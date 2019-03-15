HOW
NORFLK

No Text

Whitley scores 24 to lead Norfolk St. over Howard 75-69

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Steven Whitley had a season-high 24 points as Norfolk State got past Howard 75-69 in the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Derrik Jamerson Jr. had 15 points for Norfolk State (21-12). Mastadi Pitt added 14 points and six rebounds. Jordan Butler had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Norfolk State.

Chad Lott had 21 points for the Bison (17-16). RJ Cole added 19 points and seven assists. Zion Cousins had 10 points and seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Cole
S. Whitley
34 G
24.9 Min. Per Game 24.9
9.1 Pts. Per Game 9.1
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
41.6 Field Goal % 41.7
37.0 Three Point % 24.6
81.8 Free Throw % 56.3
  Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas 1.0
  Raymond Bethea Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by RJ Cole 9.0
  Jordan Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Jordan Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Andre Toure 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Butler 10.0
  RJ Cole missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 RJ Cole made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Steven Whitley 10.0
+ 1 Nic Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
Team Stats
Points 69 75
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 17-29 (58.6%)
Total Rebounds 32 42
Offensive 5 11
Defensive 23 28
Team 4 3
Assists 14 11
Steals 3 7
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
C. Lott G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
34
S. Whitley G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Howard 17-16 264369
home team logo Norfolk State 21-12 344175
NORFLK -4.5, O/U 155
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
NORFLK -4.5, O/U 155
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Howard 17-16 79.5 PPG 40.7 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Norfolk State 21-12 74.7 PPG 40 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
21
C. Lott G 14.1 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.4 APG 47.9 FG%
34
S. Whitley G 9.2 PPG 4.9 RPG 4.0 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
21
C. Lott G 21 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
34
S. Whitley G 24 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
44.6 FG% 43.1
47.6 3PT FG% 44.4
60.0 FT% 58.6
Howard
Starters
C. Lott
R. Cole
Z. Cousins
C. Williams
A. Ogheneyole
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Lott 21 3 1 9/16 3/5 0/0 0 29 0 0 5 0 3
R. Cole 19 5 7 6/16 3/7 4/7 3 40 2 0 3 0 5
Z. Cousins 10 7 1 4/7 0/1 2/3 2 29 1 1 1 2 5
C. Williams 4 2 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 2 28 0 1 1 0 2
A. Ogheneyole 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 19 0 1 3 1 3
Starters
C. Lott
R. Cole
Z. Cousins
C. Williams
A. Ogheneyole
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Lott 21 3 1 9/16 3/5 0/0 0 29 0 0 5 0 3
R. Cole 19 5 7 6/16 3/7 4/7 3 40 2 0 3 0 5
Z. Cousins 10 7 1 4/7 0/1 2/3 2 29 1 1 1 2 5
C. Williams 4 2 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 2 28 0 1 1 0 2
A. Ogheneyole 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 19 0 1 3 1 3
Bench
K. Foster
R. Bethea Jr.
J. Jones
P. Anosike
A. Toure
C. Lewis
N. Garvey
M. Hall
J. Cotten
P. Jones
M. Barber
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Foster 8 2 1 2/4 2/3 2/3 2 13 0 1 2 0 2
R. Bethea Jr. 5 1 3 2/7 1/4 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
J. Jones 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 21 0 1 0 1 1
P. Anosike 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 2 1 1 1
A. Toure 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Garvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cotten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Barber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 28 14 25/56 10/21 9/15 22 200 3 7 16 5 23
Norfolk State
Starters
D. Jamerson Jr.
M. Pitt
J. Butler
N. Thomas
A. Long
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jamerson Jr. 15 2 0 5/7 5/6 0/0 0 31 0 0 0 1 1
M. Pitt 14 6 4 5/12 1/3 3/4 1 34 2 0 0 1 5
J. Butler 10 10 0 3/7 0/0 4/8 2 33 2 3 3 4 6
N. Thomas 7 6 2 2/8 1/3 2/4 4 35 0 0 4 1 5
A. Long 1 4 0 0/3 0/0 1/2 4 16 0 0 3 1 3
Starters
D. Jamerson Jr.
M. Pitt
J. Butler
N. Thomas
A. Long
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jamerson Jr. 15 2 0 5/7 5/6 0/0 0 31 0 0 0 1 1
M. Pitt 14 6 4 5/12 1/3 3/4 1 34 2 0 0 1 5
J. Butler 10 10 0 3/7 0/0 4/8 2 33 2 3 3 4 6
N. Thomas 7 6 2 2/8 1/3 2/4 4 35 0 0 4 1 5
A. Long 1 4 0 0/3 0/0 1/2 4 16 0 0 3 1 3
Bench
S. Whitley
K. Chavis
C. Kelly
A. Branch
O. Momah
J. Bishop
J. Bryant Jr.
C. Ford
B. Fitzgerald
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Whitley 24 5 3 9/16 1/4 5/9 2 28 1 0 1 2 3
K. Chavis 2 2 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 16 1 0 0 0 2
C. Kelly 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 1 0
A. Branch 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 3
O. Momah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bryant Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fitzgerald - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 39 11 25/58 8/18 17/29 15 200 7 3 11 11 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores