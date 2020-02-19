|
19:32
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:30
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
19:22
Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Antwon Portley
19:18
Traveling violation turnover on Antwon Portley
18:57
+3
Ayinde Hikim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ed Croswell
19-25
18:41
Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Ed Croswell
18:33
+2
Ed Croswell made dunk
19-27
18:33
30-second timeout called
18:33
Commercial timeout called
18:20
+2
Joel Soriano made alley-oop shot, assist by Josh Colon
21-27
18:01
Personal foul on Joel Soriano
17:45
Isiah Deas missed jump shot
17:43
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
17:26
+3
Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb
24-27
17:12
+2
Ayinde Hikim made jump shot
24-29
16:52
+2
Josh Colon made jump shot
26-29
16:52
Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim
16:52
+1
Josh Colon made free throw
27-29
16:39
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:37
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
16:28
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:26
Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim
16:19
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:17
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
16:14
Christian Ray missed layup
16:12
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
16:02
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:00
Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer
15:32
Offensive foul on Ayinde Hikim
15:32
Turnover on Ayinde Hikim
15:32
Commercial timeout called
15:05
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:03
Defensive rebound by La Salle
14:49
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:47
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
14:42
+2
Ed Croswell made dunk
27-31
14:23
Offensive foul on Joel Soriano
14:23
Turnover on Joel Soriano
14:06
Scott Spencer missed jump shot
14:04
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
13:47
+2
Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb
29-31
13:24
Bad pass turnover on Scott Spencer, stolen by Kyle Rose
13:15
Offensive foul on Josh Colon
13:15
Turnover on Josh Colon
12:59
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:57
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
12:31
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:29
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
12:21
+3
Christian Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney
29-34
12:01
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:59
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
11:51
Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Kyle Rose
11:39
+2
Ty Perry made layup
31-34
11:07
+3
Christian Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney
31-37
10:34
Commercial timeout called
10:31
Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham
10:20
+3
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray
31-40
9:59
Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by David Beatty
9:57
Personal foul on Erten Gazi
9:39
+2
David Beatty made layup
31-42
9:21
+2
Joel Soriano made hook shot
33-42
8:46
Christian Ray missed layup
8:44
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
8:25
Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:23
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
8:13
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:11
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
7:51
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:49
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
7:41
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:39
Defensive rebound by Fordham
7:39
Personal foul on Jared Kimbrough
7:39
Commercial timeout called
7:22
Personal foul on Sherif Kenney
7:17
Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney
7:17
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on David Beatty
7:17
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Joel Soriano
7:17
Erten Gazi missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:17
Erten Gazi missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:17
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
6:56
+3
Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Beatty
33-45
6:24
Lost ball turnover on Joel Soriano
6:14
Traveling violation turnover on Saul Phiri
5:50
Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim
5:50
+1
Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws
34-45
5:50
+1
Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-45
5:38
Ed Croswell missed layup
5:36
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
5:33
+2
Ed Croswell made dunk
35-47
5:19
Joel Soriano missed hook shot
5:17
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
5:03
Ed Croswell missed layup
5:01
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
4:57
Lost ball turnover on Ed Croswell, stolen by Antwon Portley
4:49
Antwon Portley missed jump shot
4:47
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
4:31
David Beatty missed jump shot
4:29
Defensive rebound by Fordham
4:30
Personal foul on Ed Croswell
4:31
+1
Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws
36-47
4:31
+1
Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws
37-47
4:16
Personal foul on Chris Austin
3:57
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:55
Offensive rebound by La Salle
3:53
Commercial timeout called
3:45
+3
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray
37-50
3:28
+3
Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Austin
40-50
3:03
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:01
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
2:59
Personal foul on Saul Phiri
2:59
Jalen Cobb missed free throw
2:59
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
2:53
30-second timeout called
2:41
Ed Croswell missed layup
2:39
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
2:39
Shooting foul on Chris Austin
2:39
+1
Ed Croswell made 1st of 2 free throws
40-51
2:39
+1
Ed Croswell made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-52
2:31
Personal foul on David Beatty
2:31
+1
Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws
41-52
2:31
+1
Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws
42-52
2:24
Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
2:24
Ayinde Hikim missed free throw
2:24
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
2:03
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:01
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
1:58
Personal foul on Saul Phiri
1:58
+1
Joel Soriano made 1st of 2 free throws
43-52
1:58
Joel Soriano missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:58
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
1:44
Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
1:44
Ayinde Hikim missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:44
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
1:20
+2
Antwon Portley made floating jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi
45-52
1:12
Personal foul on Josh Colon
1:12
Ayinde Hikim missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:12
+1
Ayinde Hikim made 2nd of 2 free throws
45-53
57.0
Shooting foul on Scott Spencer
57.0
+1
Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws
46-53
57.0
+1
Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws
47-53
57.0
Personal foul on Kyle Rose
57.0
