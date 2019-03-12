Jackson scores 21 to lift UMBC past Hartford 90-85 in 2OT
BALTIMORE (AP) KJ Jackson had 21 points as Maryland-Baltimore County held on to beat Hartford 90-85 in double overtime in the America East Conference Tourney semifinals on Tuesday night.
Jackson made 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds.
R.J. Eytle-Rock had 16 points and eight rebounds for Maryland-Baltimore County (21-12). Brandon Horvath added 14 points and seven rebounds. Joe Sherburne had 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the hosts.
Maryland-Baltimore County led 37-18 at the half, but Hartford outscored the Retrievers in the second half to force overtime. Neither team was able to pull away for the win in the first overtime period. Ultimately, the Retrievers stepped it up in double overtime to earn the five-point win. The Hawks' 18 points in the first half were a season low for the team.
Travis Weatherington scored a season-high 25 points and had six rebounds for the Hawks (18-15). J.R. Lynch added 22 points. George Blagojevic had 18 points.
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|90
|Field Goals
|25-60 (41.7%)
|31-69 (44.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-29 (31.0%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|26-33 (78.8%)
|22-31 (71.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|48
|Offensive
|6
|15
|Defensive
|23
|33
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|10
|9
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|25
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
22
|T. Weatherington G
|9.6 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|45.6 FG%
|
3
|K. Jackson G
|12.5 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|3.2 APG
|40.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Weatherington G
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|K. Jackson G
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.7
|FG%
|44.9
|
|
|31.0
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|78.8
|FT%
|71.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Weatherington
|25
|6
|1
|7/12
|5/9
|6/6
|3
|50
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Lynch
|22
|5
|4
|7/19
|2/10
|6/7
|5
|47
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|G. Blagojevic
|18
|3
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|8/11
|2
|41
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|J. Carroll
|10
|10
|2
|3/7
|0/2
|4/6
|5
|41
|4
|0
|2
|2
|8
|J. Dunne
|10
|2
|4
|3/12
|2/8
|2/3
|4
|47
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Jackson
|21
|8
|2
|6/16
|1/5
|8/10
|4
|45
|2
|1
|6
|2
|6
|R. Eytle-Rock
|16
|8
|4
|5/10
|2/3
|4/5
|3
|42
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6
|J. Sherburne
|12
|12
|7
|5/14
|2/5
|0/1
|3
|47
|2
|0
|2
|4
|8
|A. Lamar
|12
|7
|2
|5/10
|1/5
|1/1
|4
|43
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|S. Schwietz
|5
|3
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
