett Hall was 66-58 over No. 17 Temple on Nov. 30, 2000.

COOL SHOOTING

Buffalo went only 11 of 34 from beyond the arc, with Massinburg missing six of his seven shots.

NOTHING FREE

Miami stayed in it with the help of free throws, going 17 of 23 from the line. Buffalo was only 8 of 17.

UP NEXT

Buffalo plays at Ohio on Tuesday. The Bulls beat the Bobcats 114-67 on Feb. 19, their third 100-point game of the season.

Miami hosts Kent State on Tuesday. The RedHawks lost at Kent State 70-67 on Feb. 5.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Massinburg
5 G
D. Ringo
12 G
25.7 Min. Per Game 25.7
7.7 Pts. Per Game 7.7
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
49.6 Field Goal % 41.9
42.2 Three Point % 23.7
78.0 Free Throw % 75.8
  Defensive rebound by Nick Perkins 7.0
  Abdoulaye Harouna missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 CJ Massinburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  CJ Massinburg missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Darrian Ringo 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Davonta Jordan 21.0
  Nike Sibande missed jump shot 23.0
+ 3 Nick Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dontay Caruthers 40.0
+ 2 Abdoulaye Harouna made jump shot 1:03
+ 1 Dontay Caruthers made free throw 1:13
  Shooting foul on Abdoulaye Harouna 1:13
Team Stats
Points 77 69
Field Goals 29-68 (42.6%) 24-60 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 11-34 (32.4%) 4-20 (20.0%)
Free Throws 8-17 (47.1%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 44 38
Offensive 13 9
Defensive 28 28
Team 3 1
Assists 16 6
Steals 8 8
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Massinburg G
20 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
13
D. Brown F
15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 21 Buffalo 26-3 374077
home team logo Miami (Ohio) 15-14 333669
MIAOH 8.5, O/U 155.5
Millett Hall Oxford, OH
MIAOH 8.5, O/U 155.5
Millett Hall Oxford, OH
Team Stats
away team logo 21 Buffalo 26-3 85.4 PPG 43.9 RPG 17.1 APG
home team logo Miami (Ohio) 15-14 72.3 PPG 39.8 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
5
C. Massinburg G 18.7 PPG 6.2 RPG 3.0 APG 50.0 FG%
1
N. Sibande G 15.5 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.2 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Massinburg G 20 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
1
N. Sibande G 15 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
42.6 FG% 40.0
32.4 3PT FG% 20.0
47.1 FT% 73.9
Buffalo
Starters
C. Massinburg
J. Graves
D. Jordan
J. Harris
M. McRae
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Massinburg 20 10 4 7/17 1/7 5/8 2 33 0 0 1 3 7
J. Graves 13 5 1 5/6 3/4 0/2 2 26 0 1 3 3 2
D. Jordan 12 5 6 5/11 2/5 0/2 4 35 2 1 2 0 5
J. Harris 8 4 4 3/10 1/6 1/2 1 32 3 0 4 0 4
M. McRae 5 3 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 16 1 1 1 1 2
Starters
C. Massinburg
J. Graves
D. Jordan
J. Harris
M. McRae
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Massinburg 20 10 4 7/17 1/7 5/8 2 33 0 0 1 3 7
J. Graves 13 5 1 5/6 3/4 0/2 2 26 0 1 3 3 2
D. Jordan 12 5 6 5/11 2/5 0/2 4 35 2 1 2 0 5
J. Harris 8 4 4 3/10 1/6 1/2 1 32 3 0 4 0 4
M. McRae 5 3 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 16 1 1 1 1 2
Bench
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
J. Williams
R. Segu
D. Johnson
B. Bertram
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
T. Fagan
P. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Perkins 13 5 0 5/14 2/8 1/2 3 25 0 1 0 3 2
D. Caruthers 3 5 1 1/3 0/1 1/1 4 20 2 0 1 0 5
J. Williams 3 4 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 3 1
R. Segu 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 41 16 29/68 11/34 8/17 17 200 8 4 13 13 28
Miami (Ohio)
Starters
D. Brown
N. Sibande
B. Bowman
A. Harouna
D. Ringo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brown 15 2 1 4/7 3/6 4/6 3 22 0 0 3 0 2
N. Sibande 15 3 2 6/16 1/7 2/5 3 32 2 0 1 0 3
B. Bowman 13 13 0 5/7 0/1 3/4 3 35 1 2 2 2 11
A. Harouna 4 1 0 2/7 0/4 0/0 1 16 1 0 1 1 0
D. Ringo 4 3 1 0/2 0/1 4/4 2 26 2 0 3 0 3
Starters
D. Brown
N. Sibande
B. Bowman
A. Harouna
D. Ringo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brown 15 2 1 4/7 3/6 4/6 3 22 0 0 3 0 2
N. Sibande 15 3 2 6/16 1/7 2/5 3 32 2 0 1 0 3
B. Bowman 13 13 0 5/7 0/1 3/4 3 35 1 2 2 2 11
A. Harouna 4 1 0 2/7 0/4 0/0 1 16 1 0 1 1 0
D. Ringo 4 3 1 0/2 0/1 4/4 2 26 2 0 3 0 3
Bench
M. Lairy
J. Adaway
A. Abrams
P. Ayah
M. Jovic
I. Coleman-Lands
M. Ritchie
M. White
E. McNamara
B. Litteken
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Lairy 8 3 2 3/7 0/0 2/2 3 16 1 0 1 0 3
J. Adaway 4 6 0 1/6 0/1 2/2 0 33 1 0 0 2 4
A. Abrams 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 4 0
P. Ayah 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1
M. Jovic 2 1 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 1 1 0 1
I. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ritchie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McNamara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Litteken - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 37 6 24/60 4/20 17/23 18 200 8 3 14 9 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores