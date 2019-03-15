Nottingham carries Texas St. over South Alabama 79-67
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Tre'Larenz Nottingham posted 19 points as Texas State topped South Alabama 79-67 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Friday.
Alex Peacock had 17 points and nine rebounds for Texas State (24-8). Nijal Pearson added 12 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Shead had 11 points and seven assists for Texas State.
Herb McGee had 25 points for the Jaguars (17-17). Rodrick Sikes added 15 points. Kory Holden had 11 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.0
|Min. Per Game
|27.0
|7.3
|Pts. Per Game
|7.3
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|47.8
|Field Goal %
|53.8
|42.0
|Three Point %
|46.2
|64.7
|Free Throw %
|65.9
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Shead
|33.0
|R.J. Kelly missed dunk
|35.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Shead made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Shead made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on R.J. Kelly
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Shead
|37.0
|Herb McGee missed layup
|39.0
|+ 1
|Tre'Larenz Nottingham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Tre'Larenz Nottingham made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Personal foul on John Pettway
|46.0
|+ 1
|Herb McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|79
|Field Goals
|19-45 (42.2%)
|24-54 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-21 (52.4%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|18-23 (78.3%)
|27-35 (77.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|37
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|18
|22
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|6
|7
|Turnovers
|20
|12
|Fouls
|26
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Alabama 17-17
|73.1 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Texas St. 24-8
|73.0 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|H. McGee G
|9.5 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.1 APG
|41.7 FG%
|
2
|T. Nottingham G
|13.6 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.2 APG
|35.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|H. McGee G
|25 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|T. Nottingham G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.2
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|52.4
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|78.3
|FT%
|77.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. McGee
|25
|1
|4
|6/8
|3/3
|10/11
|4
|36
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Sikes
|15
|3
|1
|5/12
|4/9
|1/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|K. Holden
|11
|4
|0
|4/10
|2/4
|1/2
|4
|33
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|J. Ajayi
|7
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|2/4
|3
|26
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|T. Mitchell
|5
|4
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|38
|1
|4
|3
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. McGee
|25
|1
|4
|6/8
|3/3
|10/11
|4
|36
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Sikes
|15
|3
|1
|5/12
|4/9
|1/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|K. Holden
|11
|4
|0
|4/10
|2/4
|1/2
|4
|33
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|J. Ajayi
|7
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|2/4
|3
|26
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|T. Mitchell
|5
|4
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|38
|1
|4
|3
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Morris
|2
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Kelly
|2
|5
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|J. Pettway
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Andrews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ayeni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|22
|9
|19/45
|11/21
|18/23
|26
|200
|5
|6
|20
|4
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Nottingham
|19
|5
|1
|5/13
|3/6
|6/6
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|A. Peacock
|17
|9
|0
|6/10
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|27
|2
|1
|3
|3
|6
|N. Pearson
|12
|6
|0
|2/8
|1/4
|7/8
|1
|38
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Shead
|11
|4
|7
|3/5
|0/1
|5/8
|2
|28
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|E. Terry
|9
|2
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|21
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Nottingham
|19
|5
|1
|5/13
|3/6
|6/6
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|A. Peacock
|17
|9
|0
|6/10
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|27
|2
|1
|3
|3
|6
|N. Pearson
|12
|6
|0
|2/8
|1/4
|7/8
|1
|38
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Shead
|11
|4
|7
|3/5
|0/1
|5/8
|2
|28
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|E. Terry
|9
|2
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|21
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Harrell
|4
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Adams
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Q. Scott
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Davis
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Sule
|1
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|18
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A. Daschner
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Gurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. McClure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gooding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|31
|12
|24/54
|4/12
|27/35
|20
|200
|11
|7
|12
|9
|22
-
GC
UTVALL38
41
1st 1:15 ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST19
36
1st 4:51 CBSSN
-
OREG
ARIZST17
5
1st 12:22 ESPN
-
CSFULL
UCSB2
4
1st 15:49 ESPU
-
UCONN
11HOU45
84
Final
-
RI
VCU75
70
Final
-
OHIOST
6MICHST70
77
Final
-
FLA
9LSU76
73
Final
-
UAB
ODU59
61
Final
-
UCF
MEMP55
79
Final
-
GMASON
STBON57
68
Final
-
NEB
19WISC62
66
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM71
81
Final
-
22AUBURN
SC73
64
Final
-
USM
WKY59
70
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
76
Final
-
SALAB
TEXST67
79
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID60
70
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK69
75
Final
-
XAVIER
25NOVA67
71
Final/OT
-
CMICH
18BUFF81
85
Final
-
SMU
24CINCY74
82
Final
-
IOWAST
15KSTATE63
59
Final
-
12FSU
2UVA69
59
Final
-
MINN
13PURDUE75
73
Final
-
BAMA
4UK55
73
Final
-
WEBER
MNTNA49
78
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU67
81
Final
-
STLOU
DAYTON64
55
Final
-
SELOU
ABIL66
69
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT65
63
Final
-
SDGST
14NEVADA65
56
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST72
79
Final
-
COLO
WASH61
66
Final
-
NILL
BGREEN67
71
Final
-
SETON
23MARQET81
79
Final
-
WICHST
TEMPLE80
74
Final
-
WVU
17KANSAS74
88
Final
-
ALST
TEXSO66
80
Final
-
MISSST
8TENN76
83
Final
-
IOWA
10MICH53
74
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV67
75
Final
-
5DUKE
3UNC74
73
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH61
77
Final