FORD
LSALLE

No Text

La Salle ends two-game skid with win over Fordham

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ed Croswell registered 12 points and nine rebounds as La Salle defeated Fordham 58-49 on Wednesday night.

David Beatty had 12 points for La Salle (12-13, 3-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Ray added six rebounds. Saul Phiri had eight rebounds.

Josh Colon had 14 points for the Rams (7-18, 1-12), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Joel Soriano added eight rebounds.

Jalen Cobb was held to only five points. The Rams' leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, he hit 17% from beyond the arc (1 of 6).

The Explorers improve to 2-0 against the Rams this season. La Salle defeated Fordham 66-60 on Jan. 5. La Salle faces George Washington on the road on Saturday. Fordham faces UMass at home on Saturday.

---

1st Half
FORD Rams 19
LSALLE Explorers 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by La Salle  
19:39 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas 0-3
19:15   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
19:05   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
18:35   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
18:29   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
18:07   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
18:05   Shooting foul on Jalen Cobb  
18:05   Ed Croswell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:05   Ed Croswell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
17:52   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
17:37   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
17:19 +2 Ty Perry made jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley 2-3
16:54   Offensive foul on Isiah Deas  
16:54   Turnover on Isiah Deas  
16:49   Bad pass turnover on Ty Perry, stolen by David Beatty  
16:40 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Beatty 2-6
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Scott Spencer  
16:08   Scott Spencer missed layup  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
16:01   Christian Ray missed layup  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
15:47   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
15:40   Bad pass turnover on Joel Soriano  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Out of bounds turnover on David Beatty  
15:03   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Ayinde Hikim  
14:54   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
14:43   Shooting foul on Scott Spencer  
14:43   Jalen Cobb missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:43   Jalen Cobb missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
14:17   Saul Phiri missed jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
14:00   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
13:58   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
13:42   Traveling violation turnover on Sherif Kenney  
13:20 +3 Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley 5-6
13:01   David Beatty missed layup, blocked by Joel Soriano  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
12:33   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Rose, stolen by Sherif Kenney  
12:24   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
12:01   3-second violation turnover on Joel Soriano  
11:45 +2 Sherif Kenney made layup, assist by David Beatty 5-8
11:14   Offensive foul on Antwon Portley  
11:14   Turnover on Antwon Portley  
11:14   Commercial timeout called  
11:00   Shooting foul on Antwon Portley  
11:00   Ed Croswell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:00   Ed Croswell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
10:37   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen Cobb  
10:19   Shooting foul on Jalen Cobb  
10:19 +1 Ed Croswell made 1st of 2 free throws 5-9
10:19 +1 Ed Croswell made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-10
9:57   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Josh Colon  
9:51 +2 Josh Colon made dunk 7-10
9:30   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
9:23   Shooting foul on Scott Spencer  
9:23 +1 Jalen Cobb made 1st of 2 free throws 8-10
9:23 +1 Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
9:06   Offensive foul on Sherif Kenney  
9:06   Turnover on Sherif Kenney  
8:36 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi 12-10
8:05   Out of bounds turnover on Ayinde Hikim  
7:45   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Isiah Deas  
7:39   Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
7:37   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:23   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
7:17 +2 Ed Croswell made dunk 12-12
6:51   Erten Gazi missed layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
6:43   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
6:22   Offensive foul on Sherif Kenney  
6:22   Turnover on Sherif Kenney  
6:05 +2 Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Joel Soriano 14-12
5:47 +2 David Beatty made jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 14-14
5:10   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
4:54   Ed Croswell missed layup  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
4:29   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
4:13   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
4:02 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 14-17
3:35 +2 Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Erten Gazi 16-17
3:14   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Ty Perry  
3:02   Lost ball turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by David Beatty  
2:45   Bad pass turnover on Christian Ray  
2:45   Commercial timeout called  
2:18   Shooting foul on Jared Kimbrough  
2:18 +1 Josh Colon made 1st of 3 free throws 17-17
2:18 +1 Josh Colon made 2nd of 3 free throws 18-17
2:18 +1 Josh Colon made 3rd of 3 free throws 19-17
1:57   Shooting foul on Kyle Rose  
1:57 +1 Jared Kimbrough made 1st of 2 free throws 19-18
1:57 +1 Jared Kimbrough made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-19
1:29   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
1:12 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas 19-22
36.0   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
12.0   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
0.0   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FORD Rams 30
LSALLE Explorers 36

Time Team Play Score
19:32   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
19:22   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Antwon Portley  
19:18   Traveling violation turnover on Antwon Portley  
18:57 +3 Ayinde Hikim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ed Croswell 19-25
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Ed Croswell  
18:33 +2 Ed Croswell made dunk 19-27
18:33   30-second timeout called  
18:33   Commercial timeout called  
18:20 +2 Joel Soriano made alley-oop shot, assist by Josh Colon 21-27
18:01   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
17:45   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
17:26 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 24-27
17:12 +2 Ayinde Hikim made jump shot 24-29
16:52 +2 Josh Colon made jump shot 26-29
16:52   Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim  
16:52 +1 Josh Colon made free throw 27-29
16:39   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
16:28   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
16:19   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
16:14   Christian Ray missed layup  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
16:02   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
15:32   Offensive foul on Ayinde Hikim  
15:32   Turnover on Ayinde Hikim  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
14:49   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
14:42 +2 Ed Croswell made dunk 27-31
14:23   Offensive foul on Joel Soriano  
14:23   Turnover on Joel Soriano  
14:06   Scott Spencer missed jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
13:47 +2 Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb 29-31
13:24   Bad pass turnover on Scott Spencer, stolen by Kyle Rose  
13:15   Offensive foul on Josh Colon  
13:15   Turnover on Josh Colon  
12:59   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
12:31   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
12:21 +3 Christian Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney 29-34
12:01   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
11:51   Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Kyle Rose  
11:39 +2 Ty Perry made layup 31-34
11:07 +3 Christian Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney 31-37
10:34   Commercial timeout called  
10:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham  
10:20 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 31-40
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by David Beatty  
9:57   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
9:39 +2 David Beatty made layup 31-42
9:21 +2 Joel Soriano made hook shot 33-42
8:46   Christian Ray missed layup  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
8:25   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
8:13   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
7:51   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
7:41   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
7:39   Personal foul on Jared Kimbrough  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
7:17   Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney  
7:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on David Beatty  
7:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Joel Soriano  
7:17   Erten Gazi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:17   Erten Gazi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
6:56 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Beatty 33-45
6:24   Lost ball turnover on Joel Soriano  
6:14   Traveling violation turnover on Saul Phiri  
5:50   Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim  
5:50 +1 Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws 34-45
5:50 +1 Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-45
5:38   Ed Croswell missed layup  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
5:33 +2 Ed Croswell made dunk 35-47
5:19   Joel Soriano missed hook shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
5:03   Ed Croswell missed layup  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
4:57   Lost ball turnover on Ed Croswell, stolen by Antwon Portley  
4:49   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
4:31   David Beatty missed jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
4:30   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
4:31 +1 Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws 36-47
4:31 +1 Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-47
4:16   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
3:57   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:45 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 37-50
3:28 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Austin 40-50
3:03   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
2:59   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
2:59   Jalen Cobb missed free throw  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
2:53   30-second timeout called  
2:41   Ed Croswell missed layup  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
2:39   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
2:39 +1 Ed Croswell made 1st of 2 free throws 40-51
2:39 +1 Ed Croswell made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
2:31   Personal foul on David Beatty  
2:31 +1 Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws 41-52
2:31 +1 Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-52
2:24   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
2:24   Ayinde Hikim missed free throw  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
2:03   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
1:58   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
1:58 +1 Joel Soriano made 1st of 2 free throws 43-52
1:58   Joel Soriano missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
1:44   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
1:44   Ayinde Hikim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
1:20 +2 Antwon Portley made floating jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi 45-52
1:12   Personal foul on Josh Colon  
1:12   Ayinde Hikim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:12 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-53
57.0   Shooting foul on Scott Spencer  
57.0 +1 Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws 46-53
57.0 +1 Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-53
57.0   Personal foul on Kyle Rose  
57.0  