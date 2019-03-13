Southern Utah beats Idaho St. 94-80 in Big Sky tourney
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Andre Adams matched his career high with 23 points as Southern Utah topped Idaho State 94-80 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.
Brandon Better had 17 points for Southern Utah (15-15). Jacob Calloway added 15 points. Harrison Butler had 13 points for Southern Utah.
Alonzo Walker had 17 points for the Bengals (11-19). Sam Dowd added 12 points. Jared Stutzman had 10 points.
---
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|41.0
|Field Goal %
|44.7
|29.2
|Three Point %
|37.2
|79.7
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|30-second timeout called
|2.0
|+ 2
|Sam Dowd made layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Dato Aphkhazava made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Dato Aphkhazava made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Gary Chivichyan
|6.0
|+ 3
|Jared Stutzman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Dowd
|9.0
|+ 1
|Dato Aphkhazava made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Dato Aphkhazava made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Gary Chivichyan
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jared Stutzman made 3rd of 3 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Jared Stutzman made 2nd of 3 free throws
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|94
|Field Goals
|28-57 (49.1%)
|29-54 (53.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Free Throws
|16-22 (72.7%)
|25-31 (80.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|36
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|17
|25
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|14
|21
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|16
|Fouls
|23
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Idaho State 11-19
|73.0 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Southern Utah 15-15
|75.4 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|49.1
|FG%
|53.7
|
|
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|73.3
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|80.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Dowd
|12
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Stutzman
|10
|3
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|2/4
|3
|26
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|K. Jones
|9
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|14
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|B. Mocsan
|8
|2
|3
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Maker
|6
|5
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|27
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Dowd
|12
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Stutzman
|10
|3
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|2/4
|3
|26
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|K. Jones
|9
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|14
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|B. Mocsan
|8
|2
|3
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Maker
|6
|5
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|27
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Walker
|17
|6
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|5/7
|4
|28
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|B. Boyd
|9
|1
|4
|3/8
|0/3
|3/3
|2
|25
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|G. Chivichyan
|9
|0
|0
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Smellie
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|L. Sutton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Wahlen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Truman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ilic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Udengwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vaughan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|21
|14
|28/57
|8/23
|16/22
|23
|200
|10
|3
|12
|4
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Adams
|23
|8
|3
|9/16
|1/1
|4/6
|2
|34
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|J. Calloway
|15
|4
|4
|4/7
|3/3
|4/6
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|H. Butler
|13
|5
|1
|6/10
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|27
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|D. Marin
|10
|4
|5
|3/5
|2/2
|2/4
|1
|29
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. Oluyitan
|8
|7
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|36
|0
|1
|5
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Adams
|23
|8
|3
|9/16
|1/1
|4/6
|2
|34
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|J. Calloway
|15
|4
|4
|4/7
|3/3
|4/6
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|H. Butler
|13
|5
|1
|6/10
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|27
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|D. Marin
|10
|4
|5
|3/5
|2/2
|2/4
|1
|29
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. Oluyitan
|8
|7
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|36
|0
|1
|5
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Better
|17
|2
|1
|5/8
|5/6
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Aphkhazava
|6
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Madunic
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Fausett
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Richardson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. N'Diaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Glendenning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cornish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Eskridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|94
|33
|21
|29/54
|11/15
|25/31
|14
|200
|5
|1
|16
|8
|25
