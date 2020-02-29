BYU
PEPPER

Childs scores career-high 38 as No. 17 BYU wins 9th straight

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Yoeli Childs had a milestone afternoon in his final regular-season game for BYU,

The senior forward scored a career-high 38 points and became the first player in school history to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds as the 17th-ranked Cougars rallied in the second half for a 81-64 victory over Pepperdine.

''I'm playing with energy and making the right plays,'' Childs said. ''Teams have been digging and not doubling. When you do that I am going to try to go to work in the post.''

The Cougars' ninth straight victory gave them the second seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament. BYU (24-7, 13-3 WCC) doesn't play again until the tournament semifinals on March 9 in Las Vegas.

''It's huge. It gives you a good chance to go fresh,'' Childs said.

Childs came in needing 30 points to become the sixth player in school history to score 2,000 points. He reached the milestone midway through the second half. He also had 14 rebounds for his third straight double-double.

''He's a pretty special player,'' coach Mark Pope said. ''He's just a handful down there.''

Zac Seljaas added 12 points and Jake Toolson 11 for BYU, which was 8-0 in February.

The Cougars trailed 37-32 before they went on an 11-3 run to seize control and extend their winning streak to nine. Childs keyed the rally with eight straight points and also scored 12 of the Cougars' first 22 points in the second half.

Pepperdine was within four at 54-50 midway through the second half before BYU put it out of reach with a 10-3 run. The Cougars would extend their lead to 18 late in the half.

''We didn't guard well in the first half,'' Pope said. ''They did a great job guarding us one-on-one. We got more physical and aggressive defensively in the second half.''

Kessler Edwards led the Waves (15-15, 8-8) with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Skylar Chavez scored 11. Edwards had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and nine rebounds in the first half.

''We turned the ball over too many times in the second half. We had too many empty possessions and allowed them to get a rhythm,'' Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar said.

The Waves have lost two straight and will be the sixth seed in the conference tournament.

The Cougars raced out to a 15-9 lead as Toolson and Childs combined for 13 points. The Waves responded, though, with the next six points to tie it. There would be three ties and two more lead changes before Pepperdine would lead the final seven minutes of the half as Edwards scored 12 of the Waves' 14 points during one stretch.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: The Cougars came in leading the nation in 3-point shooting (42.2%). They were strong again from beyond the arc, going 7 of 14.

Pepperdine: Colbey Ross was second in the WCC in scoring (20.2 points per game), but was held to eight on 3-of-11 shooting. The junior point guard also had a streak of six straight games with at least 20 points snapped.

UP NEXT

Both teams will participate in the WCC Tournament, which starts Friday in Las Vegas.

---

1st Half
BYU Cougars 32
PEPPER Waves 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
19:47 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 0-2
19:30 +2 Kolby Lee made layup, assist by TJ Haws 2-2
19:16 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot 2-4
18:59   Bad pass turnover on Kolby Lee, stolen by Skylar Chavez  
18:49   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
18:33   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
18:22 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 2-7
17:55   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
17:48   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:36 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 5-7
17:23   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
17:18   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Yoeli Childs  
17:13   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
17:06 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk 7-7
16:54   Kameron Edwards missed hook shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
16:52   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws  
16:35   Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
16:28 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas 10-7
16:10   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
15:54   Yoeli Childs missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Brigham Young  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:50   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws  
15:38 +2 Skylar Chavez made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 10-9
15:26   Shooting foul on Skylar Chavez  
15:26   Zac Seljaas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:26   Zac Seljaas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
15:11   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
14:48   Offensive foul on Yoeli Childs  
14:48   Turnover on Yoeli Childs  
14:36   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
14:34   Personal foul on Kameron Edwards  
14:21 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by TJ Haws 12-9
14:21   Personal foul on Connor Harding  
14:06   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
13:49   TJ Haws missed layup  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
13:37   Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards  
13:37   Turnover on Kameron Edwards  
13:22   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
13:07   Colbey Ross missed layup  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
12:54 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 15-9
12:32 +2 Kessler Edwards made jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman 15-11
12:17   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha  
12:08 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 15-14
11:41   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
11:21   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
11:10   Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas  
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
11:10   Colbey Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:10 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-15
10:52 +2 Kolby Lee made hook shot 17-15
10:32   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
10:08   Kolby Lee missed hook shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
9:55   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Jumpball received by Brigham Young  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
9:34   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
9:19   Kessler Edwards missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
9:11   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
8:58 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made jump shot, assist by Keith Smith 17-17
8:44 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 19-17
8:25   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Keith Smith  
8:18   Keith Smith missed hook shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
8:07   TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Sedrick Altman  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
7:53   Kolby Lee missed layup, blocked by Victor Ohia Obioha  
7:53   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:39 +2 Kessler Edwards made jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 19-19
7:17 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by Kolby Lee 21-19
7:02 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 21-22
6:36   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
6:27   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
6:20 +2 Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Skylar Chavez 21-24
6:06 +2 TJ Haws made layup 23-24
6:06   Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
6:06 +1 TJ Haws made free throw 24-24
5:50 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 24-27
5:36   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
5:23   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
5:12 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws 26-27
5:00 +2 Colbey Ross made jump shot 26-29
4:30 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws 28-29
4:18   Personal foul on Connor Harding  
4:02 +2 Kameron Edwards made driving dunk 28-31
3:29 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 30-31
3:10   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
3:08   Kessler Edwards missed tip-in  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
3:06   Commercial timeout called  
2:56   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
2:36   Colbey Ross missed floating jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
2:27   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
2:13   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
1:59   TJ Haws missed layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
1:50 +2 Skylar Chavez made dunk, assist by Kessler Edwards 30-33
1:27 +2 Zac Seljaas made dunk, assist by TJ Haws 32-33
1:25   30-second timeout called  
1:16   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
56.0 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made layup 32-35
37.0   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
8.0   Kessler Edwards missed jump shot  
6.0   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
1.0   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BYU Cougars 49
PEPPER Waves 29

Time Team Play Score
19:53 +2 Colbey Ross made jump shot 32-37
19:38   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
19:31 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolby Lee 35-37
19:18   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Jake Toolson  
19:07   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Kameron Edwards  
18:57   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
18:55   Kameron Edwards missed driving layup  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
18:53   Personal foul on Kameron Edwards  
18:40   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
18:38   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
18:33   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
18:20 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 35-40
17:51 +2 Kolby Lee made reverse layup, assist by TJ Haws 37-40
17:30   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
17:16   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
17:06   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by TJ Haws  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
17:02   Shooting foul on Kolby Lee  
17:02 +1 Sedrick Altman made 1st of 2 free throws 37-41
17:02   Sedrick Altman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
16:47 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws 39-41
16:31   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
16:20   Skylar Chavez missed hook shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
16:04   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
15:59   Zac Seljaas missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
15:55 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk 41-41
15:38 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 41-43
15:26 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by Alex Barcello 43-43
15:09   Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
14:53 +3 Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas 46-43
14:41   30-second timeout called  
14:41   Commercial timeout called  
14:23   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
14:10 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 46-45
13:52 +2 Jake Toolson made hook shot 48-45
13:35   Sedrick Altman missed driving layup  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
13:12   Yoeli Childs missed driving layup  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
13:01   Personal foul on Zac Seljaas  
13:02   Commercial timeout called  
13:00   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
12:44   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
12:42   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
12:40 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk 50-45
12:15   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
11:56 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 50-47
11:31   Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:31 +1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 51-47
11:31 +1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-47
1:18   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
11:13   Colbey Ross missed layup  
11:11   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
11:04   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
10:50   Traveling violation turnover on Kessler Edwards  
10:37 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by TJ Haws 54-47
10:21 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Sedrick Altman 54-49
10:21   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
10:21 +1 Kameron Edwards made free throw 54-50
10:14   Personal foul on Colbey Ross  
10:07   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
9:43   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
9:25   Jake Toolson missed reverse layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
9:11   Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
9:06 +2 TJ Haws made driving layup 56-50
9:06   Shooting foul on Colbey Ross  
9:06   TJ Haws missed free throw  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
8:38   Darryl Polk Jr. missed floating jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Polk Jr., stolen by TJ Haws  
8:10 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws 58-50
7:50   Personal foul on Zac Seljaas  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:50   Kameron Edwards missed free throw  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
7:30   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws  
7:19   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jake Toolson  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
7:08 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas 61-50
6:51 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 61-53
6:27 +2 Zac Seljaas made driving layup 63-53
6:27   Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards  
6:27 +1 Zac Seljaas made free throw 64-53
6:12 +2 Skylar Chavez made jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 64-55
5:45 +2 Zac Seljaas made hook shot 66-55
5:26   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
5:20 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Victor Ohia Obioha 66-58
4:58 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 69-58
4:33   Victor Ohia Obioha missed layup  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
4:20   Offensive foul on Connor Harding  
4:20   Turnover on Connor Harding  
4:13   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Alex Barcello  
4:09   Alex Barcello missed layup, blocked by Sedrick Altman  
4:07