Sullivan scores 17 to lead UAB over Middle Tennessee 70-61

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Lewis Sullivan had 17 points and seven rebounds as UAB topped Middle Tennessee 70-61 in the first round of the Conference USA Tourney on Wednesday night.

Zack Bryant had 15 points for UAB (19-13). Jalen Perry added 14 points. Jeremiah Bell had 12 points for UAB.

Donovan Sims had 22 points for the Blue Raiders (11-21). Karl Gamble added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Antonio Green had seven assists.

---

Key Players
D. Sims
Z. Bryant
1 G
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
42.8 Field Goal % 42.4
36.2 Three Point % 31.9
74.5 Free Throw % 70.2
  Lost ball turnover on Antonio Green, stolen by Makhtar Gueye 17.0
  Personal foul on Makhtar Gueye 19.0
  Turnover on Makhtar Gueye 23.0
+ 1 Zack Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Karl Gamble 23.0
+ 3 Jayce Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Green 25.0
+ 2 Lewis Sullivan made layup, assist by Tyreek Scott-Grayson 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bell 46.0
  Donovan Sims missed 3-pt. jump shot 48.0
  Offensive rebound by Karl Gamble 53.0
  Antonio Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 55.0
Team Stats
Points 61 70
Field Goals 24-58 (41.4%) 24-49 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 32
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 20 24
Team 1 1
Assists 13 8
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 20 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
D. Sims G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
23
L. Sullivan F
17 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Middle Tenn. 11-21 342761
home team logo UAB 19-13 333770
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
Middle Tenn.
Starters
D. Sims
K. Gamble
R. Scurry
J. Johnson
A. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sims 22 3 3 8/17 6/14 0/0 0 37 1 0 1 0 3
K. Gamble 18 13 0 8/13 2/3 0/0 4 38 2 0 4 6 7
R. Scurry 6 3 1 2/2 0/0 2/4 4 25 0 2 0 1 2
J. Johnson 6 4 2 2/4 1/1 1/2 0 38 0 0 3 1 3
A. Green 5 5 7 2/17 1/11 0/0 3 40 1 0 6 1 4
Bench
J. Hawthorne
J. Farquhar
T. Massenburg
L. Mosley
C. Miller
C. Jones
D. Dishman
D. Butler Jr.
A. Crump
K. Lewis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hawthorne 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 5 13 0 1 0 0 1
J. Farquhar 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 6 1 0 0 0 0
T. Massenburg 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Mosley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dishman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Butler Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crump - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 29 13 24/58 10/30 3/6 20 200 5 3 14 9 20
UAB
Starters
L. Sullivan
J. Perry
J. Bell
M. Gueye
A. McCoy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Sullivan 17 7 1 6/9 0/0 5/5 1 30 0 0 3 2 5
J. Perry 14 3 2 5/9 2/6 2/4 0 32 0 0 1 1 2
J. Bell 12 4 0 4/7 2/3 2/2 3 27 0 0 0 0 4
M. Gueye 4 7 0 2/6 0/1 0/1 4 30 1 0 3 1 6
A. McCoy 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
Z. Bryant
T. Scott-Grayson
T. Lovan
T. Pearson
W. Bathurst
L. Hurtado
J. Akabueze
N. Bertain
J. Sippial
W. Butler
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Bryant 15 3 4 5/11 1/3 4/7 2 31 2 0 2 1 2
T. Scott-Grayson 8 5 1 2/5 0/1 4/5 0 19 2 1 0 1 4
T. Lovan 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 21 2 1 0 0 1
T. Pearson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
W. Bathurst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hurtado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Akabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bertain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sippial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 31 8 24/49 5/14 17/24 12 200 7 2 10 7 24
