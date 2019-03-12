Fairleigh Dickinson tops St. Francis (Pa.), earns NCAA bid
LORETTO, Pennsylvania (AP) Darnell Edge scored 21 points, Kaleb Bishop and Jahlil Jenkins added 20 points apiece, and Fairleigh Dickinson earned its second trip to the NCAA tournament in four years with an 85-76 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) in the Northeastern Conference Tournament championship on Tuesday night.
The second-seeded Knights (20-13) shot 64 percent (30 of 47) from the field and beat the top-seeded Red Flash (18-14) on the road for the second time this season. All five starters for the Knights scored in double figures. Elyjah Williams and Mike Holloway Jr. scored 12 points each for Fairleigh Dickinson, which used a 17-8 run to close the first half to take control and never let St. Francis get closer than three in the second half.
Bishop made 8 of his 10 shots for the Knights, including all three of his 3-point attempts, and added a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Red Flash were searching for their first NCAA appearance since 1991 and just the second in school history but couldn't slow the Knights down when it mattered.
Jamaal King led St. Francis with 21 points and eight assists. Isaiah Blackmon finished with 13 points, but the Red Flash made just 4 of 17 free throws while Fairleigh Dickinson converted 18 of 20 at the line.
UP NEXT
Fairleigh Dickinson: A likely No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament
St. Francis: A spot in the National Invitational Tournament as a reward for winning the NEC's regular season title.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|9.7
|Reb. Per Game
|9.7
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|46.4
|34.2
|Three Point %
|34.5
|87.4
|Free Throw %
|76.6
|+ 3
|Ramiir Dixon-Conover made 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Darnell Edge made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Darnell Edge made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Jamaal King
|13.0
|+ 2
|Keith Braxton made layup
|24.0
|Offensive rebound by Keith Braxton
|26.0
|Jamaal King missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|+ 1
|Kaleb Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Kaleb Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on Andre Wolford
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Darnell Edge
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|76
|Field Goals
|30-47 (63.8%)
|30-63 (47.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-13 (53.8%)
|12-23 (52.2%)
|Free Throws
|18-20 (90.0%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|29
|Offensive
|2
|12
|Defensive
|18
|12
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|12
|15
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|8
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|12
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|F. Dickinson 20-13
|75.1 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|14.2 APG
|St. Fran.-Pa. 18-14
|76.4 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|63.8
|FG%
|47.6
|
|
|53.8
|3PT FG%
|52.2
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|23.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Edge
|21
|2
|1
|6/12
|2/4
|7/7
|1
|40
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Bishop
|20
|11
|0
|8/10
|3/3
|1/2
|2
|37
|0
|2
|2
|1
|10
|J. Jenkins
|20
|2
|3
|6/10
|2/4
|6/6
|1
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Holloway Jr.
|12
|2
|5
|5/7
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|E. Williams
|12
|3
|1
|5/8
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|40
|0
|4
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. King
|21
|0
|8
|8/15
|4/6
|1/5
|4
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Blackmon
|13
|4
|1
|5/16
|3/7
|0/2
|2
|38
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|K. Braxton
|10
|12
|4
|4/10
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|38
|0
|0
|3
|5
|7
|L. Laporal
|6
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|R. Gaskins Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
