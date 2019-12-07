Neese ignites Indiana State’s 84-77 OT win over Wright State
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Sophomore Cooper Neese scored a career-high 25 points, hit a 3-pointer to ignite a game-ending 9-0 run and Indiana State turned back Wright State 84-77 in overtime on Saturday.
Grant Basile's layup gave Wright State a 77-75 lead with 3:07 left in the extra period, but Neese answered with a 3 at the 2:41 mark. Jordan Barnes hit a jumper to stretch the Sycamores' lead to three points. Cam Bacote added two free throws with 17 seconds left and Barnes sank two more with 6 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.
Neese hit 10 of his 15 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, with six rebounds for Indiana State (5-4). Barnes pitched in with 22 points, five assists, four boards and three steals. Tre Williams scored 14 with seven boards.
Reserves Treyvon Calvin and James Mann paced the Raiders (7-3) with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Grant Basile finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Bill Wampler had 10 rebounds for Wright State, but the Raiders lost the rebound battle 49-30.
---
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|46.8
|Field Goal %
|36.9
|43.4
|Three Point %
|33.3
|69.6
|Free Throw %
|84.4
|Offensive rebound by Bill Wampler
|0.0
|James Manns missed layup
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by James Manns
|1.0
|Trey Calvin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Trey Calvin
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Indiana State
|9.0
|Bill Wampler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Cam Bacote made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Cam Bacote made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|77
|Field Goals
|34-70 (48.6%)
|29-71 (40.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|32
|Offensive
|12
|9
|Defensive
|32
|22
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|20
|12
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 5-4
|69.8 PPG
|31.6 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Wright State 7-3
|79.7 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|12.9 APG
|
|48.6
|FG%
|40.8
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Neese
|25
|6
|0
|10/15
|5/9
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|J. Barnes
|22
|4
|5
|8/16
|3/6
|3/4
|0
|43
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|T. Williams
|14
|7
|0
|7/13
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|B. Kessinger
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Key
|4
|9
|5
|2/9
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|4
|1
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Neese
|25
|6
|0
|10/15
|5/9
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|J. Barnes
|22
|4
|5
|8/16
|3/6
|3/4
|0
|43
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|T. Williams
|14
|7
|0
|7/13
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|B. Kessinger
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Key
|4
|9
|5
|2/9
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|4
|1
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bacote
|7
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. Barnes
|4
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D. Washington
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. LaRavia
|2
|7
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|2
|2
|5
|2
|C. Agbo
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|K. Sellers
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hankins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|44
|12
|34/70
|9/22
|7/8
|16
|225
|5
|6
|20
|12
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Basile
|11
|7
|1
|4/8
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5
|J. Hall
|7
|5
|3
|3/10
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|T. Holden
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|26
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|B. Wampler
|5
|11
|5
|1/11
|0/5
|3/4
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|C. Gentry
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Basile
|11
|7
|1
|4/8
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5
|J. Hall
|7
|5
|3
|3/10
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|T. Holden
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|26
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|B. Wampler
|5
|11
|5
|1/11
|0/5
|3/4
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|C. Gentry
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Calvin
|15
|2
|1
|5/12
|3/8
|2/3
|2
|28
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Manns
|13
|4
|1
|5/9
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|J. Ash
|9
|0
|3
|4/8
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|21
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Potter
|5
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Nagy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Dozic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Custer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Love
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Finke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Neff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|31
|16
|29/71
|10/28
|9/13
|14
|227
|6
|2
|12
|9
|22
