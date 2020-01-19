|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Minnesota
|
|
19:45
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr
|
3-0
|
19:19
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|
|
19:14
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis made layup
|
3-2
|
18:53
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Kalscheur made jump shot
|
5-2
|
18:42
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed layup
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed tip-in
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed layup
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Payton Willis
|
|
17:59
|
|
+3
|
Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr
|
8-2
|
17:39
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Gabe Kalscheur
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rutgers
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed layup
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Kalscheur made jump shot, assist by Tre' Williams
|
10-2
|
16:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Tre' Williams
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Carr
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Daniel Oturu missed jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Myles Johnson
|
|
15:32
|
|
+3
|
Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb McConnell
|
10-5
|
15:04
|
|
|
Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
13:58
|
|
+3
|
Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Johnson
|
10-8
|
13:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Caleb McConnell
|
|
13:21
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis made layup
|
10-10
|
13:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Carr
|
|
13:21
|
|
+1
|
Montez Mathis made free throw
|
10-11
|
13:03
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Alihan Demir
|
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young made layup
|
10-13
|
12:18
|
|
|
Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Montez Mathis
|
|
12:16
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-13
|
12:16
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-13
|
11:59
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Alihan Demir missed jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryan Greenlee
|
|
11:08
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young made dunk
|
12-15
|
10:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Geo Baker
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson made hook shot
|
12-17
|
10:09
|
|
|
Daniel Oturu missed layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rutgers
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
9:01
|
|
+2
|
Paul Mulcahy made hook shot
|
12-19
|
8:40
|
|
|
Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Young
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jacob Young
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur
|
|
7:39
|
|
+3
|
Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur
|
15-19
|
7:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alihan Demir
|
|
7:13
|
|
+1
|
Myles Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-20
|
7:13
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed hook shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jarvis Omersa
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Turnover on Jarvis Omersa
|
|
6:26
|
|
+3
|
Caleb McConnell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr.
|
15-23
|
5:50
|
|
|
Payton Willis missed jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Minnesota
|
|
5:40
|
|
+3
|
Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Oturu
|
18-23
|
5:18
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. made layup, assist by Montez Mathis
|
18-25
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Jarvis Omersa made layup, assist by Marcus Carr
|
20-25
|
4:49
|
|
|
Jacob Young missed jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
4:26
|
|
+3
|
Caleb McConnell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
20-28
|
4:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Jarvis Omersa missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Jarvis Omersa missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Geo Baker
|
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Shaq Carter made jump shot
|
20-30
|
3:26
|
|
|
Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Jarvis Omersa made dunk
|
22-30
|
2:52
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Jarvis Omersa missed tip-in
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jacob Young
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Daniel Oturu missed hook shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Minnesota
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed layup
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir
|
|
1:27
|
|
+3
|
Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr
|
25-30
|
56.0
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed hook shot, blocked by Daniel Oturu
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Carr
|
|
53.0
|
|
+1
|
Geo Baker made 1st of 3 free throws
|
25-31
|
53.0
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
53.0
|
|
+1
|
Geo Baker made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
25-32
|
36.0
|
|
|
Daniel Oturu missed jump shot
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed jump shot
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
4.0
|
|
+2
|
Caleb McConnell made layup
|
25-34
|
4.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Payton Willis
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed free throw
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|