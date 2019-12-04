Nelson Jr., Langarica lift George Washington past Boston U.
WASHINGTON (AP) Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a career-high 17 points and Javier Langarica beat the buzzer with a putback after an offensive rebound, lifting George Washington to a 64-63 victory over Boston University on Wednesday night.
The Colonials scored the game's final 10 points in the final 2:33 after Max Mahoney's jumper had given Boston U. a 63-54 lead. The winning bucket came when GW's Armel Potter missed a 3-pointer then Langarica grabbed the offensive rebound and banked it in for his only made field goal of the game.
Potter had 15 points for George Washington (4-5). Jamison Battle added 11 points and Maceo Jack scored 11 for the Colonials.
Max Mahoney had 17 points for the Terriers (3-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Javante McCoy added 12 points and six rebounds. Walter Whyte had 11 points.
George Washington faces Delaware at home on Saturday. Boston University plays at Binghamton on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|0.8
|Ast. Per Game
|0.8
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|33.0
|Field Goal %
|38.2
|14.3
|Three Point %
|38.8
|69.6
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|+ 2
|Javier Langarica made hook shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Javier Langarica
|1.0
|Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by George Washington
|9.0
|Armel Potter missed layup
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
|23.0
|Walter Whyte missed jump shot
|25.0
|Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney
|31.0
|Walter Whyte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 1
|Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|+ 1
|Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|64
|Field Goals
|26-57 (45.6%)
|23-59 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|34
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|24
|21
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|15
|7
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Boston U. 3-6
|67.4 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|George Wash. 4-5
|67.5 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
51
|M. Mahoney F
|11.0 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|1.9 APG
|50.7 FG%
|
12
|J. Nelson Jr. G
|9.5 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|2.5 APG
|36.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Mahoney F
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|J. Nelson Jr. G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.6
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mahoney
|17
|6
|2
|8/11
|0/0
|1/5
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|J. McCoy
|12
|6
|0
|5/11
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|31
|3
|1
|3
|1
|5
|W. Whyte
|11
|5
|2
|4/12
|0/4
|3/4
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|A. Vilarino
|8
|7
|7
|3/9
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|J. Harper
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mahoney
|17
|6
|2
|8/11
|0/0
|1/5
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|J. McCoy
|12
|6
|0
|5/11
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|31
|3
|1
|3
|1
|5
|W. Whyte
|11
|5
|2
|4/12
|0/4
|3/4
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|A. Vilarino
|8
|7
|7
|3/9
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|J. Harper
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Petcash
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|F. Tynen
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hemphill
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|S. Mathon
|0
|6
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|A. Mikula
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Pascoe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Brittain-Watts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Uzoegbu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Taboglu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|34
|15
|26/57
|4/15
|7/12
|16
|200
|7
|3
|14
|10
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nelson Jr.
|17
|6
|2
|7/14
|0/4
|3/3
|3
|34
|4
|1
|7
|1
|5
|A. Potter
|15
|5
|3
|6/19
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|M. Jack
|11
|4
|0
|3/9
|3/9
|2/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Battle
|11
|6
|0
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|A. Toro
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|16
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nelson Jr.
|17
|6
|2
|7/14
|0/4
|3/3
|3
|34
|4
|1
|7
|1
|5
|A. Potter
|15
|5
|3
|6/19
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|M. Jack
|11
|4
|0
|3/9
|3/9
|2/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Battle
|11
|6
|0
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|A. Toro
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|16
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williams
|5
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|20
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Langarica
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Stallings
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|S. Walker Jr.
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Paar
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Sasser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mitola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mazzulla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Offurum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Seymour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|31
|7
|23/59
|7/23
|11/13
|13
|200
|9
|3
|15
|10
|21
