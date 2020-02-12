|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by East Carolina
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot, blocked by Brandon Rachal
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed jump shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
|
18:12
|
|
+3
|
Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot
|
0-3
|
17:51
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
17:38
|
|
+3
|
Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner
|
0-6
|
17:06
|
|
+3
|
J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
|
3-6
|
16:41
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh missed jump shot, blocked by Tristen Newton
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed jump shot, blocked by Charles Coleman
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Ugboh made layup
|
3-8
|
16:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
16:05
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Ugboh made free throw
|
3-9
|
15:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lawson Korita
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu
|
|
15:37
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-9
|
15:37
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-9
|
15:13
|
|
+3
|
Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Martins Igbanu
|
5-12
|
14:51
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tristen Newton
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:38
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-13
|
14:14
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|
|
13:56
|
|
+3
|
Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill
|
5-16
|
13:40
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
13:25
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made jump shot, assist by Jeriah Horne
|
5-18
|
13:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
13:25
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made free throw
|
5-19
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs made jump shot
|
7-19
|
12:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Tyrie Jackson
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tyrie Jackson
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Darien Jackson made dunk, assist by Isaiah Hill
|
7-21
|
12:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
11:43
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Hill made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-22
|
11:43
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-23
|
11:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner
|
|
11:19
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-23
|
11:19
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-23
|
11:07
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Charles Coleman missed jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Brandon Rachal
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Jeriah Horne made layup, assist by Darien Jackson
|
9-25
|
9:31
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Darien Jackson
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Jayden Gardner
|
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs made jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner
|
11-25
|
8:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Brandon Suggs
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lawson Korita
|
|
8:42
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-25
|
8:42
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-25
|
8:25
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Joiner
|
|
7:59
|
|
+3
|
Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson
|
16-25
|
7:34
|
|
+3
|
Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner
|
16-28
|
7:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyrie Jackson
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made layup
|
16-30
|
6:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Jeriah Horne
|
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner made layup, assist by Jeriah Horne
|
16-32
|
6:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jayden Gardner
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Jayden Gardner
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Tristen Newton
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner
|
|
5:21
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-32
|
5:21
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-32
|
5:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed free throw
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:21
|
|
+1
|
Darien Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-33
|
3:21
|
|
|
Darien Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samson Strickland
|
|
2:54
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Miles made jump shot
|
20-33
|
2:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Samson Strickland
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-34
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-35
|
2:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeriah Horne
|
|
2:14
|
|
+3
|
J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-35
|
1:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:56
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-36
|
1:34
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-37
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Jeriah Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-38
|
1:06
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-39
|
50.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by Darien Jackson
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed jump shot, blocked by Emmanuel Ugboh
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|