Sullivan scores 17 to lead UAB over Middle Tennessee 70-61
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Lewis Sullivan had 17 points and seven rebounds as UAB topped Middle Tennessee 70-61 in the first round of the Conference USA Tourney on Wednesday night.
Zack Bryant had 15 points for UAB (19-13). Jalen Perry added 14 points. Jeremiah Bell had 12 points for UAB.
Donovan Sims had 22 points for the Blue Raiders (11-21). Karl Gamble added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Antonio Green had seven assists.
---
---
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|42.8
|Field Goal %
|42.4
|36.2
|Three Point %
|31.9
|74.5
|Free Throw %
|70.2
|Lost ball turnover on Antonio Green, stolen by Makhtar Gueye
|17.0
|Personal foul on Makhtar Gueye
|19.0
|Turnover on Makhtar Gueye
|23.0
|+ 1
|Zack Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Karl Gamble
|23.0
|+ 3
|Jayce Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Green
|25.0
|+ 2
|Lewis Sullivan made layup, assist by Tyreek Scott-Grayson
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bell
|46.0
|Donovan Sims missed 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|Offensive rebound by Karl Gamble
|53.0
|Antonio Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|70
|Field Goals
|24-58 (41.4%)
|24-49 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-30 (33.3%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|32
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|13
|8
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|20
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Middle Tenn. 11-21
|67.1 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|10.9 APG
|UAB 19-13
|70.3 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|D. Sims G
|11.6 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.0 APG
|42.5 FG%
|
23
|L. Sullivan F
|11.9 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|1.1 APG
|52.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Sims G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|L. Sullivan F
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Sims
|22
|3
|3
|8/17
|6/14
|0/0
|0
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Gamble
|18
|13
|0
|8/13
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|38
|2
|0
|4
|6
|7
|R. Scurry
|6
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|25
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Johnson
|6
|4
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|A. Green
|5
|5
|7
|2/17
|1/11
|0/0
|3
|40
|1
|0
|6
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Sims
|22
|3
|3
|8/17
|6/14
|0/0
|0
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Gamble
|18
|13
|0
|8/13
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|38
|2
|0
|4
|6
|7
|R. Scurry
|6
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|25
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Johnson
|6
|4
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|A. Green
|5
|5
|7
|2/17
|1/11
|0/0
|3
|40
|1
|0
|6
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hawthorne
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Farquhar
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Massenburg
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Mosley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dishman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Butler Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Crump
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|29
|13
|24/58
|10/30
|3/6
|20
|200
|5
|3
|14
|9
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Sullivan
|17
|7
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|5/5
|1
|30
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|J. Perry
|14
|3
|2
|5/9
|2/6
|2/4
|0
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Bell
|12
|4
|0
|4/7
|2/3
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Gueye
|4
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|30
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|A. McCoy
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Sullivan
|17
|7
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|5/5
|1
|30
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|J. Perry
|14
|3
|2
|5/9
|2/6
|2/4
|0
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Bell
|12
|4
|0
|4/7
|2/3
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Gueye
|4
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|30
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|A. McCoy
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Bryant
|15
|3
|4
|5/11
|1/3
|4/7
|2
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|T. Scott-Grayson
|8
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|4/5
|0
|19
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|T. Lovan
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|21
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T. Pearson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|W. Bathurst
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hurtado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Akabueze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Bertain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sippial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|31
|8
|24/49
|5/14
|17/24
|12
|200
|7
|2
|10
|7
|24
