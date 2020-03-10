|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Stony Brook
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Malik Ellison missed jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makale Foreman
|
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Makale Foreman made layup
|
0-2
|
19:00
|
|
|
Moses Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hunter Marks
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Marks, stolen by Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi missed layup
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Marks
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Malik Ellison missed jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Moses Flowers
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Traci Carter missed layup
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Stephenson-Moore
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Miroslav Stafl
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hartford
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Miroslav Stafl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Tyler Stephenson-Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Ellison
|
|
17:23
|
|
+3
|
Traci Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Ellison
|
3-2
|
17:05
|
|
|
Tyler Stephenson-Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Moses Flowers
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Malik Ellison missed jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Olaniyi, stolen by Traci Carter
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Traci Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Stephenson-Moore
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia missed jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Traci Carter
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Malik Ellison missed layup
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Miroslav Stafl
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia made layup, assist by Mouhamadou Gueye
|
3-4
|
15:18
|
|
+3
|
Moses Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot
|
6-4
|
14:57
|
|
|
Tyler Stephenson-Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Mouhamadou Gueye made layup
|
6-6
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Moses Flowers made layup
|
8-6
|
14:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Makale Foreman
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Traci Carter, stolen by Makale Foreman
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Ellison
|
|
13:35
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi made 1st of 3 free throws
|
8-7
|
13:35
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
8-8
|
13:35
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
8-9
|
13:17
|
|
|
Hunter Marks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Ellison
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Malik Ellison missed layup
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hartford
|
|
12:37
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Marks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Traci Carter
|
11-9
|
12:23
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Turnover on Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan McKenzie
|
|
12:08
|
|
+1
|
Traci Carter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-9
|
12:08
|
|
+1
|
Traci Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-9
|
11:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Makale Foreman, stolen by Traci Carter
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Malik Ellison
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Turnover on Malik Ellison
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Marks, stolen by Andrew Garcia
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia missed layup
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andrew Garcia
|
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia made layup
|
13-11
|
10:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Miroslav Stafl, stolen by Andrew Garcia
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Makale Foreman missed layup, blocked by Traci Carter
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Traci Carter
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
D.J. Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Miroslav Stafl
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Miroslav Stafl, stolen by Miles Latimer
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Moses Flowers
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Moses Flowers missed layup
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Otchere
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeff Otchere
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Traci Carter
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jeff Otchere
|
|
8:58
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Marks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moses Flowers
|
16-11
|
8:29
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi missed jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Marks
|
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
Traci Carter made layup
|
18-11
|
8:14
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Makale Foreman missed layup
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Moses Flowers
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
D.J. Mitchell missed layup
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hartford
|
|
7:34
|
|
+3
|
Moses Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Traci Carter
|
21-11
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia made floating jump shot
|
21-13
|
6:43
|
|
|
Traci Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stony Brook
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Miles Latimer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hartford
|
|
6:02
|
|
+3
|
Michael Dunne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Traci Carter
|
24-13
|
5:24
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Stony Brook
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
D.J. Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hartford
|
|
4:59
|
|
+3
|
Michael Dunne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Traci Carter
|
27-13
|
4:52
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi made layup, assist by Mouhamadou Gueye
|
27-15
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Mitchell made layup, assist by Miroslav Stafl
|
29-15
|
4:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Traci Carter
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Mouhamadou Gueye made jump shot, assist by Tyler Stephenson-Moore
|
29-17
|
3:42
|
|
|
Miroslav Stafl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Stephenson-Moore
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi missed layup
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Dunne
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Miroslav Stafl, stolen by Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Miroslav Stafl made layup, assist by D.J. Mitchell
|
31-17
|
2:20
|
|
|
Tyler Stephenson-Moore missed layup
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miroslav Stafl
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Miroslav Stafl missed layup, blocked by Miles Latimer
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makale Foreman
|
|
1:46
|
|
+2
|
Makale Foreman made layup
|
31-19
|
1:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on D.J. Mitchell, stolen by Tyler Stephenson-Moore
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on PJ Henry
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Makale Foreman missed free throw
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Dunne
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Marks, stolen by Andrew Garcia
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Makale Foreman
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Miroslav Stafl missed hook shot
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hartford
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Traci Carter missed jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Garcia
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hartford
|