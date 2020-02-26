|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Rhode Island
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin
|
|
19:33
|
|
+1
|
Ty Perry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:33
|
|
+1
|
Ty Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:14
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris missed jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Dowtin made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Jacob Toppin
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|
|
18:12
|
|
+3
|
Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley
|
2-5
|
17:58
|
|
+3
|
Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Toppin
|
5-5
|
17:34
|
|
+2
|
Joel Soriano made layup
|
5-7
|
17:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Harris, stolen by Ty Perry
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Fatts Russell
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:05
|
|
+1
|
Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-8
|
16:52
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
16:46
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Martin made jump shot
|
7-8
|
16:31
|
|
|
Joel Soriano missed layup
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed layup
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Martin made layup
|
9-8
|
16:03
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Colon
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:37
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-8
|
15:24
|
|
+3
|
Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose
|
10-11
|
15:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Antwan Walker
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Joel Soriano missed jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Antwan Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Joel Soriano
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Antwan Walker
|
|
13:56
|
|
+3
|
Ivan Raut made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose
|
10-14
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Toppin made jump shot
|
12-14
|
13:20
|
|
|
Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
|
|
13:11
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell made layup
|
14-14
|
12:41
|
|
|
Kyle Rose missed layup
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Tyrese Martin
|
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Ty Perry made jump shot, assist by Ivan Raut
|
14-16
|
12:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Fatts Russell
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Fatts Russell
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ty Perry
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ivan Raut, stolen by Antwan Walker
|
|
11:43
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker made layup
|
16-16
|
11:32
|
|
|
Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed jump shot, blocked by Kyle Rose
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kyle Rose
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Turnover on Kyle Rose
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:04
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-16
|
11:04
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-16
|
10:45
|
|
|
Joel Soriano missed layup
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Joel Soriano missed layup
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
10:23
|
|
+3
|
Mekhi Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|
21-16
|
10:01
|
|
+3
|
Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi
|
21-19
|
9:42
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Martin made jump shot, assist by Jacob Toppin
|
23-19
|
9:24
|
|
|
Ty Perry missed jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
8:59
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Toppin
|
26-19
|
8:38
|
|
+2
|
Erten Gazi made layup
|
26-21
|
8:31
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
8:09
|
|
+2
|
Josh Colon made layup
|
26-23
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ty Perry
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Austin
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:34
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-23
|
7:20
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Antwan Walker
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris missed jump shot
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Austin
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Antwan Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:49
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-23
|
6:38
|
|
|
Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
|
|
6:16
|
|
+3
|
Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwan Walker
|
31-23
|
5:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antwan Walker
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed layup
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tyrese Martin
|
|
5:36
|
|
+3
|
Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon
|
31-26
|
5:25
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Fatts Russell
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Turnover on Fatts Russell
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ty Perry
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Turnover on Ty Perry
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:25
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-26
|
5:12
|
|
+3
|
Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon
|
32-29
|
4:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Antwan Walker, stolen by Ty Perry
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Ty Perry missed jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ty Perry
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:27
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-29
|
4:17
|
|
|
Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
4:03
|
|
+2
|
Mekhi Long made layup, assist by Jermaine Harris
|
35-29
|
4:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Cobb
|
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Mekhi Long made free throw
|
36-29
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cobb made jump shot
|
36-31
|
3:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Antwan Walker, stolen by Jalen Cobb
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
3:11
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Martin made jump shot, assist by Jacob Toppin
|
38-31
|
2:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mekhi Long
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed free throw
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Mekhi Long missed jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jermaine Harris
|
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Erten Gazi made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-32
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Erten Gazi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-33
|
1:19
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivan Raut
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Joel Soriano
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Joel Soriano
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Erten Gazi
|
|
15.0
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cobb made layup
|
38-35
|
5.0
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot
|
41-35
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|