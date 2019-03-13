IDAHO
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Tyler Hall had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Montana State narrowly beat Idaho 75-71 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Harald Frey had 17 points and eight assists for Montana State (15-16). Devin Kirby added 10 points. Keljin Blevins had 10 points for Montana State.

Trevon Allen had 21 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (5-27). Jared Rodriguez added 18 points and seven rebounds. Cameron Tyson had 17 points.

Key Players
T. Allen
H. Frey
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
42.5 Field Goal % 43.7
32.6 Three Point % 38.5
73.4 Free Throw % 84.3
  Defensive rebound by Montana State 0.0
  Cameron Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Tyler Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Tyler Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Losini Kamara 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Trevon Allen, stolen by Tyler Hall 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Scott Blakney 15.0
  Tyler Hall missed free throw 15.0
  Personal foul on Cameron Tyson 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Hall 20.0
  Trevon Allen missed jump shot 22.0
Team Stats
Points 71 75
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 29-54 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 29 31
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 22 23
Team 0 2
Assists 10 20
Steals 6 3
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
T. Allen G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
T. Hall G
23 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Idaho 5-27 304171
home team logo Montana State 15-16 324375
Idaho
Starters
T. Allen
J. Rodriguez
C. Tyson
S. Blakney
L. Kamara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 21 6 3 7/19 3/5 4/5 4 31 1 0 3 1 5
J. Rodriguez 18 7 2 5/9 0/1 8/8 3 31 2 1 2 4 3
C. Tyson 17 2 0 5/13 4/11 3/3 1 31 2 0 0 0 2
S. Blakney 7 7 0 3/7 0/0 1/2 4 34 0 0 1 2 5
L. Kamara 0 3 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 30 1 0 0 0 3
Bench
X. Smith
K. Samb
R. Mitchell
N. Sherwood
M. Fraser
C. Garvin
C. Smits-Francisco
G. West
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Smith 4 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 0
K. Samb 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 3
R. Mitchell 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 1
N. Sherwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fraser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Garvin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smits-Francisco - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 29 10 24/54 7/19 16/18 15 199 6 1 9 7 22
Montana State
Starters
T. Hall
H. Frey
K. Blevins
D. Kirby
R. Daniels
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hall 23 10 4 8/19 5/12 2/3 2 37 1 0 0 0 10
H. Frey 17 4 8 7/14 3/6 0/1 3 36 2 0 5 0 4
K. Blevins 10 1 0 4/9 2/4 0/0 3 32 0 0 1 1 0
D. Kirby 10 5 1 4/4 0/0 2/4 0 22 0 0 0 3 2
R. Daniels 4 0 4 1/2 0/1 2/2 2 28 0 0 3 0 0
Bench
S. Neumann
L. Nikkarinen
Z. Quinlan
U. Haruna
Q. Guliford
L. Ricketts
M. Schuecker
G. Gundlach
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Neumann 9 3 2 4/4 1/1 0/1 1 20 0 0 0 0 3
L. Nikkarinen 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 20 0 0 0 1 2
Z. Quinlan 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 1 2
U. Haruna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Guliford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ricketts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schuecker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Gundlach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 29 20 29/54 11/24 6/11 16 201 3 0 9 6 23
