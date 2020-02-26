RI
NEW YORK (AP) Tyrese Martin had career highs of 24 points and 16 rebounds and Jacob Toppin made two free throws with 6 seconds remaining to lift Rhode Island to a 76-75 victory over Fordham on Wednesday night.

Martin sank 10 of 18 shots from the floor, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, for Rhode Island's Rams. Fatts Russell pitched in with 15 points and four assists, while freshman Mekhi Long hit three 3-pointers, scoring 13 off the bench.

Rhode Island (20-7, 12-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) led 41-35 at halftime and stretched its advantage to 59-47 on Martin's layup with 12:59 left to play. But Fordham's Rams battled back and grabbed a 75-74 lead at the 1:08 mark on a 3-pointer by Erten Gazi. Rhode Island's Antwan Walker missed a 3, but Toppin snared the offensive rebound and was fouled by Chris Austin. After Toppin sank both free throws Toppin blocked Josh Colon's layup at the other end to preserve the victory.

Gazi topped Fordham (7-20, 1-14) with 15 points. Freshman Joel Soriano added 14 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double. Antwon Portley scored 11.

Rhode Island shot 44% from the floor, 32% from beyond the arc (9 of 28) and made 13 of 20 free throws. Fordham shot 45% overall, 44% from distance (12 of 27) and made 9 of 14 foul shots.

1st Half
RI Rams 41
FORD Rams 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rhode Island  
19:41   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
19:33   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
19:33 +1 Ty Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:33 +1 Ty Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:14   Jermaine Harris missed jump shot  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
18:55 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 2-2
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Jacob Toppin  
18:26   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
18:12 +3 Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley 2-5
17:58 +3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Toppin 5-5
17:34 +2 Joel Soriano made layup 5-7
17:09   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Harris, stolen by Ty Perry  
17:09   Shooting foul on Fatts Russell  
17:05   Josh Colon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:05 +1 Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-8
16:52   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
16:46 +2 Tyrese Martin made jump shot 7-8
16:31   Joel Soriano missed layup  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
16:22   Fatts Russell missed layup  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
16:15 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup 9-8
16:03   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
15:50   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
15:40   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
15:37   Shooting foul on Josh Colon  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Jacob Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:37 +1 Jacob Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-8
15:24 +3 Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 10-11
15:04   Bad pass turnover on Antwan Walker  
14:50   Joel Soriano missed jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
14:38   Antwan Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Joel Soriano  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
14:27   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
14:04   Traveling violation turnover on Antwan Walker  
13:56 +3 Ivan Raut made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 10-14
13:42 +2 Jacob Toppin made jump shot 12-14
13:20   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
13:11 +2 Fatts Russell made layup 14-14
12:41   Kyle Rose missed layup  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
12:39   Turnover on Tyrese Martin  
12:36 +2 Ty Perry made jump shot, assist by Ivan Raut 14-16
12:19   Offensive foul on Fatts Russell  
12:19   Turnover on Fatts Russell  
12:06   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Ty Perry  
11:56   Lost ball turnover on Ivan Raut, stolen by Antwan Walker  
11:43 +2 Antwan Walker made layup 16-16
11:32   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
11:21   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
11:13   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
11:05   Fatts Russell missed jump shot, blocked by Kyle Rose  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
11:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kyle Rose  
11:04   Turnover on Kyle Rose  
11:04   Commercial timeout called  
11:04 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 17-16
11:04 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-16
10:45   Joel Soriano missed layup  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
10:23   Joel Soriano missed layup  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
10:23 +3 Mekhi Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 21-16
10:01 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi 21-19
9:42 +2 Tyrese Martin made jump shot, assist by Jacob Toppin 23-19
9:24   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
8:59 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Toppin 26-19
8:38 +2 Erten Gazi made layup 26-21
8:31   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
8:09 +2 Josh Colon made layup 26-23
7:57   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
7:45   Lost ball turnover on Ty Perry  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
7:34   Fatts Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:34 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-23
7:20   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Antwan Walker  
7:11   Jermaine Harris missed jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
7:00   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
6:49   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
6:49   Antwan Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:49 +1 Antwan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-23
6:38   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
6:21   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
6:16 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwan Walker 31-23
5:58   Personal foul on Antwan Walker  
5:46   Jalen Cobb missed layup  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
5:46   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrese Martin  
5:36 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 31-26
5:25   Offensive foul on Fatts Russell  
5:25   Turnover on Fatts Russell  
5:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ty Perry  
5:25   Turnover on Ty Perry  
5:25   Fatts Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:25 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-26
5:12 +3 Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 32-29
4:54   Bad pass turnover on Antwan Walker, stolen by Ty Perry  
4:36   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
4:27   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ty Perry  
4:27   Jeff Dowtin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:27 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-29
4:17   Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
4:03 +2 Mekhi Long made layup, assist by Jermaine Harris 35-29
4:03   Shooting foul on Jalen Cobb  
4:03 +1 Mekhi Long made free throw 36-29
3:47 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot 36-31
3:27   Lost ball turnover on Antwan Walker, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
3:23   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:24   Antwon Portley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:24   Antwon Portley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
3:11 +2 Tyrese Martin made jump shot, assist by Jacob Toppin 38-31
2:49   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
2:49   Antwon Portley missed free throw  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
2:24   Mekhi Long missed jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
2:00   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
1:40   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
1:38   Personal foul on Jermaine Harris  
1:38 +1 Erten Gazi made 1st of 2 free throws 38-32
1:38 +1 Erten Gazi made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-33
1:19   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Ivan Raut  
1:05   Offensive foul on Joel Soriano  
1:05   Turnover on Joel Soriano  
44.0   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
35.0   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
15.0 +2 Jalen Cobb made layup 38-35
5.0 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 41-35
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RI Rams 35
FORD Rams 40

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +3 Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi 41-38
19:31 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 44-38
19:14   Personal foul on Jermaine Harris  
19:07   Erten Gazi missed jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
18:44   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Harris, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
18:36 +2 Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb 44-40
18:26   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
18:12   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
17:59 +2 Jacob Toppin made jump shot 46-40
17:41   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
17:41 +1 Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws 46-41
17:41 +1 Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-42
17:26 +2 Antwan Walker made layup 48-42
17:00   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Cobb  
16:36 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 50-42
16:17 +2 Joel Soriano made dunk, assist by Josh Colon 50-44
16:05   Lost ball turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
15:59   Lost ball turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Tyrese Martin  
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by Antwon Portley  
15:45   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
15:29 +2 Jeff Dowtin made layup 52-44
15:18   30-second timeout called  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:06   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Cobb  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
14:51   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
14:34 +3 Kyle Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 52-47
14:14   Mekhi Long missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
13:58   Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Mekhi Long  
13:53 +2 Tyrese Martin made alley-oop shot, assist by Fatts Russell 54-47
13:34   Joel Soriano missed dunk, blocked by Antwan Walker  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
13:22 +3 Mekhi Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 57-47
13:18   Full timeout called  
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Joel Soriano, stolen by Mekhi Long  
13:00   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
12:54 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup 59-47
12:41 +2 Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb 59-49
12:22   Mekhi Long missed jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
12:01   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
11:33   Offensive foul on Mekhi Long  
11:33   Turnover on Mekhi Long  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:14   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
11:07 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi 59-52
10:52   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Ivan Raut  
10:28   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
10:10   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
9:46   Personal foul on Antwan Walker  
9:29   Josh Colon missed layup  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
9:20   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
9:07 +2 Chris Austin made layup, assist by Josh Colon 59-54
8:59 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Harris 62-54
8:57   30-second timeout called  
8:54   Personal foul on Jermaine Harris  
8:38   Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Tyrese Martin  
8:32   Shooting foul on Josh Colon  
8:32   Tyrese Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Rhode Island  
8:32 +1 Tyrese Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-54
8:24   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
8:00   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
7:52   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
7:44   Lost ball turnover on Antwan Walker, stolen by Antwon Portley  
7:38 +2 Ivan Raut made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb 63-56
7:24   Antwan Walker missed layup  
7:22   Offensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
7:22   Shooting foul on Ivan Raut  
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Mekhi Long missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:22 +1 Mekhi Long made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-56
7:09 +2 Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Kyle Rose 64-58
6:38 +3 Mekhi Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwan Walker 67-58
6:02   Jalen Cobb missed layup, blocked by Antwan Walker  
6:00   Offensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
5:57   Shooting foul on Mekhi Long  
5:57 +1 Joel Soriano made 1st of 2 free throws 67-59
5:57 +1 Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-60
5:43