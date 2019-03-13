ALCORN
Patterson leads Prairie View over Alcorn St. 86-66

  Mar 13, 2019

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) Devonte Patterson had 25 points as Prairie View rolled past Alcorn State 86-66 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Chance Ellis had 11 points for Prairie View (20-12). Dennis Jones added 11 points, seven assists and five steals. Taishaun Johnson had 11 points for the home team.

Maurice Howard had 21 points for the Braves (10-21). Reginal Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

+ 3 Maurice Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 2 Iwin Ellis made dunk, assist by Faite Williams 36.0
+ 2 Reginal Johnson made layup 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Reginal Johnson 45.0
  Maurice Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
+ 2 Iwin Ellis made layup, assist by Elijah Holifield 58.0
+ 1 Maurice Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Maurice Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Personal foul on Chancellor Ellis 1:08
+ 3 Chancellor Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Jones 1:24
  Defensive rebound by Taishaun Johnson 1:43
Points 66 86
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 28-62 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 5-23 (21.7%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 25-32 (78.1%)
Total Rebounds 34 36
Offensive 11 12
Defensive 21 19
Team 2 5
Assists 11 18
Steals 3 14
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 17 9
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 1 0
Alcorn St.
Starters
M. Howard
R. Johnson
T. Crosby
J. Scott
A. Campbell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Howard 21 5 4 6/14 4/7 5/6 2 40 0 0 6 1 4
R. Johnson 13 7 0 5/13 1/2 2/4 3 28 0 0 0 4 3
T. Crosby 4 2 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 4 19 1 1 1 0 2
J. Scott 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 1 1 1 1
A. Campbell 4 3 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 1 1 3 0
Bench
D. Andrews
K. Allen
N. Plain
D. Brewer
K. Wilson
T. Smith
H. Givens
J. Floyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Andrews 8 1 1 3/5 1/3 1/1 3 13 1 0 3 0 1
K. Allen 4 2 2 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 22 0 0 2 0 2
N. Plain 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 1 0
D. Brewer 3 3 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 4 16 0 1 0 0 3
K. Wilson 1 6 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 20 1 1 3 1 5
T. Smith 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
H. Givens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Floyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 32 11 24/55 6/14 12/17 21 200 3 5 17 11 21
Prairie View
Starters
D. Patterson
D. Jones
G. Blackston
I. Ellis
G. Andrus
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Patterson 25 7 2 7/13 1/3 10/13 3 27 2 1 2 4 3
D. Jones 11 3 7 4/9 0/3 3/4 3 29 5 0 0 0 3
G. Blackston 9 4 4 2/8 0/4 5/5 1 26 4 0 1 1 3
I. Ellis 8 7 0 4/4 0/0 0/1 1 22 1 0 0 3 4
G. Andrus 6 5 0 3/7 0/0 0/2 2 29 1 1 2 2 3
Bench
T. Johnson
C. Ellis
A. Lister
F. Williams
E. Holifield
D. Williams
T. Wallace
T. Singleton
J. Hood
L. Sneed
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Johnson 11 2 2 3/6 0/1 5/5 3 24 0 0 1 1 1
C. Ellis 11 1 0 3/6 3/5 2/2 2 16 1 0 0 1 0
A. Lister 3 1 1 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 0 1
F. Williams 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
E. Holifield 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
T. Wallace 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
T. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Sneed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 31 18 28/62 5/23 25/32 17 200 14 2 9 12 19
