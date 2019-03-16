GC
UTVALL

No Text

Johnson lifts Grand Canyon past Utah Valley 78-74

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Carlos Johnson had a career-high 35 points as Grand Canyon narrowly beat Utah Valley 78-74 in the semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney on Friday night.

Johnson shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc. He added nine rebounds.

Michael Finke had 10 points for Grand Canyon (20-12).

Conner Toolson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (24-9). Richard Harward added 12 points and nine rebounds. Baylee Steele had 12 points.

Jake Toolson, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest led the Wolverines, scored only 7 points (3 of 11).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Milstead
J. Toolson
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
41.7 Field Goal % 54.6
33.8 Three Point % 44.5
76.2 Free Throw % 83.5
+ 2 Conner Toolson made layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Conner Toolson 2.0
  Ben Nakwaasah missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Damari Milstead made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Damari Milstead made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Conner Toolson 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Damari Milstead 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Richard Harward 21.0
  Trey Drechsel missed 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Trey Drechsel made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah White 21.0
Team Stats
Points 78 74
Field Goals 29-66 (43.9%) 28-55 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 33
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 19 25
Team 6 3
Assists 10 13
Steals 4 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
C. Johnson G
35 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
11
C. Toolson G
16 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Grand Canyon 20-12 403878
home team logo Utah Valley 24-9 443074
UTVALL -1, O/U 145
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
UTVALL -1, O/U 145
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Grand Canyon 20-12 76.3 PPG 39.7 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Utah Valley 24-9 77.2 PPG 39.1 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
23
C. Johnson G 14.8 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.4 APG 49.5 FG%
11
C. Toolson G 13.4 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.0 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. Johnson G 35 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
11
C. Toolson G 16 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
43.9 FG% 50.9
43.5 3PT FG% 33.3
71.4 FT% 90.0
Grand Canyon
Starters
C. Johnson
M. Finke
A. Lever
D. Milstead
O. Frayer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Johnson 35 9 4 12/22 6/8 5/6 2 34 0 0 3 4 5
M. Finke 10 4 1 4/9 0/2 2/3 0 32 0 0 1 2 2
A. Lever 9 3 1 3/8 3/6 0/0 2 34 0 0 2 0 3
D. Milstead 6 5 0 2/10 0/2 2/2 3 28 2 0 3 2 3
O. Frayer 4 5 2 2/7 0/3 0/0 2 33 2 1 1 2 3
Starters
C. Johnson
M. Finke
A. Lever
D. Milstead
O. Frayer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Johnson 35 9 4 12/22 6/8 5/6 2 34 0 0 3 4 5
M. Finke 10 4 1 4/9 0/2 2/3 0 32 0 0 1 2 2
A. Lever 9 3 1 3/8 3/6 0/0 2 34 0 0 2 0 3
D. Milstead 6 5 0 2/10 0/2 2/2 3 28 2 0 3 2 3
O. Frayer 4 5 2 2/7 0/3 0/0 2 33 2 1 1 2 3
Bench
T. Drechsel
M. Jackson
T. Finke
G. Martin
I. Brown
R. Blumbergs
C. Holifield
J. Rhymes
R. Gerdes
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Drechsel 8 3 0 3/6 1/1 1/3 4 21 0 0 1 0 3
M. Jackson 4 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0
T. Finke 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
G. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Blumbergs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Holifield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rhymes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gerdes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 29 10 29/66 10/23 10/14 14 200 4 1 11 10 19
Utah Valley
Starters
C. Toolson
B. Steele
B. Nakwaasah
J. Toolson
I. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Toolson 16 7 0 5/13 3/8 3/3 3 33 1 0 0 1 6
B. Steele 12 2 0 5/6 0/0 2/2 3 14 0 0 4 0 2
B. Nakwaasah 8 2 4 3/8 2/5 0/0 1 29 1 0 2 0 2
J. Toolson 7 3 4 3/11 1/7 0/0 1 32 0 0 2 0 3
I. White 7 4 2 2/4 1/3 2/2 4 29 2 1 2 2 2
Starters
C. Toolson
B. Steele
B. Nakwaasah
J. Toolson
I. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Toolson 16 7 0 5/13 3/8 3/3 3 33 1 0 0 1 6
B. Steele 12 2 0 5/6 0/0 2/2 3 14 0 0 4 0 2
B. Nakwaasah 8 2 4 3/8 2/5 0/0 1 29 1 0 2 0 2
J. Toolson 7 3 4 3/11 1/7 0/0 1 32 0 0 2 0 3
I. White 7 4 2 2/4 1/3 2/2 4 29 2 1 2 2 2
Bench
R. Harward
T. Washington
W. Lowell
H. Schenck
C. MacDougall
B. Averette
C. Jardine
E. Havsa
C. Fields
D. Cotton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Harward 12 9 0 5/5 0/0 2/3 0 26 0 1 0 2 7
T. Washington 9 0 2 4/6 1/2 0/0 1 15 1 0 2 0 0
W. Lowell 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 0 2
H. Schenck 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 1 0 0 1
C. MacDougall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Averette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jardine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Havsa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fields - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cotton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 30 13 28/55 9/27 9/10 15 200 5 3 14 5 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores