TXARL
GAST

No Text

Georgia St. tops UTA 73-64 in Sun Belt final for NCAA bid

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 17, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Malik Benlevi hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, and Georgia State advanced to a second straight NCAA Tournament with a 73-64 victory over Texas-Arlington in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament final on Sunday.

Damon Wilson scored 13, Kane Williams 12, and Jeff Thomas 11 for the top-seeded Panthers (24-9), who will be making their fifth overall NCAA Tournament appearance.

D'Marcus Simonds, who scored 27 in last season's tournament final, added 10 points to put all five starters in double figures for the balanced Panthers.

Edric Dennis scored 12 points and Brian Warren 11 for Texas-Arlington (17-16), which has now come within one victory of a trip to the NCAA Tournament in two straight seasons, only to fall short against the same foe.

The game was a rematch of last year's Sun Belt final, albeit in name only because Texas-Arlington had a different coach and five different starters a year ago. Only one current UTA player - reserve D.J. Bryant - even played in the 2018 final.

Texas-Arlington was as close as 64-60 when Warren's jumper went down with 2:10 to go, but the Panthers made enough free throws and grabbed enough defensive rebounds from there on to close the game out comfortably. Georgia State coach Ron Hunter started subbing out starters - and hugging them as they came to the bench - with more than 40 seconds to go.

But UTA's real downfall was a shooting drought of 23 straight missed field goals spanning the last 10 minutes of the first half and more than the first five minutes of the second before TiAndre Jackson-Young hit a 3 with 14:46 left to trim Georgia State's lead to 43-34.

Texas-Arlington raced to a 12-4 lead as Patrick Mwamba scored seven early points on a tip-in and two other baskets in the paint, one as he was fouled.

The Mavericks led 23-19 after Warren's 3 with 10:10 left in the first half, but after that they missed their last 13 shots of the half.

Georgia State surged into the lead for good with a 13-1 run highlighted by Williams' four-point play on a 3 as he was fouled. The spurt put the Panthers up 32-24, but UTA hit eight free throws during the latter portion of the half to pull as close 32-31 before Wilson and Williams each scored inside in the final minute before halftime to give Georgia State a 36-31 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Texas-Arlington: In its second appearance in the Sun Belt title game since joining the league in 2013-14, UTA again fell short of what would have been its second trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia State: After winning its third Sun Belt tournament title in five years, GSU enters the NCAA Tournament having won five straight and eight of nine.

UP NEXT

Texas-Arlington: Although the Mavericks were the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt, finishing just one game above .500 overall likely ends their season without a bid to any postseason invitational tournaments.

Georgia State: The Panthers await their seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Warren
0 G
D. Simonds
15 G
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
31.6 Field Goal % 41.6
15.7 Three Point % 28.0
76.9 Free Throw % 65.2
+ 2 DJ Bryant made layup 6.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kavonte Ivery, stolen by DJ Bryant 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Linder 10.0
  Brian Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Nelson Phillips made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
  Nelson Phillips missed 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on DJ Bryant 22.0
+ 2 Brian Warren made driving layup 26.0
  Bad pass turnover on Nelson Phillips 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Kavonte Ivery 42.0
  Radshad Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
Team Stats
Points 64 73
Field Goals 23-64 (35.9%) 20-50 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 7-33 (21.2%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 25-34 (73.5%)
Total Rebounds 41 36
Offensive 12 4
Defensive 26 29
Team 3 3
Assists 12 8
Steals 5 4
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
E. Dennis G
12 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
M. Benlevi F
16 PTS, 11 REB
12T
away team logo Texas-Arlington 17-16 313364
home team logo Georgia State 24-9 363773
GAST -4, O/U 135
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
GAST -4, O/U 135
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Texas-Arlington 17-16 69.4 PPG 40.6 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Georgia State 24-9 77.2 PPG 35.3 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
5
E. Dennis G 14.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.2 APG 35.1 FG%
2
M. Benlevi F 12.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.0 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
5
E. Dennis G 12 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
2
M. Benlevi F 16 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
35.9 FG% 40.0
21.2 3PT FG% 36.4
64.7 FT% 73.5
Texas-Arlington
Starters
B. Warren
D. Azore
P. Mwamba
A. Nouhi
J. Narcis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Warren 11 4 4 4/18 1/9 2/3 4 33 1 0 3 0 4
D. Azore 8 3 1 3/6 0/3 2/3 3 25 0 0 4 1 2
P. Mwamba 7 3 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 1 12 1 0 1 1 2
A. Nouhi 4 2 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 19 0 0 0 2 0
J. Narcis 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 1 0 1 2
Starters
B. Warren
D. Azore
P. Mwamba
A. Nouhi
J. Narcis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Warren 11 4 4 4/18 1/9 2/3 4 33 1 0 3 0 4
D. Azore 8 3 1 3/6 0/3 2/3 3 25 0 0 4 1 2
P. Mwamba 7 3 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 1 12 1 0 1 1 2
A. Nouhi 4 2 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 19 0 0 0 2 0
J. Narcis 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 1 0 1 2
Bench
E. Dennis
A. Ibarguen
T. Jackson-Young
R. Davis
D. Bryant
P. Castro
S. Muirhead
P. Binzer
M. Marquis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Dennis 12 6 3 4/13 3/11 1/4 5 26 0 0 2 1 5
A. Ibarguen 7 6 0 1/2 0/0 5/6 1 15 0 0 1 6 0
T. Jackson-Young 6 4 1 2/7 2/6 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 0 4
R. Davis 5 6 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 3 24 1 1 2 0 6
D. Bryant 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 0
P. Castro 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1
S. Muirhead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Binzer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Marquis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 38 12 23/64 7/33 11/17 24 200 5 2 13 12 26
Georgia State
Starters
M. Benlevi
D. Wilson
K. Williams
J. Thomas
D. Simonds
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Benlevi 16 11 0 4/7 4/7 4/4 4 33 1 1 1 2 9
D. Wilson 13 3 1 5/6 0/1 3/3 4 26 0 1 2 0 3
K. Williams 12 3 5 2/8 1/2 7/7 2 36 2 0 2 0 3
J. Thomas 11 4 0 2/7 1/2 6/7 3 34 1 0 2 0 4
D. Simonds 10 8 2 4/12 0/3 2/9 1 37 0 2 2 2 6
Starters
M. Benlevi
D. Wilson
K. Williams
J. Thomas
D. Simonds
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Benlevi 16 11 0 4/7 4/7 4/4 4 33 1 1 1 2 9
D. Wilson 13 3 1 5/6 0/1 3/3 4 26 0 1 2 0 3
K. Williams 12 3 5 2/8 1/2 7/7 2 36 2 0 2 0 3
J. Thomas 11 4 0 2/7 1/2 6/7 3 34 1 0 2 0 4
D. Simonds 10 8 2 4/12 0/3 2/9 1 37 0 2 2 2 6
Bench
D. Mitchell
J. Tyson
N. Phillips
M. Chism
J. Linder
J. Wall
K. Ivery
C. Allen
C. Clerkley
J. Roberts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell 8 1 0 3/9 2/6 0/0 3 21 0 0 0 0 1
J. Tyson 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 1 0 0 1
N. Phillips 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
M. Chism 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Linder 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
J. Wall 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Ivery 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clerkley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 33 8 20/50 8/22 25/34 18 200 4 5 10 4 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores