Neese ignites Indiana State’s 84-77 OT win over Wright State

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Sophomore Cooper Neese scored a career-high 25 points, hit a 3-pointer to ignite a game-ending 9-0 run and Indiana State turned back Wright State 84-77 in overtime on Saturday.

Grant Basile's layup gave Wright State a 77-75 lead with 3:07 left in the extra period, but Neese answered with a 3 at the 2:41 mark. Jordan Barnes hit a jumper to stretch the Sycamores' lead to three points. Cam Bacote added two free throws with 17 seconds left and Barnes sank two more with 6 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.

Neese hit 10 of his 15 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, with six rebounds for Indiana State (5-4). Barnes pitched in with 22 points, five assists, four boards and three steals. Tre Williams scored 14 with seven boards.

Reserves Treyvon Calvin and James Mann paced the Raiders (7-3) with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Grant Basile finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Bill Wampler had 10 rebounds for Wright State, but the Raiders lost the rebound battle 49-30.

Key Players
J. Barnes
B. Wampler
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
46.8 Field Goal % 36.9
43.4 Three Point % 33.3
69.6 Free Throw % 84.4
Team Stats
Points 84 77
Field Goals 34-70 (48.6%) 29-71 (40.8%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 49 32
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 32 22
Team 5 1
Assists 12 16
Steals 5 6
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 20 12
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
4
C. Neese G
25 PTS, 6 REB
10
T. Calvin G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
Indiana State
Starters
C. Neese
J. Barnes
T. Williams
B. Kessinger
T. Key
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Neese 25 6 0 10/15 5/9 0/0 1 35 0 0 1 0 6
J. Barnes 22 4 5 8/16 3/6 3/4 0 43 3 1 4 0 4
T. Williams 14 7 0 7/13 0/0 0/0 4 28 0 2 1 2 5
B. Kessinger 4 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 1 0
T. Key 4 9 5 2/9 0/3 0/0 1 31 1 0 4 1 8
Bench
C. Bacote
C. Barnes
D. Washington
J. LaRavia
C. Agbo
K. Sellers
C. Williams
T. Martin
B. Brinkmeyer
J. Hankins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bacote 7 2 1 2/5 1/2 2/2 2 24 1 0 3 0 2
C. Barnes 4 5 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 1 4
D. Washington 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 2 0
J. LaRavia 2 7 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 18 0 2 2 5 2
C. Agbo 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 1 3 0 1
K. Sellers 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hankins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 44 12 34/70 9/22 7/8 16 225 5 6 20 12 32
Wright State
Starters
G. Basile
J. Hall
T. Holden
B. Wampler
C. Gentry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Basile 11 7 1 4/8 1/2 2/2 2 27 1 0 4 2 5
J. Hall 7 5 3 3/10 1/2 0/0 0 33 0 1 5 1 4
T. Holden 7 1 0 3/5 0/1 1/2 1 26 0 1 0 0 1
B. Wampler 5 11 5 1/11 0/5 3/4 1 31 0 0 1 3 8
C. Gentry 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
T. Calvin
J. Manns
J. Ash
S. Potter
T. Nagy
A. Dozic
R. Custer
L. Love
T. Finke
A. Neff
A. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Calvin 15 2 1 5/12 3/8 2/3 2 28 2 0 0 0 2
J. Manns 13 4 1 5/9 3/4 0/0 2 12 1 0 1 3 1
J. Ash 9 0 3 4/8 0/2 1/2 1 21 2 0 0 0 0
S. Potter 5 1 2 2/4 1/1 0/0 4 23 0 0 1 0 1
T. Nagy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Dozic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Custer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Finke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Neff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 31 16 29/71 10/28 9/13 14 227 6 2 12 9 22
NCAA BB Scores