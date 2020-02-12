ECU
TULSA

Igbanu scores 24 to lead Tulsa over East Carolina 70-56

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Martins Igbanu had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Tulsa topped East Carolina 70-56 on Wednesday night.

Darien Jackson had 11 points and five steals for Tulsa (16-8, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). Jeriah Horne added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Lawson Korita had 10 points.

J.J. Miles scored a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Pirates (10-15, 4-8). Brandon Suggs added 13 points. Jayden Gardner had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. Tulsa defeated East Carolina 65-49 on Jan. 15. Tulsa takes on South Florida on the road on Saturday. East Carolina plays Cincinnati at home on Sunday.

1st Half
ECU Pirates 23
TULSA Golden Hurricane 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
19:41   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot, blocked by Brandon Rachal  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
19:19   Elijah Joiner missed jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
19:11   Elijah Joiner missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
18:47   Tremont Robinson-White missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
18:39   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Tremont Robinson-White  
18:28   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
18:28   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
18:12 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
17:51   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
17:38 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 0-6
17:06 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 3-6
16:41   Emmanuel Ugboh missed jump shot, blocked by Tristen Newton  
16:37   Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
16:37   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
16:24   Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
16:09   Lawson Korita missed jump shot, blocked by Charles Coleman  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
16:05 +2 Emmanuel Ugboh made layup 3-8
16:05   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
16:05 +1 Emmanuel Ugboh made free throw 3-9
15:59   Personal foul on Lawson Korita  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu  
15:37 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 4-9
15:37 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
15:13 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Martins Igbanu 5-12
14:51   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
14:38   Shooting foul on Tristen Newton  
14:38   Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:38 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-13
14:14   Brandon Suggs missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
13:56 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 5-16
13:40   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
13:25 +2 Martins Igbanu made jump shot, assist by Jeriah Horne 5-18
13:25   Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti  
13:25 +1 Martins Igbanu made free throw 5-19
13:15 +2 Brandon Suggs made jump shot 7-19
12:58   Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Tyrie Jackson  
12:52   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrie Jackson  
12:38 +2 Darien Jackson made dunk, assist by Isaiah Hill 7-21
12:08   Offensive foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
12:08   Turnover on Tremont Robinson-White  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Shooting foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
11:43 +1 Isaiah Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 7-22
11:43 +1 Isaiah Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-23
11:19   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
11:19 +1 Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws 8-23
11:19 +1 Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-23
11:07   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
10:50   Charles Coleman missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
10:41   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
10:18   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
10:11   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
9:44   Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Brandon Rachal  
9:31 +2 Jeriah Horne made layup, assist by Darien Jackson 9-25
9:31   30-second timeout called  
9:23   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Darien Jackson  
9:07   Bad pass turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
8:55 +2 Brandon Suggs made jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 11-25
8:44   Bad pass turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Brandon Suggs  
8:42   Shooting foul on Lawson Korita  
8:42 +1 Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws 12-25
8:42 +1 Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-25
8:25   Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Joiner  
7:59 +3 Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson 16-25
7:34 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 16-28
7:19   Lost ball turnover on Tyrie Jackson  
7:19   Commercial timeout called  
6:58 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup 16-30
6:26   Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Jeriah Horne  
6:22 +2 Elijah Joiner made layup, assist by Jeriah Horne 16-32
6:08   Offensive foul on Jayden Gardner  
6:08   Turnover on Jayden Gardner  
5:44   Martins Igbanu missed jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
5:31   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
5:25   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Tristen Newton  
5:21   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
5:21 +1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 17-32
5:21 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-32
5:07   Personal foul on Charles Coleman  
5:07   Martins Igbanu missed free throw  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
4:59   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
4:42   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
4:27   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
4:01   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
3:38   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
3:21   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
3:21   Commercial timeout called  
3:21 +1 Darien Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 18-33
3:21   Darien Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Samson Strickland  
2:54 +2 J.J. Miles made jump shot 20-33
2:31   Shooting foul on Samson Strickland  
2:31 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 20-34
2:31 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-35
2:18   Personal foul on Jeriah Horne  
2:14 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot 23-35
1:56   Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti  
1:55   Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:56 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-36
1:34   Brandon Suggs missed jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
1:06   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
1:06   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Bitumba Baruti  
1:06 +1 Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 23-37
1:06 +1 Jeriah Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-38
1:06   Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:06 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-39
50.0   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by Darien Jackson  
32.0   Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu  
8.0   Tristen Newton missed jump shot, blocked by Emmanuel Ugboh  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
0.0   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ECU Pirates 33
TULSA Golden Hurricane 31

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Bad pass turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by J.J. Miles  
19:36   Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
19:27   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
19:19   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
19:13 +3 Tremont Robinson-White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles 26-39
19:13   30-second timeout called  
19:13   Commercial timeout called  
18:51   Bad pass turnover on Darien Jackson  
18:41   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
18:25   Lost ball turnover on Martins Igbanu, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
18:09   J.J. Miles missed jump shot, blocked by Darien Jackson  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
18:01   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
18:01   Darien Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:01   Darien Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
17:40 +2 J.J. Miles made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 28-39
17:15 +2 Darien Jackson made layup 28-41
17:06 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 30-41
16:46   Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
16:28 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 33-41
16:12 +2 Elijah Joiner made layup 33-43
16:03   Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
15:58   Darien Jackson missed layup  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
15:55 +2 Elijah Joiner made layup 33-45
15:42 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Brandon Suggs 35-45
15:18   Martins Igbanu missed jump shot, blocked by Tremont Robinson-White  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
15:16   Commercial timeout called  
15:02   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
14:55 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot 37-45
14:33   Jeriah Horne missed jump shot  
14:31   Offensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
14:26   Bad pass turnover on Lawson Korita, stolen by Samson Strickland  
14:20   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by Darien Jackson  
14:20   Personal foul on Brandon Suggs  
14:01   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Samson Strickland  
13:43   Samson Strickland missed jump shot, blocked by Jeriah Horne  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
13:29 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Isaiah Hill 37-47
13:07   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Jeriah Horne  
12:47 +2 Darien Jackson made layup 37-49
12:32   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot, blocked by Jeriah Horne  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
12:19   Personal foul on Charles Coleman  
12:17   Martins Igbanu missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
12:07   Offensive foul on Brandon Suggs  
12:07   Turnover on Brandon Suggs  
11:49   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
11:34 +2 J.J. Miles made jump shot 39-49
11:08   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
11:00 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup 39-51
10:44   Lost ball turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
10:41 +2 Elijah Joiner made layup, assist by Lawson Korita 39-53
10:41   Commercial timeout called  
10:41   Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti  
10:41   Elijah Joiner missed free throw  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
10:12   Tremont Robinson-White missed jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by J.J. Miles  
9:55   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
9:55   J.J. Miles missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:55 +1 J.J. Miles made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-53
9:31   Personal foul on Tristen Newton  
9:23   Martins Igbanu missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
9:16   Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne  
9:16   Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:16 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-53
8:57   Shooting foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
8:57   Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:57 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-54
8:36   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Darien Jackson  
8:32   Shooting foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
8:32 +1 Darien Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 41-55
8:32 +1 Darien Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-56
8:15   Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Darien Jackson  
7:57   Elijah Joiner missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
7:48 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Brandon Suggs 43-56
7:48   Shooting foul on Isaiah Hill  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:48   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Elijah Joiner  
7:48   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tristen Newton  
7:48 +1 Jayden Gardner made free throw 44-56
7:28   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
7:25   Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner  
7:25   Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:25 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-57
7:15   Personal foul on Darien Jackson  
7:06