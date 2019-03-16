Johnson lifts Grand Canyon past Utah Valley 78-74
LAS VEGAS (AP) Carlos Johnson had a career-high 35 points as Grand Canyon narrowly beat Utah Valley 78-74 in the semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney on Friday night.
Johnson shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc. He added nine rebounds.
Michael Finke had 10 points for Grand Canyon (20-12).
Conner Toolson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (24-9). Richard Harward added 12 points and nine rebounds. Baylee Steele had 12 points.
Jake Toolson, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest led the Wolverines, scored only 7 points (3 of 11).
---
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|74
|Field Goals
|29-66 (43.9%)
|28-55 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-23 (43.5%)
|9-27 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|33
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|19
|25
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|14
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Grand Canyon 20-12
|76.3 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Utah Valley 24-9
|77.2 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|C. Johnson G
|14.8 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.4 APG
|49.5 FG%
|
11
|C. Toolson G
|13.4 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|1.0 APG
|44.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Johnson G
|35 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|C. Toolson G
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|43.5
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Toolson
|16
|7
|0
|5/13
|3/8
|3/3
|3
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|B. Steele
|12
|2
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|14
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|B. Nakwaasah
|8
|2
|4
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Toolson
|7
|3
|4
|3/11
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|I. White
|7
|4
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|29
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
