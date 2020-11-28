UTVALL
BYU

1st Half
UTVALL
Wolverines
24
BYU
Cougars
38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Wolverines gains possession)  
19:50 +2 Caleb Lohner makes two point layup (Kolby Lee assists) 0-2
19:34 +3 Trey Woodbury makes three point jump shot (Jordan Brinson assists) 3-2
19:21   Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot  
19:19   Jamison Overton defensive rebound  
19:04   Jamison Overton misses two point jump shot  
19:02   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
18:56   Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot  
18:54   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound  
18:33   Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball)  
18:20 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 3-4
18:07   Trey Woodbury turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Averette steals)  
17:51   Kolby Lee misses two point layup  
17:49   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound  
17:17   Wolverines turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:05   Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball) (Trey Woodbury steals)  
16:51   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup  
16:49   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
16:35   Kolby Lee misses two point jump shot  
16:33   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound  
16:34   Caleb Lohner personal foul  
16:22   Matt Haarms shooting foul (Jordan Brinson draws the foul)  
16:21   Jordan Brinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:21 +1 Jordan Brinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-4
16:07   Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot  
16:05   Jordan Brinson defensive rebound  
15:57   Matt Haarms blocks Jordan Brinson's two point layup  
15:55   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
15:44   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup  
15:42   Connor Harding defensive rebound  
15:32   Gideon George misses three point jump shot  
15:30   Jordan Brinson defensive rebound  
15:27   Brandon Averette blocks Trey Woodbury's two point jump shot  
15:25   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
15:19   Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Wolverines defensive rebound  
15:19   TV timeout  
15:11 +2 Jordan Brinson makes two point layup 6-4
14:58   Jordan Brinson personal foul  
14:56   Gideon George turnover (bad pass)  
14:44   Jamison Overton offensive foul  
14:44   Jamison Overton turnover  
14:34   Connor Harding misses two point layup  
14:32   Trey Woodbury defensive rebound  
14:18   Fardaws Aimaq turnover (traveling)  
13:56 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point dunk (Jesse Wade assists) 6-6
13:40   Jamison Overton misses two point jump shot  
13:38   Wolverines offensive rebound  
13:35 +3 Trey Woodbury makes three point jump shot (Jamison Overton assists) 9-6
13:23 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot 9-8
13:03   Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball) (Trevin Knell steals)  
12:48   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
12:46   Jamison Overton defensive rebound  
12:33 +2 Jamison Overton makes two point dunk (Blaze Nield assists) 11-8
12:17   Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot  
12:15   Asa McCord defensive rebound  
12:09 +3 Trey Woodbury makes three point jump shot (Blaze Nield assists) 14-8
11:57   Richard Harward offensive foul  
11:57   Richard Harward turnover  
11:57   TV timeout  
11:50 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point jump shot 16-8
11:24   Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot  
11:22   Jamison Overton defensive rebound  
11:16   Brandon Averette personal foul  
11:13   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup  
11:11   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
11:07 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup 18-8
10:56 +2 Trevin Knell makes two point jump shot 18-10
10:35   Fardaws Aimaq offensive foul  
10:35   Fardaws Aimaq turnover  
10:24   Trey Woodbury personal foul  
10:17   Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot  
10:15   Trey Woodbury defensive rebound  
10:03   Trey Woodbury misses two point jump shot  
10:01   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
9:54   Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot  
9:52   Caleb Lohner offensive rebound  
9:49 +3 Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists) 18-13
9:50   Wolverines 30 second timeout  
9:37 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point layup 20-13
9:27   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
9:25   Richard Harward offensive rebound  
9:20 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists) 20-16
9:01   Jamison Overton misses two point jump shot  
8:59   Cougars defensive rebound  
8:40 +2 Caleb Lohner makes two point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 20-18
8:19   Jordan Brinson misses two point jump shot  
8:17   Trevin Knell defensive rebound  
8:02 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 20-21
7:48   Trey Farrer misses two point jump shot  
7:46   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
7:38   Brandon Averette turnover (lost ball)  
7:38   TV timeout  
7:30   Kolby Lee personal foul  
7:25   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup  
7:23   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
6:53   Alex Barcello misses two point layup  
6:51   Trey Woodbury defensive rebound  
6:42   Trey Woodbury turnover (lost ball)  
6:31 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot 20-23
6:11   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup  
6:09   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
5:41   Caleb Lohner offensive foul  
5:41   Caleb Lohner turnover  
5:35   Jordan Brinson turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Averette steals)  
5:29 +2 Spencer Johnson makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists) 20-25
5:13 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point dunk 22-25
4:38   Spencer Johnson turnover (traveling)  
4:15   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point jump shot  
4:13   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
4:02   Matt Haarms offensive foul  
4:02   Matt Haarms turnover  
3:56   Jamison Overton misses two point layup  
3:54   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
3:26 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot 22-27
3:10   Blaze Nield misses three point jump shot  
3:08   Jordan Brinson offensive rebound  
2:48   Jordan Brinson misses two point jump shot  
2:46   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
2:32   Jamison Overton personal foul  
2:32   TV timeout  
2:28 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Gideon George assists) 22-30
2:14 +2 Jamison Overton makes two point dunk (Trey Woodbury assists) 24-30
2:08   Connor Harding misses three point jump shot  
2:06   Asa McCord defensive rebound  
1:52   Trey Farrer misses three point jump shot  
1:50   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
1:42 +2 Gideon George makes two point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 24-32
1:22   Gideon George personal foul (Asa McCord draws the foul)  
1:22   Asa McCord misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:22   Gideon George defensive rebound  
1:01 +3 Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 24-35
0:42   Gideon George personal foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)  
0:42   Trey Woodbury misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:42   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
0:35   Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball)  
0:08   Gideon George blocks Jordan Brinson's two point layup  
0:06   Trey Farrer offensive rebound  
0:01   Trey Farrer misses two point layup  
0:01   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
0:01 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot 24-38

2nd Half
UTVALL
Wolverines
36
BYU
Cougars
44

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +3 Asa McCord makes three point jump shot (Jamison Overton assists) 27-38
19:29 +3 Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Kolby Lee assists) 27-41
19:13 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point dunk (Fardaws Aimaq assists) 29-41
19:13   Connor Harding shooting foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)  
19:13 +1 Trey Woodbury makes regular free throw 1 of 1 30-41
18:43 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists) 30-43
18:23   Trey Woodbury misses two point jump shot  
18:21   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
18:12   Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot  
18:10   Jamison Overton defensive rebound  
17:47   Asa McCord misses three point jump shot  
17:45   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
17:35   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
17:33   Kolby Lee offensive rebound  
17:26 +3 Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Kolby Lee assists) 30-46
17:11   Fardaws Aimaq turnover (traveling)  
16:55 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 30-49
16:22 +2 Jamison Overton makes two point jump shot (Trey Woodbury assists) 32-49
16:12   Connor Harding turnover (lost ball)  
16:02   Jordan Brinson offensive foul  
16:02   Jordan Brinson turnover  
15:41   Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot  
15:39   Trey Woodbury defensive rebound  
15:32   Gideon George blocks Fardaws Aimaq's two point layup  
15:30   Asa McCord offensive rebound  
15:34 +2 Asa McCord makes two point layup 34-49
15:34   Trevin Knell personal foul  
15:32   TV timeout  
15:32 +1 Asa McCord makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-49
15:17 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot 35-51
15:03   Jamison Overton misses three point jump shot  
15:01   Trevin Knell defensive rebound  
14:52   Matt Haarms offensive foul  
14:52   Matt Haarms turnover  
14:40   Brandon Averette shooting foul (Jamison Overton draws the foul)  
14:40   Jamison Overton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:40 +1 Jamison Overton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-51
14:30   Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball) (Asa McCord steals)  
14:24 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point dunk (Asa McCord assists) 38-51
14:09   Gideon George misses two point jump shot  
14:07   Trevin Knell offensive rebound  
13:59   Fardaws Aimaq shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
13:59   Matt Haarms misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:59 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-52
13:38   Trey Woodbury misses three point jump shot  
13:38   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
13:38 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot (Connor Harding assists) 38-54
13:17   Gideon George blocks Asa McCord's three point jump shot  
13:15   Wolverines offensive rebound  
13:12   Fardaws Aimaq offensive foul  
13:12   Fardaws Aimaq turnover  
12:57 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 38-56
12:45   Trevin Knell personal foul (Jamison Overton draws the foul)  
12:45   Jamison Overton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:31 +3 Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot 39-59
12:45 +1 Jamison Overton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-56
12:31 +3 Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot 39-59
12:11 +2 Jamison Overton makes two point jump shot 41-59
12:03   Brandon Averette turnover (lost ball)  
12:03   TV timeout  
11:44   Trevin Knell personal foul  
11:35   Jaden McClanahan misses two point jump shot  
11:33   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
11:11 +2 Richard Harward makes two point layup (Trevin Knell assists) 41-61
10:40 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point jump shot (Jaden McClanahan assists) 43-61
10:19   Connor Harding turnover (lost ball) (Blaze Nield steals)  
10:12   Trey Farrer turnover (traveling)  
10:12   Wolverines 30 second timeout  
9:55   Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball)  
9:43   Jamison Overton misses two point jump shot  
9:41   Trey Farrer offensive rebound  
9:34   Jamison Overton turnover (lost ball) (Richard Harward steals)