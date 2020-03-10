HARTFD
Hartford to play for title after upsetting Stony Brook 64-50

  • Mar 10, 2020

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) Hunter Marks scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:32 to play, and third-seeded Hartford beat No. 2 Stony Brook 64-58 in Thursday night's America East Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Hawks (18-15) face top-seeded Vermont in Saturday's championship match.

Marks' 3 put the Hawks up 54-52 and the Hawks led 59-52 with 39 seconds left after he hit another 3. Andrew Garcia scored four straight points and the Seawolves closed to 60-58 on Elijah Olaniyi's two free throws with 23 seconds to go before Hartford's D.J. Mitchell and Traci Carter each made two from the line for the final score.

Marks hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and Carter scored 12 points with seven assists and made 7 of 10 free throws for the Hawks. Moses Flowers added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Olaniyi scored 19 points with nine rebounds for the Seawolves (20-13), who hit 3 of 17 3-pointers (18%). Garcia scored 16 points with five boards, Mouhamadou Gueye added 12 points and nine rebounds and Makale Foreman scored 11 points.

Malik Ellison, the Hawks' leading scorer coming into the contest at 17 points per game, had seven points on 3-of-15 shooting.

