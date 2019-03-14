BALLST
Bowling Green moves into MAC semis with win over Ball State

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) Demajeo Wiggins had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Dylan Frye added 20 points and Bowling Green moved into the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament by beating Ball State 99-86 on Thursday night.

The third-seeded Falcons (21-11) will play Northern Illinois in Friday's second semifinal. Top-seeded Buffalo meets Central Michigan in the other game.

Bowling Green, which had dropped four of five to end the regular season, took control in the second half with Caleb Fields and Marlon Sierra making 3-pointers in an 8-0 run to take a 77-63 lead.

The Cardinals (16-17) never recovered as Bowling Green answered every push with one of its own and reached a season-high in points.

Senior Tayler Persons led No. 11 seed Ball State with 25 points and seven assists in his final game and Trey Moses had 12 points.

Bowling Green's win assured there will be at least one Ohio team in the semifinals. It's still the first time since the conference moved the tournament to Cleveland that there hasn't been two Ohio schools represented in the final four.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Persons
J. Turner
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
44.1 Field Goal % 47.7
32.1 Three Point % 37.6
80.0 Free Throw % 69.8
+ 3 Ishmael El-Amin made 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 3 Justin Turner made 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Offensive rebound by Daeqwon Plowden 19.0
  Daeqwon Plowden missed layup 21.0
+ 2 K.J. Walton made layup 45.0
  Turnover on Justin Turner 55.0
  Offensive foul on Justin Turner 55.0
+ 2 Tayler Persons made layup, assist by Kyle Mallers 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Mallers 1:15
  Antwon Lillard missed layup 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Demajeo Wiggins 1:40
Team Stats
Points 86 99
Field Goals 34-67 (50.7%) 37-66 (56.1%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 16-26 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 22 28
Team 7 1
Assists 19 13
Steals 4 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 23 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
T. Persons G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
1
D. Wiggins F
22 PTS, 11 REB
12T
away team logo Ball State 16-17 513586
home team logo Bowling Green 21-11 544599
BGREEN 1, O/U 143.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
BGREEN 1, O/U 143.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Ball State 16-17 74.8 PPG 40.2 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Bowling Green 21-11 78.2 PPG 44.6 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
2
T. Persons G 16.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.3 APG 44.1 FG%
1
D. Wiggins F 12.3 PPG 10.9 RPG 0.9 APG 50.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Persons G 25 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
1
D. Wiggins F 22 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
50.7 FG% 56.1
32.0 3PT FG% 45.0
62.5 FT% 61.5
Ball State
Starters
T. Persons
T. Moses
K. Walton
T. Teague
K. Mallers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Persons 25 3 7 10/22 1/4 4/4 3 35 0 0 4 0 3
T. Moses 12 1 3 5/5 0/0 2/4 4 16 0 0 2 0 1
K. Walton 8 3 1 3/6 0/1 2/2 1 21 0 0 4 1 2
T. Teague 8 2 0 3/6 2/3 0/1 4 27 0 0 1 1 1
K. Mallers 6 7 3 2/6 1/5 1/2 3 33 1 0 3 2 5
Bench
Z. Gunn
I. El-Amin
B. Hazen
A. Nehls
J. Thompson
K. Acree
B. Huggins
M. Thomas
J. Coleman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Gunn 12 4 1 4/8 3/7 1/2 2 16 0 0 0 0 4
I. El-Amin 11 3 1 5/9 1/4 0/1 2 30 2 1 0 0 3
B. Hazen 4 5 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 17 1 0 1 2 3
A. Nehls 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Thompson 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Acree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 28 19 34/67 8/25 10/16 23 200 4 1 15 6 22
Bowling Green
Starters
D. Wiggins
D. Frye
C. Fields
J. Turner
D. Plowden
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wiggins 22 11 0 9/11 0/0 4/6 4 27 0 0 3 0 11
D. Frye 20 2 3 7/10 2/3 4/4 1 29 2 0 4 0 2
C. Fields 14 2 0 6/10 2/5 0/0 2 26 1 0 0 1 1
J. Turner 10 2 3 4/8 1/3 1/5 4 25 2 1 1 2 0
D. Plowden 10 8 0 4/7 2/2 0/1 3 23 0 1 0 2 6
Bench
M. Sierra
A. Lillard
M. Laster
J. Uju
T. Mattos
E. Good
J. Gadson
M. Kulackovskis
D. Austin
A. Gardner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Sierra 8 2 0 3/7 1/2 1/2 2 16 0 0 0 1 1
A. Lillard 7 3 3 3/8 1/5 0/0 3 23 1 0 1 1 2
M. Laster 5 2 3 0/3 0/0 5/6 0 18 2 0 1 0 2
J. Uju 3 3 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 13 0 0 0 0 3
T. Mattos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Good - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gadson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kulackovskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 35 13 37/66 9/20 16/26 21 200 8 2 11 7 28
