Whitley scores 24 to lead Norfolk St. over Howard 75-69
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Steven Whitley had a season-high 24 points as Norfolk State got past Howard 75-69 in the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.
Derrik Jamerson Jr. had 15 points for Norfolk State (21-12). Mastadi Pitt added 14 points and six rebounds. Jordan Butler had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Norfolk State.
Chad Lott had 21 points for the Bison (17-16). RJ Cole added 19 points and seven assists. Zion Cousins had 10 points and seven rebounds.
|24.9
|Min. Per Game
|24.9
|9.1
|Pts. Per Game
|9.1
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|41.6
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|37.0
|Three Point %
|24.6
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|56.3
|Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas
|1.0
|Raymond Bethea Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by RJ Cole
|9.0
|Jordan Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Andre Toure
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Butler
|10.0
|RJ Cole missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|RJ Cole made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Steven Whitley
|10.0
|+ 1
|Nic Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|75
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|25-58 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|17-29 (58.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|42
|Offensive
|5
|11
|Defensive
|23
|28
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|14
|11
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|22
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Howard 17-16
|79.5 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Norfolk State 21-12
|74.7 PPG
|40 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|C. Lott G
|14.1 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|2.4 APG
|47.9 FG%
|
34
|S. Whitley G
|9.2 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|4.0 APG
|41.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Lott G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|S. Whitley G
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|58.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lott
|21
|3
|1
|9/16
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|R. Cole
|19
|5
|7
|6/16
|3/7
|4/7
|3
|40
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Z. Cousins
|10
|7
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|29
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|C. Williams
|4
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|A. Ogheneyole
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Foster
|8
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|2/3
|2
|13
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|R. Bethea Jr.
|5
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Jones
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|21
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|P. Anosike
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A. Toure
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Garvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cotten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Barber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|28
|14
|25/56
|10/21
|9/15
|22
|200
|3
|7
|16
|5
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jamerson Jr.
|15
|2
|0
|5/7
|5/6
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Pitt
|14
|6
|4
|5/12
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|34
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Butler
|10
|10
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|4/8
|2
|33
|2
|3
|3
|4
|6
|N. Thomas
|7
|6
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|2/4
|4
|35
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|A. Long
|1
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Whitley
|24
|5
|3
|9/16
|1/4
|5/9
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|K. Chavis
|2
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Kelly
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Branch
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|O. Momah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bishop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bryant Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Fitzgerald
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|39
|11
|25/58
|8/18
|17/29
|15
|200
|7
|3
|11
|11
|28
