No. 19 Illinois holds on to beat Minnesota 59-51

  • Jan 30, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) No. 19 Illinois did what it took to move back into a first-place tie in the Big Ten.

The Fighting Illini's seventh straight win, though, was not pretty.

Andres Feliz scored 17 points while Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn added 13 each as Illinois overcame poor shooting to beat Minnesota 59-51.

Both teams shot poorly. The Illini shot 33% and the Golden Gophers made 32% of their attempts from the field.

''Well, that was ugly,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. ''You have to give Minnesota credit, though. They played us tough.''

The Fighting Illini (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) is tied with No. 14 Michigan State atop the Big Ten standings at the midway mark of the conference's regular season.

Daniel Oturu led the Golden Gophers (11-10, 5-6) with a game-high 20 points and Alihan Demir added eight points.

''They were just all-around good,'' Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. ''They have a great team, good length and talent.''

CLOSE CALL

Minnesota rallied from a seven-point deficit with three minutes to play to pull within one point with 1:43 left on Orturu's layup. Giorgi Bezhanishvili was fouled with 1:30 left and made both free throws. Feliz later made two free throws to help seal the win.

Illinois led 24-20 at halftime.

''It was an all-around team effort,'' Underwood said. ''But we need to evaluate our way back with our offense.''

FALSE ALARM

The announcement during halftime to evacuate the State Farm Center due to ''a fire emergency'' appeared to confuse the crowd for a couple of minutes. The alarm was later silenced and it was determined to be a false alarm.

An Illinois staff member said it was ''an issue with smoke at one of the concession stands,'' that caused it.

STREAKS

It was a game of offensive runs most of the night. Illinois went on a 6-0 run midway through the first half on Trent Frazier's two 3-pointers to take a 17-11 game. The Illini would not trail again.

The Gophers used a 7-0 run in the second half to pull within four points before Illinois sealed the victory.

''Our shots fell in the second half,'' Pitino said. ''But something changed on us. They were getting a lot of points at the foul line and we weren't. The game shifted there.''

Illinois was 14 of 16 from the foul line and Minnesota was 10 of 12.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

If the Illini can pull off that tough road win on Sunday at No. 18, they should move up in the polls. A loss would likely keep them in the Top 25.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers have lost three of four games and it's clear Oturu needs more help. They need to have a double-digit scorer, or two, join him in the box score to win.

Illinois: The surprising team needed a win to regain its place atop the conference standings, tied with the Spartans.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Illinois: Play at No. 18 Iowa on Sunday.

1st Half
MINN Golden Gophers 20
ILL Fighting Illini 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
19:25   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
19:13 +2 Marcus Carr made jump shot 2-0
18:55   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
18:42   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
18:12   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
17:53   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
17:47 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 2-3
17:23   Traveling violation turnover on Tre' Williams  
17:06   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Alihan Demir  
16:57   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:48   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
16:34   Alihan Demir missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
16:14   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
15:57 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup 4-3
15:29   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot, blocked by Gabe Kalscheur  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
15:20   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
15:02   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
14:46   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Kofi Cockburn  
14:40   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
14:34   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Ihnen  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
14:15 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot 6-3
13:55   Trent Frazier missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
13:41   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
13:35 +2 Andres Feliz made jump shot 6-5
13:18   Shooting foul on Andres Feliz  
13:18   Gabe Kalscheur missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:18 +1 Gabe Kalscheur made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-5
12:59   Kipper Nichols missed layup  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
12:50   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
12:41 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 7-7
12:15 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot 9-7
12:15   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:17   Daniel Oturu missed free throw  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
11:59   Andres Feliz missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
11:50   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
11:40   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
11:27   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
11:19   Lost ball turnover on Kipper Nichols  
11:08   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
10:56   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
10:56   Michael Hurt missed layup  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Tevian Jones  
10:56 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 9-9
10:45   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
10:43   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
10:30   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
10:15   Offensive foul on Trent Frazier  
10:15   Turnover on Trent Frazier  
10:02   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
9:54   Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
9:38   Bad pass turnover on Tevian Jones, stolen by Isaiah Ihnen  
9:13   Marcus Carr missed layup  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
9:00   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
8:50   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
8:44 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 9-11
8:37 +2 Tre' Williams made jump shot 11-11
8:16   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
8:06   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
7:57 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 11-14
7:27   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
7:14 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 11-17
6:46   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
6:17   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
6:11   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
5:48   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
5:47   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Kofi Cockburn  
5:17   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
5:15 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot 13-17
5:15   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
5:15 +1 Daniel Oturu made free throw 14-17
4:49   Lost ball turnover on Kipper Nichols, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
4:41   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
4:39   Offensive foul on Trent Frazier  
4:39   Turnover on Trent Frazier  
4:11   Offensive foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
4:11   Turnover on Isaiah Ihnen  
3:56   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot, blocked by Tre' Williams  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
3:44 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 17-17
3:32 +2 Andres Feliz made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 17-19
3:01   Isaiah Ihnen missed jump shot  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
2:50   Marcus Carr missed layup, blocked by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
2:34   Da'Monte Williams missed layup  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
2:11 +2 Tre' Williams made jump shot 19-19
2:11   Shooting foul on Tyler Underwood  
2:11 +1 Tre' Williams made free throw 20-19
1:51   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
1:35   Kipper Nichols missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
1:14   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Da'Monte Williams  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
55.0 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 20-21
55.0   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
55.0 +1 Kofi Cockburn made free throw 20-22
38.0   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
9.0   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
7.0   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
2.0 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 20-24
1.0   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Carr  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MINN Golden Gophers 31
ILL Fighting Illini 35

Time Team Play Score
19:34 +2 Alihan Demir made jump shot 22-24
19:11 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 22-26
18:54   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
18:45   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
18:36 +2 Trent Frazier made jump shot 22-28
18:13 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made layup 24-28
18:01   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
17:48 +2 Alihan Demir made layup, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 26-28
17:26 +2 Trent Frazier made jump shot 26-30
17:11   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
17:05   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
16:56   Traveling violation turnover on Gabe Kalscheur  
16:47 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup, assist by Andres Feliz 26-32
16:35   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:18 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 26-34
15:52   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
15:40 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 26-36
15:24   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
15:19 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 28-36
15:06 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Andres Feliz 28-38
14:44   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Oturu, stolen by Andres Feliz  
14:36   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
14:17   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
13:57   Shooting foul on Marcus Carr  
13:57 +1 Andres Feliz made 1st of 3 free throws 28-39
13:57 +1 Andres Feliz made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-40
13:57 +1 Andres Feliz made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-41
13:36   Tre' Williams missed jump shot  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
13:34   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
13:34 +1 Alihan Demir made 1st of 2 free throws 29-41
13:34 +1 Alihan Demir made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-41
13:20   Da'Monte Williams missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
13:06   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:04   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
13:02   Personal foul on Kipper Nichols  
12:46 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Oturu 33-41
12:14   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
12:03 +2 Michael Hurt made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 35-41
11:54   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
11:36   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
11:09   Offensive foul on Marcus Carr  
11:09   Turnover on Marcus Carr  
10:54   Kipper Nichols missed layup  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
10:32   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Oturu  
10:16   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
10:16   Ayo Dosunmu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:17 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-42
9:59 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup 37-42
9:59   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
9:59 +1 Daniel Oturu made free throw 38-42
9:48 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 38-44
9:30   Bryan Greenlee missed layup  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
9:25   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
9:15   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
8:59   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57