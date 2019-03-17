NORL
Abilene Christian wins Southland for 1st NCAA berth

  STATS AP
  Mar 17, 2019

KATY, Texas (AP) Jaren Lewis had 20 points and six rebounds, Jaylen Franklin added 16 points and six assists and Abilene Christian beat New Orleans 77-60 on Saturday night in the Southland Conference championship game for its first NCAA Tournament berth.

Lewis shot 10 of 17 from the field. Hayden Farquhar had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Joe Pleasant scored 14 points for Abilene Christian (27-6). The Wildcats won their sixth straight, shooting 56 percent.

The Wildcat have been in Division I for six years and were making their first appearance in the Southland Conference Tournament. They last won a conference championship in 1987, taking the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference championship.

Bryson Robinson scored 14 points, and Scott Plaisance added 13 points and eight rebounds for New Orleans (19-13). The Privateers were looking for their second NCAA Tournament berth in three years and sixth overall after advancing to the tournament in 2017. New Orleans shot 40 percent and committed 20 turnovers.

The Wildcats used an 18-2 run over an 8 1/2-minute stretch of the first half to take a 32-17 on Franklin's 3-pointerf. Lewis had six points to lead the run. New Orleans responded with a 9-2 spurt, cutting the lead to eight on Robinson's 3-pointer with 3 1.2 minutes remaining the half.

Abilene Christian led 40-29 at the half behind 58 percent shooting from the field. New Orleans could get no closer than eight in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

New Orleans: The fourth-seeded Privateers were playing their third game in three days. They advanced to the title game with wins over Lamar and top-seeded Sam Houston State. ... The Privateers started 5 of 7 from the field, but finished the first half 5 of 17.

Abilene Christian: The Wildcats controlled the paint, outscoring New Orleans 48-28. ... The Wildcats turned New Orleans' 20 turnovers into 13 points.

NO FLASH PHOTOGRAPHY

With 10 1/2 minutes left in the second half, the game was delayed for about five minutes as the officials worked to turn off a photographer's flash that was in the rafters.

UP NEXT

New Orleans: The Privateers will await a possible postseason invitation.

Abilene Christian: The Wildcats will compete in the NCAA Tournament next week.

Key Players
E. Charles
33 G
J. Franklin
0 G
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
45.2 Field Goal % 54.2
36.5 Three Point % 46.2
74.6 Free Throw % 60.4
+ 1 Larry Robinson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Larry Robinson III made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Shooting foul on Paul Hiepler 28.0
+ 1 Jaylen Franklin made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Jaylen Franklin made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Damion Rosser 35.0
+ 2 Scott Plaisance Jr. made dunk 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Scott Plaisance Jr. 37.0
  Damion Rosser missed jump shot 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Scott Plaisance Jr. 54.0
  Jaylen Franklin missed free throw 54.0
Team Stats
Points 60 77
Field Goals 21-52 (40.4%) 32-56 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 29 31
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 18 23
Team 5 2
Assists 13 15
Steals 7 13
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 19 14
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
B. Robinson G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
J. Lewis F
20 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo New Orleans 19-13 293160
home team logo Abil Christian 27-6 403777
ABIL -5, O/U 133
Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, TX
ABIL -5, O/U 133
Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, TX
Team Stats
away team logo New Orleans 19-13 72.1 PPG 39.5 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Abil Christian 27-6 74.4 PPG 35.7 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
4
B. Robinson G 11.1 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.6 APG 40.8 FG%
1
J. Lewis F 13.5 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.8 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
4
B. Robinson G 14 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
1
J. Lewis F 20 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
40.4 FG% 57.1
37.5 3PT FG% 33.3
75.0 FT% 64.3
New Orleans
Starters
B. Robinson
S. Plaisance Jr.
J. Rosa
D. Rosser
G. Gates
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Robinson 14 1 3 5/13 4/8 0/0 1 31 1 0 2 0 1
S. Plaisance Jr. 13 8 1 5/9 0/1 3/5 3 30 1 0 4 2 6
J. Rosa 8 2 1 3/9 2/7 0/0 0 32 0 1 0 1 1
D. Rosser 3 4 3 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 31 1 1 3 0 4
G. Gates 2 4 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 23 1 0 3 0 4
Starters
B. Robinson
S. Plaisance Jr.
J. Rosa
D. Rosser
G. Gates
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Robinson 14 1 3 5/13 4/8 0/0 1 31 1 0 2 0 1
S. Plaisance Jr. 13 8 1 5/9 0/1 3/5 3 30 1 0 4 2 6
J. Rosa 8 2 1 3/9 2/7 0/0 0 32 0 1 0 1 1
D. Rosser 3 4 3 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 31 1 1 3 0 4
G. Gates 2 4 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 23 1 0 3 0 4
Bench
T. Green
J. Myers
L. Robinson III
L. Berzat
C. Bohannon
T. Harrison
A. Haynes
E. Charles
B. Riek
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Green 9 3 3 4/9 0/0 1/2 3 32 3 0 5 2 1
J. Myers 9 0 0 2/2 0/0 5/5 2 11 0 0 2 0 0
L. Robinson III 2 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
L. Berzat 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Bohannon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Harrison 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Haynes 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
E. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Riek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 24 13 21/52 6/16 12/16 15 202 7 2 19 6 18
Abil Christian
Starters
J. Lewis
J. Franklin
H. Farquhar
P. Ricks
D. Daniels
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lewis 20 6 1 10/17 0/0 0/0 4 24 3 1 1 3 3
J. Franklin 16 3 6 5/7 1/1 5/8 1 35 0 1 4 0 3
H. Farquhar 14 8 1 6/9 2/5 0/0 4 25 1 0 1 0 8
P. Ricks 9 3 3 4/8 1/3 0/0 0 37 2 0 3 0 3
D. Daniels 2 2 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 33 5 0 2 0 2
Starters
J. Lewis
J. Franklin
H. Farquhar
P. Ricks
D. Daniels
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lewis 20 6 1 10/17 0/0 0/0 4 24 3 1 1 3 3
J. Franklin 16 3 6 5/7 1/1 5/8 1 35 0 1 4 0 3
H. Farquhar 14 8 1 6/9 2/5 0/0 4 25 1 0 1 0 8
P. Ricks 9 3 3 4/8 1/3 0/0 0 37 2 0 3 0 3
D. Daniels 2 2 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 33 5 0 2 0 2
Bench
J. Pleasant
K. Kohl
T. Lenox
T. Cameron
C. Cobb
P. Hiepler
C. Gayman
H. Howell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pleasant 14 6 0 5/7 0/1 4/6 2 28 2 0 2 2 4
K. Kohl 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Lenox 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 1 0
T. Cameron 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Cobb 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Hiepler 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Gayman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
H. Howell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 29 15 32/56 4/12 9/14 13 202 13 2 14 6 23
NCAA BB Scores