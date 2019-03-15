SALAB
Nottingham carries Texas St. over South Alabama 79-67

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Tre'Larenz Nottingham posted 19 points as Texas State topped South Alabama 79-67 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Friday.

Alex Peacock had 17 points and nine rebounds for Texas State (24-8). Nijal Pearson added 12 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Shead had 11 points and seven assists for Texas State.

Herb McGee had 25 points for the Jaguars (17-17). Rodrick Sikes added 15 points. Kory Holden had 11 points.

---

Key Players
T. Mitchell
J. Shead
27.0 Min. Per Game 27.0
7.3 Pts. Per Game 7.3
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
47.8 Field Goal % 53.8
42.0 Three Point % 46.2
64.7 Free Throw % 65.9
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Shead 33.0
  R.J. Kelly missed dunk 35.0
+ 1 Jaylen Shead made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Jaylen Shead made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on R.J. Kelly 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Shead 37.0
  Herb McGee missed layup 39.0
+ 1 Tre'Larenz Nottingham made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Tre'Larenz Nottingham made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on John Pettway 46.0
+ 1 Herb McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
Team Stats
Points 67 79
Field Goals 19-45 (42.2%) 24-54 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 11-21 (52.4%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 27-35 (77.1%)
Total Rebounds 23 37
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 18 22
Team 1 6
Assists 9 12
Steals 5 11
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 20 12
Fouls 26 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
H. McGee G
25 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
2
T. Nottingham G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo South Alabama 17-17 283967
home team logo Texas St. 24-8 344579
TEXST -6, O/U 131
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
TEXST -6, O/U 131
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo South Alabama 17-17 73.1 PPG 35.3 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Texas St. 24-8 73.0 PPG 41.2 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
1
H. McGee G 9.5 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.1 APG 41.7 FG%
2
T. Nottingham G 13.6 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.2 APG 35.7 FG%
Top Scorers
1
H. McGee G 25 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
2
T. Nottingham G 19 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
42.2 FG% 44.4
52.4 3PT FG% 33.3
78.3 FT% 77.1
Texas St.
Starters
T. Nottingham
A. Peacock
N. Pearson
J. Shead
E. Terry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Nottingham 19 5 1 5/13 3/6 6/6 2 35 1 0 2 2 3
A. Peacock 17 9 0 6/10 0/1 5/6 2 27 2 1 3 3 6
N. Pearson 12 6 0 2/8 1/4 7/8 1 38 3 0 1 1 5
J. Shead 11 4 7 3/5 0/1 5/8 2 28 3 1 2 0 4
E. Terry 9 2 2 4/5 0/0 1/3 3 21 0 2 3 1 1
Starters
T. Nottingham
A. Peacock
N. Pearson
J. Shead
E. Terry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Nottingham 19 5 1 5/13 3/6 6/6 2 35 1 0 2 2 3
A. Peacock 17 9 0 6/10 0/1 5/6 2 27 2 1 3 3 6
N. Pearson 12 6 0 2/8 1/4 7/8 1 38 3 0 1 1 5
J. Shead 11 4 7 3/5 0/1 5/8 2 28 3 1 2 0 4
E. Terry 9 2 2 4/5 0/0 1/3 3 21 0 2 3 1 1
Bench
M. Harrell
S. Adams
Q. Scott
C. Davis
A. Sule
A. Daschner
I. Gurley
M. Davis
N. McClure
D. Gooding
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Harrell 4 0 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 2 12 0 0 0 0 0
S. Adams 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 1 0 0 0 1
Q. Scott 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 13 1 0 1 0 1
C. Davis 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
A. Sule 1 2 0 0/4 0/0 1/2 3 18 0 3 0 1 1
A. Daschner 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
I. Gurley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. McClure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gooding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 31 12 24/54 4/12 27/35 20 200 11 7 12 9 22
