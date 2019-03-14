Bowling Green moves into MAC semis with win over Ball State
CLEVELAND (AP) Demajeo Wiggins had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Dylan Frye added 20 points and Bowling Green moved into the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament by beating Ball State 99-86 on Thursday night.
The third-seeded Falcons (21-11) will play Northern Illinois in Friday's second semifinal. Top-seeded Buffalo meets Central Michigan in the other game.
Bowling Green, which had dropped four of five to end the regular season, took control in the second half with Caleb Fields and Marlon Sierra making 3-pointers in an 8-0 run to take a 77-63 lead.
The Cardinals (16-17) never recovered as Bowling Green answered every push with one of its own and reached a season-high in points.
Senior Tayler Persons led No. 11 seed Ball State with 25 points and seven assists in his final game and Trey Moses had 12 points.
Bowling Green's win assured there will be at least one Ohio team in the semifinals. It's still the first time since the conference moved the tournament to Cleveland that there hasn't been two Ohio schools represented in the final four.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|18.6
|Pts. Per Game
|18.6
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|44.1
|Field Goal %
|47.7
|32.1
|Three Point %
|37.6
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|69.8
|+ 3
|Ishmael El-Amin made 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 3
|Justin Turner made 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Offensive rebound by Daeqwon Plowden
|19.0
|Daeqwon Plowden missed layup
|21.0
|+ 2
|K.J. Walton made layup
|45.0
|Turnover on Justin Turner
|55.0
|Offensive foul on Justin Turner
|55.0
|+ 2
|Tayler Persons made layup, assist by Kyle Mallers
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Mallers
|1:15
|Antwon Lillard missed layup
|1:17
|Defensive rebound by Demajeo Wiggins
|1:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|99
|Field Goals
|34-67 (50.7%)
|37-66 (56.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|16-26 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|36
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|22
|28
|Team
|7
|1
|Assists
|19
|13
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|23
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ball State 16-17
|74.8 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Bowling Green 21-11
|78.2 PPG
|44.6 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|T. Persons G
|16.4 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|4.3 APG
|44.1 FG%
|
1
|D. Wiggins F
|12.3 PPG
|10.9 RPG
|0.9 APG
|50.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Persons G
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|7 AST
|D. Wiggins F
|22 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.7
|FG%
|56.1
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Persons
|25
|3
|7
|10/22
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|35
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|T. Moses
|12
|1
|3
|5/5
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Walton
|8
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|21
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|T. Teague
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/3
|0/1
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Mallers
|6
|7
|3
|2/6
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Persons
|25
|3
|7
|10/22
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|35
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|T. Moses
|12
|1
|3
|5/5
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Walton
|8
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|21
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|T. Teague
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/3
|0/1
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Mallers
|6
|7
|3
|2/6
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Gunn
|12
|4
|1
|4/8
|3/7
|1/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|I. El-Amin
|11
|3
|1
|5/9
|1/4
|0/1
|2
|30
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|B. Hazen
|4
|5
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|A. Nehls
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Thompson
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Acree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|28
|19
|34/67
|8/25
|10/16
|23
|200
|4
|1
|15
|6
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wiggins
|22
|11
|0
|9/11
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|11
|D. Frye
|20
|2
|3
|7/10
|2/3
|4/4
|1
|29
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|C. Fields
|14
|2
|0
|6/10
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Turner
|10
|2
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|1/5
|4
|25
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|D. Plowden
|10
|8
|0
|4/7
|2/2
|0/1
|3
|23
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wiggins
|22
|11
|0
|9/11
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|11
|D. Frye
|20
|2
|3
|7/10
|2/3
|4/4
|1
|29
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|C. Fields
|14
|2
|0
|6/10
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Turner
|10
|2
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|1/5
|4
|25
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|D. Plowden
|10
|8
|0
|4/7
|2/2
|0/1
|3
|23
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Sierra
|8
|2
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Lillard
|7
|3
|3
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Laster
|5
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Uju
|3
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Mattos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Good
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gadson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kulackovskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|99
|35
|13
|37/66
|9/20
|16/26
|21
|200
|8
|2
|11
|7
|28
