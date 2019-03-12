HARTFD
Jackson scores 21 to lift UMBC past Hartford 90-85 in 2OT

  Mar 12, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) KJ Jackson had 21 points as Maryland-Baltimore County held on to beat Hartford 90-85 in double overtime in the America East Conference Tourney semifinals on Tuesday night.

Jackson made 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds.

R.J. Eytle-Rock had 16 points and eight rebounds for Maryland-Baltimore County (21-12). Brandon Horvath added 14 points and seven rebounds. Joe Sherburne had 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the hosts.

Maryland-Baltimore County led 37-18 at the half, but Hartford outscored the Retrievers in the second half to force overtime. Neither team was able to pull away for the win in the first overtime period. Ultimately, the Retrievers stepped it up in double overtime to earn the five-point win. The Hawks' 18 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Travis Weatherington scored a season-high 25 points and had six rebounds for the Hawks (18-15). J.R. Lynch added 22 points. George Blagojevic had 18 points.

Key Players
J. Lynch
J. Sherburne
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
45.2 Field Goal % 48.4
39.7 Three Point % 38.9
84.0 Free Throw % 87.7
+ 1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
  R.J. Eytle-Rock missed 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Max Twyman 10.0
  Defensive rebound by R.J. Eytle-Rock 11.0
  Jason Dunne missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 KJ Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 KJ Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on George Blagojevic 24.0
  Defensive rebound by KJ Jackson 29.0
  D.J. Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by KJ Jackson 31.0
+ 1 Brandon Horvath made 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
Team Stats
Points 85 90
Field Goals 25-60 (41.7%) 31-69 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 26-33 (78.8%) 22-31 (71.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 48
Offensive 6 15
Defensive 23 33
Team 3 0
Assists 14 17
Steals 10 9
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 25 24
Technicals 0 0
22
T. Weatherington G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
3
K. Jackson G
21 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
Hartford
Starters
T. Weatherington
J. Lynch
G. Blagojevic
J. Carroll
J. Dunne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Weatherington 25 6 1 7/12 5/9 6/6 3 50 0 0 2 1 5
J. Lynch 22 5 4 7/19 2/10 6/7 5 47 1 0 3 1 4
G. Blagojevic 18 3 1 5/7 0/0 8/11 2 41 3 1 1 2 1
J. Carroll 10 10 2 3/7 0/2 4/6 5 41 4 0 2 2 8
J. Dunne 10 2 4 3/12 2/8 2/3 4 47 2 1 3 0 2
Bench
M. Twyman
Z. Brown
D. Mitchell
R. Boxus
E. Davis III
N. Colovic
P. Stepanyants
M. Bowditch
H. Marks
M. Hobbs
M. Dunne
D. Kinnel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Twyman 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 0
Z. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Mitchell 0 2 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 0 2
R. Boxus 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
E. Davis III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Colovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Stepanyants - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bowditch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Marks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dunne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kinnel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 29 14 25/60 9/29 26/33 25 250 10 2 12 6 23
UMBC
Starters
K. Jackson
R. Eytle-Rock
J. Sherburne
A. Lamar
S. Schwietz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Jackson 21 8 2 6/16 1/5 8/10 4 45 2 1 6 2 6
R. Eytle-Rock 16 8 4 5/10 2/3 4/5 3 42 2 0 3 2 6
J. Sherburne 12 12 7 5/14 2/5 0/1 3 47 2 0 2 4 8
A. Lamar 12 7 2 5/10 1/5 1/1 4 43 1 1 1 0 7
S. Schwietz 5 3 2 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 16 0 1 0 1 2
Bench
B. Horvath
J. Placer
N. Gerrity
J. Rosario
R. Council II
M. Curran
D. Akin
M. Portmann
I. Rogers
J. Schwietz
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Horvath 14 7 0 5/8 0/1 4/6 4 26 1 0 0 5 2
J. Placer 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0
N. Gerrity 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 4 1 0 0 1 0
J. Rosario 2 0 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
R. Council II 1 2 0 0/2 0/2 1/2 2 8 0 0 1 0 2
M. Curran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Portmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rogers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schwietz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 48 17 31/69 6/23 22/31 24 250 9 3 14 15 33
NCAA BB Scores