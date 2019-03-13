IDST
Southern Utah beats Idaho St. 94-80 in Big Sky tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Andre Adams matched his career high with 23 points as Southern Utah topped Idaho State 94-80 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Brandon Better had 17 points for Southern Utah (15-15). Jacob Calloway added 15 points. Harrison Butler had 13 points for Southern Utah.

Alonzo Walker had 17 points for the Bengals (11-19). Sam Dowd added 12 points. Jared Stutzman had 10 points.

---

Key Players
B. Boyd
15 G
C. Oluyitan
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
41.0 Field Goal % 44.7
29.2 Three Point % 37.2
79.7 Free Throw % 75.0
Team Stats
Points 80 94
Field Goals 28-57 (49.1%) 29-54 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 25-31 (80.6%)
Total Rebounds 22 36
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 17 25
Team 1 3
Assists 14 21
Steals 10 5
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 23 14
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
22
A. Walker F
17 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
32
A. Adams F
23 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Idaho State 11-19 413980
home team logo Southern Utah 15-15 405494
CenturyLink Arena Boise Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo Idaho State 11-19 73.0 PPG 35.8 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Southern Utah 15-15 75.4 PPG 39.5 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
22
A. Walker F 6.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.9 APG 51.4 FG%
32
A. Adams F 10.2 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.0 APG 58.6 FG%
Top Scorers
22
A. Walker F 17 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
32
A. Adams F 23 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
49.1 FG% 53.7
34.8 3PT FG% 73.3
72.7 FT% 80.6
Idaho State
Starters
S. Dowd
J. Stutzman
K. Jones
B. Mocsan
C. Maker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Dowd 12 1 2 5/9 0/1 2/2 2 15 1 0 0 0 1
J. Stutzman 10 3 1 3/5 2/4 2/4 3 26 0 0 4 1 2
K. Jones 9 2 0 3/7 0/0 3/4 5 14 0 2 2 0 2
B. Mocsan 8 2 3 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 32 0 0 1 0 2
C. Maker 6 5 1 2/3 1/2 1/2 2 27 2 1 0 0 5
Bench
A. Walker
B. Boyd
G. Chivichyan
A. Smellie
L. Sutton
H. Wahlen
B. Truman
M. Ilic
C. Udengwu
A. Vaughan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Walker 17 6 0 6/10 0/0 5/7 4 28 3 0 2 1 5
B. Boyd 9 1 4 3/8 0/3 3/3 2 25 3 0 2 1 0
G. Chivichyan 9 0 0 3/6 3/6 0/0 2 20 1 0 0 0 0
A. Smellie 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 1 0
L. Sutton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Wahlen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Truman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ilic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Udengwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vaughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 21 14 28/57 8/23 16/22 23 200 10 3 12 4 17
Southern Utah
Starters
A. Adams
J. Calloway
H. Butler
D. Marin
C. Oluyitan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Adams 23 8 3 9/16 1/1 4/6 2 34 2 0 2 4 4
J. Calloway 15 4 4 4/7 3/3 4/6 3 34 0 0 2 1 3
H. Butler 13 5 1 6/10 0/1 1/1 2 27 1 0 3 1 4
D. Marin 10 4 5 3/5 2/2 2/4 1 29 1 0 2 1 3
C. Oluyitan 8 7 3 1/4 0/1 6/6 2 36 0 1 5 0 7
Bench
B. Better
D. Aphkhazava
I. Madunic
M. Fausett
D. Morgan
J. Richardson
D. N'Diaye
M. Johnson
J. Long
E. Graves
D. Glendenning
J. Cornish
K. Eskridge
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Better 17 2 1 5/8 5/6 2/2 1 17 0 0 0 0 2
D. Aphkhazava 6 1 4 1/2 0/0 4/4 1 15 1 0 2 0 1
I. Madunic 2 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
M. Fausett 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0
D. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. N'Diaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Glendenning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cornish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Eskridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 33 21 29/54 11/15 25/31 14 200 5 1 16 8 25
