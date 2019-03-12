FDU
Fairleigh Dickinson tops St. Francis (Pa.), earns NCAA bid

  • Mar 12, 2019

LORETTO, Pennsylvania (AP) Darnell Edge scored 21 points, Kaleb Bishop and Jahlil Jenkins added 20 points apiece, and Fairleigh Dickinson earned its second trip to the NCAA tournament in four years with an 85-76 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) in the Northeastern Conference Tournament championship on Tuesday night.

The second-seeded Knights (20-13) shot 64 percent (30 of 47) from the field and beat the top-seeded Red Flash (18-14) on the road for the second time this season. All five starters for the Knights scored in double figures. Elyjah Williams and Mike Holloway Jr. scored 12 points each for Fairleigh Dickinson, which used a 17-8 run to close the first half to take control and never let St. Francis get closer than three in the second half.

Bishop made 8 of his 10 shots for the Knights, including all three of his 3-point attempts, and added a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Red Flash were searching for their first NCAA appearance since 1991 and just the second in school history but couldn't slow the Knights down when it mattered.

Jamaal King led St. Francis with 21 points and eight assists. Isaiah Blackmon finished with 13 points, but the Red Flash made just 4 of 17 free throws while Fairleigh Dickinson converted 18 of 20 at the line.

Fairleigh Dickinson: A likely No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament

St. Francis: A spot in the National Invitational Tournament as a reward for winning the NEC's regular season title.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Jenkins
3 G
K. Braxton
13 G
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
42.9 Field Goal % 46.4
34.2 Three Point % 34.5
87.4 Free Throw % 76.6
+ 3 Ramiir Dixon-Conover made 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Darnell Edge made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Darnell Edge made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Jamaal King 13.0
+ 2 Keith Braxton made layup 24.0
  Offensive rebound by Keith Braxton 26.0
  Jamaal King missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 1 Kaleb Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
  Kaleb Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Andre Wolford 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Darnell Edge 41.0
Points 85 76
Field Goals 30-47 (63.8%) 30-63 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 7-13 (53.8%) 12-23 (52.2%)
Free Throws 18-20 (90.0%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Total Rebounds 25 29
Offensive 2 12
Defensive 18 12
Team 5 5
Assists 12 15
Steals 5 4
Blocks 8 2
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 12 16
Technicals 1 0
1
D. Edge G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
3
J. King G
21 PTS, 8 AST
12T
away team logo F. Dickinson 20-13 404585
home team logo St. Fran.-Pa. 18-14 314576
DeGol Arena Loretto, PA
away team logo F. Dickinson 20-13 75.1 PPG 36.5 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo St. Fran.-Pa. 18-14 76.4 PPG 41.2 RPG 12.5 APG
1
D. Edge G 16.3 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.5 APG 47.3 FG%
3
J. King G 15.2 PPG 2.2 RPG 3.9 APG 43.1 FG%
1
D. Edge G 21 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
3
J. King G 21 PTS 0 REB 8 AST
63.8 FG% 47.6
53.8 3PT FG% 52.2
90.0 FT% 23.5
F. Dickinson
Starters
D. Edge
K. Bishop
J. Jenkins
M. Holloway Jr.
E. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Edge 21 2 1 6/12 2/4 7/7 1 40 2 0 0 0 2
K. Bishop 20 11 0 8/10 3/3 1/2 2 37 0 2 2 1 10
J. Jenkins 20 2 3 6/10 2/4 6/6 1 37 2 0 2 0 2
M. Holloway Jr. 12 2 5 5/7 0/1 2/2 4 30 0 2 2 1 1
E. Williams 12 3 1 5/8 0/1 2/3 1 40 0 4 3 0 3
Bench
P. McNamara
T. Jones
B. Powell
B. Saliba Jr.
O. Okeke
N. Beciri
X. Malone-Key
M. Dadika
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. McNamara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
B. Powell 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 0 0
B. Saliba Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Beciri - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Malone-Key - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 20 12 30/47 7/13 18/20 12 200 5 8 9 2 18
St. Fran.-Pa.
Starters
J. King
I. Blackmon
K. Braxton
L. Laporal
R. Gaskins Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. King 21 0 8 8/15 4/6 1/5 4 38 2 0 1 0 0
I. Blackmon 13 4 1 5/16 3/7 0/2 2 38 1 0 2 3 1
K. Braxton 10 12 4 4/10 1/3 1/2 2 38 0 0 3 5 7
L. Laporal 6 3 1 2/3 0/0 2/6 2 19 0 1 0 2 1
R. Gaskins Jr. 5 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
M. Flagg
A. Wolford
R. Dixon-Conover
M. Thompson
J. Forehand
M. Klebon
S. Meredith
D. Kuzavas
D. Henry
M. Vallien
P. Ikediashi
B. Laskey
A. Labriola
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flagg 12 3 0 6/9 0/0 0/2 2 18 1 1 0 2 1
A. Wolford 6 1 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 0 1
R. Dixon-Conover 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Thompson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Forehand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Klebon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Meredith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kuzavas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vallien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Ikediashi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Laskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labriola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 24 15 30/63 12/23 4/17 16 200 4 2 9 12 12
NCAA BB Scores