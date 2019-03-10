NAVY
Navy
Midshipmen
12-19
away team logo
70
TF 14
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Sun Mar. 10
12:00pm
BONUS
80
TF 7
home team logo
COLG
Colgate
Raiders
23-10
ML: +553
COLG -11.5, O/U 139
ML: -771
NAVY
COLG

No Text

Ivanauskas scores 22 to carry Colgate past Navy 80-70

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Rapolas Ivanauskas had 22 points as Colgate beat Navy 80-70 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney semifinals on Sunday.

Jack Ferguson had 19 points for Colgate (23-10). Tucker Richardson added 15 points. Will Rayman had 13 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

George Kiernan had 19 points for the Midshipmen (12-19). Cam Davis added 18 points. Evan Wieck had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
H. Abdullah
J. Burns
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
38.2 Field Goal % 43.0
27.7 Three Point % 37.0
61.9 Free Throw % 82.3
  Bad pass turnover on George Kiernan, stolen by Jack Ferguson 1.0
+ 1 Jack Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Jack Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Josiah Strong 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson 6.0
  Luke Loehr missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Jack Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Jack Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Luke Loehr 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson 16.0
  Josiah Strong missed layup 18.0
Team Stats
Points 70 80
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 26-50 (52.0%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 19 24
Team 1 4
Assists 13 17
Steals 5 9
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 21 14
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
21
G. Kiernan F
19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
25
R. Ivanauskas F
22 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Navy 12-19 343670
home team logo Colgate 23-10 423880
COLG -11.5, O/U 139
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
COLG -11.5, O/U 139
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Navy 12-19 66.4 PPG 41.2 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Colgate 23-10 75.1 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
21
G. Kiernan F 12.2 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.1 APG 39.0 FG%
25
R. Ivanauskas F 16.3 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.7 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
21
G. Kiernan F 19 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
25
R. Ivanauskas F 22 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
41.9 FG% 52.0
30.4 3PT FG% 43.5
78.6 FT% 75.0
Navy
Starters
G. Kiernan
E. Wieck
H. Abdullah
D. Antonelli
R. Pearson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Kiernan 19 6 2 5/11 3/6 6/6 4 24 0 0 3 3 3
E. Wieck 14 10 1 5/10 0/0 4/5 5 36 3 0 3 4 6
H. Abdullah 8 1 1 4/10 0/1 0/0 5 28 1 1 2 1 0
D. Antonelli 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
R. Pearson 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
Colgate
Starters
R. Ivanauskas
T. Richardson
W. Rayman
J. Burns
D. Batt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Ivanauskas 22 4 1 8/11 2/3 4/5 3 28 0 0 4 1 3
T. Richardson 15 3 4 4/9 3/7 4/5 1 35 1 0 3 0 3
W. Rayman 13 9 2 4/12 1/4 4/6 3 31 1 1 1 3 6
J. Burns 5 2 5 2/6 1/4 0/0 1 31 1 0 1 0 2
D. Batt 4 5 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 3 2 1 4
