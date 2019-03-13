Patterson leads Prairie View over Alcorn St. 86-66
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) Devonte Patterson had 25 points as Prairie View rolled past Alcorn State 86-66 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
Chance Ellis had 11 points for Prairie View (20-12). Dennis Jones added 11 points, seven assists and five steals. Taishaun Johnson had 11 points for the home team.
Maurice Howard had 21 points for the Braves (10-21). Reginal Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|7.3
|Reb. Per Game
|7.3
|42.4
|Field Goal %
|42.3
|40.6
|Three Point %
|32.8
|89.6
|Free Throw %
|65.9
|+ 3
|Maurice Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 2
|Iwin Ellis made dunk, assist by Faite Williams
|36.0
|+ 2
|Reginal Johnson made layup
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Reginal Johnson
|45.0
|Maurice Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|+ 2
|Iwin Ellis made layup, assist by Elijah Holifield
|58.0
|+ 1
|Maurice Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:08
|+ 1
|Maurice Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:08
|Personal foul on Chancellor Ellis
|1:08
|+ 3
|Chancellor Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Jones
|1:24
|Defensive rebound by Taishaun Johnson
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|86
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|28-62 (45.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|5-23 (21.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|25-32 (78.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|36
|Offensive
|11
|12
|Defensive
|21
|19
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|11
|18
|Steals
|3
|14
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|9
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Alcorn St. 10-21
|64.3 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Prairie View 20-12
|73.9 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|M. Howard G
|13.7 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.5 APG
|42.4 FG%
|
23
|D. Patterson F
|13.1 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|1.2 APG
|49.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Howard G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|D. Patterson F
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.6
|FG%
|45.2
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|21.7
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|78.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Howard
|21
|5
|4
|6/14
|4/7
|5/6
|2
|40
|0
|0
|6
|1
|4
|R. Johnson
|13
|7
|0
|5/13
|1/2
|2/4
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|T. Crosby
|4
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|19
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Scott
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|A. Campbell
|4
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Andrews
|8
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|13
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|K. Allen
|4
|2
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Plain
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Brewer
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|K. Wilson
|1
|6
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|20
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|T. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Givens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Floyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|32
|11
|24/55
|6/14
|12/17
|21
|200
|3
|5
|17
|11
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Patterson
|25
|7
|2
|7/13
|1/3
|10/13
|3
|27
|2
|1
|2
|4
|3
|D. Jones
|11
|3
|7
|4/9
|0/3
|3/4
|3
|29
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|G. Blackston
|9
|4
|4
|2/8
|0/4
|5/5
|1
|26
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|I. Ellis
|8
|7
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|G. Andrus
|6
|5
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|29
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Johnson
|11
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|5/5
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Ellis
|11
|1
|0
|3/6
|3/5
|2/2
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Lister
|3
|1
|1
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|F. Williams
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Holifield
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Wallace
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Sneed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|31
|18
|28/62
|5/23
|25/32
|17
|200
|14
|2
|9
|12
|19
