Nelson Jr., Langarica lift George Washington past Boston U.

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a career-high 17 points and Javier Langarica beat the buzzer with a putback after an offensive rebound, lifting George Washington to a 64-63 victory over Boston University on Wednesday night.

The Colonials scored the game's final 10 points in the final 2:33 after Max Mahoney's jumper had given Boston U. a 63-54 lead. The winning bucket came when GW's Armel Potter missed a 3-pointer then Langarica grabbed the offensive rebound and banked it in for his only made field goal of the game.

Potter had 15 points for George Washington (4-5). Jamison Battle added 11 points and Maceo Jack scored 11 for the Colonials.

Max Mahoney had 17 points for the Terriers (3-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Javante McCoy added 12 points and six rebounds. Walter Whyte had 11 points.

George Washington faces Delaware at home on Saturday. Boston University plays at Binghamton on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. McCoy
J. Battle
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
0.8 Ast. Per Game 0.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
33.0 Field Goal % 38.2
14.3 Three Point % 38.8
69.6 Free Throw % 100.0
+ 2 Javier Langarica made hook shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Javier Langarica 1.0
  Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by George Washington 9.0
  Armel Potter missed layup 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack 23.0
  Walter Whyte missed jump shot 25.0
  Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney 31.0
  Walter Whyte missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
+ 1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
Team Stats
Points 63 64
Field Goals 26-57 (45.6%) 23-59 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 35 34
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 24 21
Team 1 3
Assists 15 7
Steals 7 9
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
51
M. Mahoney F
17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
12
J. Nelson Jr. G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Boston U. 3-6 352863
home team logo George Wash. 4-5 283664
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Boston U. 3-6 67.4 PPG 35.3 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo George Wash. 4-5 67.5 PPG 37.8 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
51
M. Mahoney F 11.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.9 APG 50.7 FG%
12
J. Nelson Jr. G 9.5 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.5 APG 36.5 FG%
Top Scorers
51
M. Mahoney F 17 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
12
J. Nelson Jr. G 17 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
45.6 FG% 39.0
26.7 3PT FG% 30.4
58.3 FT% 84.6
Boston U.
Starters
M. Mahoney
J. McCoy
W. Whyte
A. Vilarino
J. Harper
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mahoney 17 6 2 8/11 0/0 1/5 2 30 1 0 2 2 4
J. McCoy 12 6 0 5/11 1/3 1/1 1 31 3 1 3 1 5
W. Whyte 11 5 2 4/12 0/4 3/4 3 31 1 0 2 3 2
A. Vilarino 8 7 7 3/9 0/0 2/2 2 34 0 0 3 2 5
J. Harper 3 1 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 25 1 1 0 0 1
Bench
A. Petcash
F. Tynen
J. Hemphill
S. Mathon
A. Mikula
G. Pascoe
E. Brittain-Watts
D. Tate
M. Quinn
T. Uzoegbu
T. Taboglu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Petcash 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 15 1 0 2 0 1
F. Tynen 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 0
J. Hemphill 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 1 1
S. Mathon 0 6 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 1 5
A. Mikula - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Pascoe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Brittain-Watts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Uzoegbu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Taboglu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 34 15 26/57 4/15 7/12 16 200 7 3 14 10 24
George Wash.
Bench
J. Williams
J. Langarica
A. Stallings
S. Walker Jr.
C. Paar
L. Sasser
A. Mitola
J. Mazzulla
M. Offurum
A. Harris
S. Seymour
M. Gally
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williams 5 2 0 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 20 2 0 0 2 0
J. Langarica 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 10 1 0 2 1 1
A. Stallings 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 2
S. Walker Jr. 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
C. Paar 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mitola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mazzulla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Offurum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Seymour - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gally - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 31 7 23/59 7/23 11/13 13 200 9 3 15 10 21
