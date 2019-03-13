Hall, Montana St. beat Idaho 75-71 in Big Sky tourney
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Tyler Hall had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Montana State narrowly beat Idaho 75-71 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.
Harald Frey had 17 points and eight assists for Montana State (15-16). Devin Kirby added 10 points. Keljin Blevins had 10 points for Montana State.
Trevon Allen had 21 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (5-27). Jared Rodriguez added 18 points and seven rebounds. Cameron Tyson had 17 points.
---
---
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|43.7
|32.6
|Three Point %
|38.5
|73.4
|Free Throw %
|84.3
|Defensive rebound by Montana State
|0.0
|Cameron Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Tyler Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Tyler Hall made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Losini Kamara
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Trevon Allen, stolen by Tyler Hall
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Scott Blakney
|15.0
|Tyler Hall missed free throw
|15.0
|Personal foul on Cameron Tyson
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Hall
|20.0
|Trevon Allen missed jump shot
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|75
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|29-54 (53.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|Free Throws
|16-18 (88.9%)
|6-11 (54.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|31
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|10
|20
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Idaho 5-27
|67.8 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Montana State 15-16
|78.1 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|44.4
|FG%
|53.7
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|45.8
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|54.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|21
|6
|3
|7/19
|3/5
|4/5
|4
|31
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|J. Rodriguez
|18
|7
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|8/8
|3
|31
|2
|1
|2
|4
|3
|C. Tyson
|17
|2
|0
|5/13
|4/11
|3/3
|1
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Blakney
|7
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|L. Kamara
|0
|3
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Smith
|4
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Samb
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Mitchell
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Sherwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fraser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Garvin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Smits-Francisco
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|29
|10
|24/54
|7/19
|16/18
|15
|199
|6
|1
|9
|7
|22
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Neumann
|9
|3
|2
|4/4
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|L. Nikkarinen
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Z. Quinlan
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|U. Haruna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Guliford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ricketts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Schuecker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Gundlach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|29
|20
|29/54
|11/24
|6/11
|16
|201
|3
|0
|9
|6
|23
