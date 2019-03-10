Ivanauskas scores 22 to carry Colgate past Navy 80-70
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Rapolas Ivanauskas had 22 points as Colgate beat Navy 80-70 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney semifinals on Sunday.
Jack Ferguson had 19 points for Colgate (23-10). Tucker Richardson added 15 points. Will Rayman had 13 points and nine rebounds for the home team.
George Kiernan had 19 points for the Midshipmen (12-19). Cam Davis added 18 points. Evan Wieck had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|38.2
|Field Goal %
|43.0
|27.7
|Three Point %
|37.0
|61.9
|Free Throw %
|82.3
|Bad pass turnover on George Kiernan, stolen by Jack Ferguson
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jack Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Jack Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Josiah Strong
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson
|6.0
|Luke Loehr missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jack Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Jack Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Luke Loehr
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson
|16.0
|Josiah Strong missed layup
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|80
|Field Goals
|26-62 (41.9%)
|26-50 (52.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|18-24 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|33
|Offensive
|12
|5
|Defensive
|19
|24
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|21
|14
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
21
|G. Kiernan F
|12.2 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|1.1 APG
|39.0 FG%
|
25
|R. Ivanauskas F
|16.3 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|52.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Kiernan F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|R. Ivanauskas F
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|52.0
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Kiernan
|19
|6
|2
|5/11
|3/6
|6/6
|4
|24
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|E. Wieck
|14
|10
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|4/5
|5
|36
|3
|0
|3
|4
|6
|H. Abdullah
|8
|1
|1
|4/10
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|28
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|D. Antonelli
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Pearson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Ivanauskas
|22
|4
|1
|8/11
|2/3
|4/5
|3
|28
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|T. Richardson
|15
|3
|4
|4/9
|3/7
|4/5
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|W. Rayman
|13
|9
|2
|4/12
|1/4
|4/6
|3
|31
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|J. Burns
|5
|2
|5
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Batt
|4
|5
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ferguson
|19
|3
|0
|5/7
|3/5
|6/8
|0
|18
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Regisford
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|F. Amiel
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Lindgren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Cummings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Maynard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|29
|17
|26/50
|10/23
|18/24
|14
|200
|9
|5
|13
|5
|24
