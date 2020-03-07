NH
BALTIMORE (AP) K.J. Jackson scored 20 points with three steals and No.4-seed UMBC cashed in on turnovers to beat No. 5 New Hampshire 73-67 in Saturday's America East Conference tournament quarterfinals.

The Retreivers (16-16) advance to Tuesday night's semifinals to face either No. 1 Vermont or No. 8 Maine.

UMBC made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 64 seconds to secure the win.

R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 15 points for UMBC which hit just 2 of 12 3-pointers (17%) but made 21 of 26 free throws and scored 22 points off of 15 New Hampshire turnovers. Brandon Horvath added 13 points and Daniel Akin had seven rebounds.

Sean Sutherlin scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and five assists for his 11th double-double of the season for New Hampshire (15-15), which won the rebound battle 31-26. Marque Maultsby scored 15 points and Mark Carobone added 11 off the bench.

1st Half
NH Wildcats 31
UMBC Retrievers 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Maryland-Baltimore County  
19:46   Brandon Horvath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
19:19   Josh Hopkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Daniel Akin  
19:09 +2 R.J. Eytle-Rock made layup 0-2
18:37   Nick Guadarrama missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
18:30   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Hopkins  
18:20 +2 Nick Guadarrama made layup, assist by Josh Hopkins 2-2
17:54 +2 Daniel Akin made layup 2-4
17:31   Sean Sutherlin missed layup  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
17:23   Sean Sutherlin missed layup  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Daniel Akin  
17:06   Traveling violation turnover on R.J. Eytle-Rock  
16:48 +2 Sean Sutherlin made layup 4-4
16:39   K.J. Jackson missed layup  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
16:31   Marque Maultsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Nick Guadarrama  
16:10   Marque Maultsby missed jump shot  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
16:00   Josh Hopkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Daniel Akin  
15:42   Personal foul on Josh Hopkins  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:35 +2 K.J. Jackson made layup 4-6
15:21   Traveling violation turnover on Marque Maultsby  
15:05   L.J. Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
14:44   Nick Guadarrama missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Dimitrije Spasojevic  
14:35   Personal foul on Josh Hopkins  
14:35 +1 K.J. Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 4-7
14:35 +1 K.J. Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
14:07   Nick Guadarrama missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Jayden Martinez  
13:59   Shooting foul on Keondre Kennedy  
13:59 +1 Jayden Martinez made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
13:47   Jayden Martinez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Keondre Kennedy  
13:34 +3 K.J. Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 5-11
13:17   Personal foul on K.J. Jackson  
13:05   Jayden Martinez missed layup  
13:03   Defensive rebound by L.J. Owens  
12:54   Dimitrije Spasojevic missed hook shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Nick Guadarrama  
12:47   Bad pass turnover on Mark Carbone, stolen by Brandon Horvath  
12:41 +2 Brandon Horvath made layup 5-13
12:41   30-second timeout called  
12:27 +3 Nick Guadarrama made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marque Maultsby 8-13
12:01   Keondre Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
11:52 +3 Mark Carbone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Guadarrama 11-13
11:31 +2 Keondre Kennedy made layup 11-15
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Nick Guadarrama  
11:02   Commercial timeout called  
10:47 +2 Brandon Horvath made dunk 11-17
10:26   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Guadarrama  
10:14 +2 Keondre Kennedy made layup 11-19
9:58 +3 Mark Carbone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Sutherlin 14-19
9:34 +2 Dimitrije Spasojevic made hook shot, assist by L.J. Owens 14-21
9:08 +3 Marque Maultsby made 3-pt. jump shot 17-21
8:50 +2 Keondre Kennedy made floating jump shot 17-23
8:29 +2 Jayden Martinez made layup 19-23
8:13   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Marque Maultsby  
7:55 +2 Chris Lester made layup, assist by Mark Carbone 21-23
7:35   L.J. Owens missed jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Dimitrije Spasojevic  
7:26   Keondre Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
7:19   Bad pass turnover on Sean Sutherlin, stolen by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
7:13 +2 Brandon Horvath made layup, assist by R.J. Eytle-Rock 21-25
7:13   Shooting foul on Jayden Martinez  
7:13   Commercial timeout called  
7:13 +1 Brandon Horvath made free throw 21-26
7:03 +3 Sean Sutherlin made 3-pt. jump shot 24-26
6:38   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Akin, stolen by Sean Sutherlin  
6:11 +2 Marque Maultsby made floating jump shot 26-26
5:57   Personal foul on Marque Maultsby  
5:46 +2 K.J. Jackson made layup 26-28
5:21   Marque Maultsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Keondre Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Jayden Martinez  
4:36 +2 Jayden Martinez made hook shot 28-28
4:15   Daniel Akin missed hook shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Marque Maultsby  
4:06   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Guadarrama  
3:52   K.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Jayden Martinez  
3:19   Sean Sutherlin missed layup  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Chris Lester  
3:16   Bad pass turnover on Marque Maultsby, stolen by K.J. Jackson  
3:17   Commercial timeout called  
3:13 +2 K.J. Jackson made dunk 28-30
2:47   Jayden Martinez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Daniel Akin  
2:20   Brandon Horvath missed layup  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Nick Guadarrama  
1:59 +3 Marque Maultsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Guadarrama 31-30
1:44   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed layup  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Jayden Martinez  
1:35   Bad pass turnover on Sean Sutherlin, stolen by K.J. Jackson  
1:32   Offensive foul on K.J. Jackson  
1:32   Turnover on K.J. Jackson  
1:08   Offensive foul on Sean Sutherlin  
1:08   Turnover on Sean Sutherlin  
47.0 +2 L.J. Owens made turnaround jump shot 31-32
19.0   Jayden Martinez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17.0   Offensive rebound by Chris Lester  
2.0   Marque Maultsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NH Wildcats 36
UMBC Retrievers 41

Time Team Play Score
19:20   Bad pass turnover on Nick Guadarrama, stolen by K.J. Jackson  
19:10   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed layup  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Daniel Akin  
18:35   Shooting foul on Marque Maultsby  
19:45 +1 Daniel Akin made 1st of 2 free throws 31-33
19:45 +1 Daniel Akin made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-34
19:25 +3 Chris Lester made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Sutherlin 34-34
19:10   Offensive foul on Brandon Horvath  
19:10   Turnover on Brandon Horvath  
18:52 +3 Nick Guadarrama made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Sutherlin 37-34
18:35   Personal foul on Josh Hopkins  
18:29   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed layup  
18:27   Offensive rebound by Daniel Akin  
18:27   Personal foul on Jayden Martinez  
18:17 +2 Daniel Akin made hook shot 37-36
18:05   Sean Sutherlin missed layup, blocked by Daniel Akin  
18:03   Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson  
17:51   Shooting foul on Jayden Martinez  
17:51   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:51 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-37
17:30   Sean Sutherlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
17:11 +2 R.J. Eytle-Rock made layup 37-39
16:49 +2 Sean Sutherlin made layup, assist by Marque Maultsby 39-39
16:38   Traveling violation turnover on K.J. Jackson  
16:19   Shooting foul on R.J. Eytle-Rock  
16:19 +1 Sean Sutherlin made 1st of 2 free throws 40-39
16:19 +1 Sean Sutherlin made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-39
16:03 +2 R.J. Eytle-Rock made layup 41-41
15:43   Lost ball turnover on Nick Guadarrama, stolen by Daniel Akin  
15:37 +2 K.J. Jackson made layup, assist by Daniel Akin 41-43
15:23 +2 Marque Maultsby made jump shot 43-43
15:00   Personal foul on Nick Guadarrama  
15:00   Commercial timeout called  
14:51   Shooting foul on Jayden Martinez  
14:51 +1 Brandon Horvath made 1st of 2 free throws 43-44
14:51   Brandon Horvath missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
14:20   Nick Guadarrama missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Shot clock violation turnover on New Hamp.  
14:06   K.J. Jackson missed jump shot  
14:04   Offensive rebound by Dimitrije Spasojevic  
13:44   Backcourt turnover on L.J. Owens  
13:30   Sean Sutherlin missed jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson  
13:20 +2 Dimitrije Spasojevic made layup, assist by K.J. Jackson 43-46
12:49   Traveling violation turnover on Mark Carbone  
12:36   Personal foul on Mark Carbone  
12:36   Keondre Kennedy missed free throw  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
12:17   Marque Maultsby missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
12:02 +2 Dimitrije Spasojevic made hook shot 43-48
11:48 +3 Mark Carbone made 3-pt. jump shot 46-48
11:27   Shooting foul on Marque Maultsby  
11:27 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 1st of 2 free throws 46-49
11:27 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-50
11:05 +2 Marque Maultsby made jump shot, assist by Sean Sutherlin 48-50
10:40 +2 K.J. Jackson made layup 48-52
10:11   Shooting foul on R.J. Eytle-Rock  
10:11 +1 Sean Sutherlin made 1st of 2 free throws 49-52
10:11   Sean Sutherlin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:11   Defensive rebound by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
10:01   Shooting foul on Chris Lester  
10:01 +1 Brandon Horvath made 1st of 2 free throws 49-53
10:01   Brandon Horvath missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
9:46   Traveling violation turnover on Sean Sutherlin  
9:29 +2 Brandon Horvath made layup, assist by K.J. Jackson 49-55
9:03   Chris Lester missed floating jump shot  
9:17   Personal foul on Keondre Kennedy  
9:03   Chris Lester missed floating jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Keondre Kennedy  
8:40   Brandon Horvath missed hook shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
8:16   Personal foul on R.J. Eytle-Rock  
8:13   Chris Lester missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath  
7:42   Keondre Kennedy missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
7:32 +3 Josh Hopkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Sutherlin 52-55
7:12 +2 L.J. Owens made jump shot 52-57
7:00   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Martinez  
7:00   Commercial timeout called  
6:36 +3 L.J. Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keondre Kennedy 52-60
6:19   Chris Lester missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Jayden Martinez  
6:12   Marque Maultsby missed layup  
6:10   Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson  
5:43 +2 Brandon Horvath made layup 52-62
5:32 +2 Sean Sutherlin made layup 54-62
5:32   Shooting foul on Keondre Kennedy  
5:32 +1 Sean Sutherlin made free throw 55-62
5:02   K.J. Jackson missed layup  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Chris Lester  
4:33   Nick Guadarrama missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
4:31   Personal foul on Sean Sutherlin  
4:31 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 1st of 2 free throws 55-63
4:31 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-64
4:18   Personal foul on Brandon Horvath  
4:18 +1 Mark Carbone made 1st of 2 free throws 56-64
4:18 +1 Mark Carbone made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-64
3:55   K.J. Jackson missed layup  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Nick Guadarrama  
3:39   Mark Carbone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath  
3:12   K.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Commercial timeout called  
2:54   Josh Hopkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath  
2:37   L.J. Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Sean Sutherlin  
2:30 +2 Sean Sutherlin made layup 59-64
1:44   Personal foul on R.J. Eytle-Rock  
2:01   Shooting foul on Nick Guadarrama  
2:01 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 1st of 2 free throws 59-65
2:01 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-66
1:44   Personal foul on R.J. Eytle-Rock  
1:44 +1 Sean Sutherlin made 1st of 2 free throws 60-66
1:44 +1 Sean Sutherlin made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-66
1:37   L.J. Owens missed layup  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Jayden Martinez  
1:28 +3 Marque Maultsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Lester 64-66
1:04   Personal foul on Chris Lester  
1:04 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 1st of 2 free throws 64-67
1:04 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-68
47.0   Jayden Martinez missed layup  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Jayden Martinez  
45.0   Personal foul on R.J. Eytle-Rock  
45.0   Jayden Martinez missed free throw  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Keondre Kennedy  
40.0   Personal foul on Sean Sutherlin  
40.0 +1 K.J. Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 64-69
40.0 +1 K.J. Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-70
28.0   Shooting foul on Brandon Horvath  
28.0 +1 Chris Lester made 1st of 2 free throws 65-70
28.0   Chris Lester missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
28.0   Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson  
25.0   Personal foul on Sean Sutherlin  
25.0 +1 K.J. Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 65-71
25.0 +1 K.J. Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-72
20.0   Personal foul on K.J. Jackson  
20.0 +1 Sean Sutherlin made 1st of 2 free throws 66-72
20.0 +1 Sean Sutherlin made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-72
19.0   Personal foul on Marque Maultsby  
19.0 +1 K.J. Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws