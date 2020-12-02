EVAN
TNMART
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Trey Hall vs. Hannes Polla (Ajani Kennedy gains possession)
|19:44
|
|Hannes Polla misses two point jump shot
|19:42
|
|Skyhawks offensive rebound
|19:22
|
|Eman Sertovic misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|18:49
|
|Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:33
|
|Eman Sertovic turnover (lost ball) (Trey Hall steals)
|18:27
|
|Trey Hall misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|
|Trey Hall offensive rebound
|18:22
|
|Trey Hall misses two point jump shot
|18:20
|
|Eden Holt defensive rebound
|18:10
|
|+2
|Hannes Polla makes two point layup (Ajani Kennedy assists)
|0-2
|17:46
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|17:44
|
|Eden Holt defensive rebound
|17:35
|
|Anthony Thomas misses three point jump shot
|17:30
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|17:15
|
|Trey Hall misses three point jump shot
|17:13
|
|Anthony Thomas defensive rebound
|17:06
|
|+3
|Ajani Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Anthony Thomas assists)
|0-5
|16:52
|
|Purple Aces turnover (10-second violation)
|16:42
|
|+3
|Eden Holt makes three point jump shot
|0-8
|16:23
|
|La-Quiem Walker personal foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)
|16:14
|
|Jax Levitch turnover (lost ball)
|15:56
|
|Jax Levitch blocks Cameron Holden's two point jump shot
|15:54
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|15:45
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|3-8
|15:29
|
|Eden Holt misses three point jump shot
|15:26
|
|Skyhawks offensive rebound
|15:26
|
|TV timeout
|15:08
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|15:06
|
|Kenton Eskridge defensive rebound
|14:51
|
|Jaron Williams misses three point jump shot
|14:49
|
|La-Quiem Walker offensive rebound
|14:43
|
|La-Quiem Walker misses two point jump shot
|14:41
|
|Cameron Holden offensive rebound
|14:38
|
|+2
|La-Quiem Walker makes two point layup (Kenton Eskridge assists)
|3-10
|14:38
|
|Trey Hall shooting foul (La-Quiem Walker draws the foul)
|14:38
|
|+1
|La-Quiem Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-11
|14:20
|
|La-Quiem Walker shooting foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)
|14:20
|
|+1
|Trey Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-11
|14:20
|
|+1
|Trey Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-11
|14:14
|
|Jaron Williams turnover (traveling)
|13:49
|
|Trey Hall misses two point jump shot
|13:47
|
|Shamar Givance offensive rebound
|13:42
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|13:40
|
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|13:23
|
|Cameron Holden blocks Iyen Enaruna's two point layup
|13:21
|
|Hannes Polla defensive rebound
|13:15
|
|+3
|Jonte Coleman makes three point jump shot
|5-14
|12:48
|
|Anthony Thomas shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|12:48
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-14
|12:48
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-14
|12:32
|
|Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)
|12:32
|
|Cameron Holden misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:32
|
|+1
|Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-15
|12:09
|
|+3
|Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|10-15
|11:58
|
|Jax Levitch personal foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)
|11:58
|
|TV timeout
|11:40
|
|+2
|Hannes Polla makes two point hook shot (Eden Holt assists)
|10-17
|11:24
|
|Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot
|11:22
|
|Eden Holt defensive rebound
|10:56
|
|Anthony Thomas misses two point jump shot
|10:54
|
|Hannes Polla offensive rebound
|10:47
|
|+3
|Eman Sertovic makes three point jump shot
|10-20
|10:18
|
|Noah Frederking turnover (bad pass) (Eman Sertovic steals)
|9:49
|
|+2
|Ajani Kennedy makes two point jump shot
|10-22
|9:31
|
|Iyen Enaruna turnover (lost ball) (Hannes Polla steals)
|9:16
|
|Eden Holt misses two point jump shot
|9:14
|
|Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|8:59
|
|Ajani Kennedy blocks Iyen Enaruna's two point layup
|8:57
|
|Hannes Polla defensive rebound
|8:52
|
|+2
|Anthony Thomas makes two point layup (Eden Holt assists)
|10-24
|8:51
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|8:39
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Gage Bobe assists)
|13-24
|8:19
|
|Anthony Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Jax Levitch steals)
|8:11
|
|+2
|Jax Levitch makes two point jump shot
|15-24
|8:03
|
|Malik Mooving misses two point jump shot
|8:01
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|7:47
|
|Eman Sertovic defensive rebound
|7:38
|
|+3
|Cameron Holden makes three point jump shot (Malik Mooving assists)
|15-27
|7:28
|
|TV timeout
|7:10
|
|Jump ball. (Skyhawks gains possession)
|7:04
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass)
|6:45
|
|+2
|Jaron Williams makes two point layup (Malik Mooving assists)
|15-29
|6:26
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|6:24
|
|Evan Kuhlman offensive rebound
|6:20
|
|Emmette Page misses two point layup
|6:18
|
|Cameron Holden defensive rebound
|6:09
|
|Gage Bobe blocks Malik Mooving's two point jump shot
|6:07
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|5:52
|
|Emmette Page misses three point jump shot
|5:50
|
|Anthony Thomas defensive rebound
|5:43
|
|Jaron Williams misses three point jump shot
|5:41
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|5:34
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|5:32
|
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|5:28
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|5:26
|
|Shamar Givance offensive rebound
|5:24
|
|Jaron Williams shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|5:24
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-29
|5:24
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-29
|5:09
|
|Jonte Coleman misses three point jump shot
|5:07
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|5:00
|
|+3
|Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|20-29
|4:38
|
|Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Hannes Polla draws the foul)
|4:37
|
|+3
|Malik Mooving makes three point jump shot (Jaron Williams assists)
|20-32
|4:30
|
|Trey Hall turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Holden steals)
|4:30
|
|Shamar Givance personal foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)
|4:30
|
|+1
|Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-33
|4:30
|
|+1
|Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-34
|4:03
|
|+2
|Noah Frederking makes two point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|22-34
|3:49
|
|Malik Mooving misses two point jump shot
|3:47
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|3:34
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|3:32
|
|Jonte Coleman defensive rebound
|3:17
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)
|3:17
|
|TV timeout
|3:12
|
|Ajani Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander steals)
|2:49
|
|+3
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|25-34
|2:32
|
|Hannes Polla offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|2:32
|
|Hannes Polla turnover
|2:12
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point jump shot
|2:10
|
|Ajani Kennedy defensive rebound
|1:59
|
|Cameron Holden offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|1:59
|
|Cameron Holden turnover
|1:47
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|1:45
|
|Cameron Holden defensive rebound
|1:35
|
|Ajani Kennedy misses two point layup
|1:33
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|1:33
|
|Cameron Holden personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|1:33
|
|+1
|Jax Levitch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-34
|1:33
|
|Jax Levitch misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:33
|
|Jaron Williams defensive rebound
|1:23
|
|Jonte Coleman misses two point jump shot
|1:21
|
|Trey Hall defensive rebound
|1:15
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|29-34
|0:49
|
|+2
|Jaron Williams makes two point jump shot
|29-36
|0:28
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander offensive foul (Eden Holt draws the foul)
|0:28
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander turnover
|0:28
|
|Skyhawks 30 second timeout
|0:05
|
|Eman Sertovic turnover (traveling)
|0:00
|
|+2
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point layup
|31-36
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:40
|
|+2
|Eman Sertovic makes two point jump shot
|31-38
|19:29
|
|Eden Holt personal foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)
|19:14
|
|+2
|Shamar Givance makes two point layup
|33-38
|18:54
|
|Anthony Thomas misses two point jump shot
|18:52
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|18:26
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point driving layup
|35-38
|17:57
|
|+2
|Eden Holt makes two point jump shot
|35-40
|17:38
|
|Trey Hall turnover (bad pass) (Eden Holt steals)
|17:25
|
|Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Hannes Polla draws the foul)
|17:20
|
|+3
|Eden Holt makes three point jump shot (Eman Sertovic assists)
|35-43
|17:03
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|17:01
|
|Ajani Kennedy defensive rebound
|16:53
|
|+3
|Eman Sertovic makes three point jump shot (Eden Holt assists)
|35-46
|16:20
|
|+3
|Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|38-46
|16:01
|
|+2
|Eden Holt makes two point driving layup
|38-48
|15:44
|
|Ajani Kennedy shooting foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)
|15:44
|
|TV timeout
|15:44
|
|Trey Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:44
|
|+1
|Trey Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-48
|15:26
|
|Eman Sertovic misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|
|Skyhawks offensive rebound
|15:10
|
|Kenton Eskridge turnover (out of bounds)
|14:43
|
|Emmette Page misses two point jump shot
|14:41
|
|Cameron Holden defensive rebound
|14:34
|
|Cameron Holden misses three point jump shot
|14:32
|
|La-Quiem Walker offensive rebound
|14:28
|
|+2
|Cameron Holden makes two point layup (Jaron Williams assists)
|39-50
|14:15
|
|+3
|Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|42-50
|13:56
|
|+2
|Cameron Holden makes two point pullup jump shot
|42-52
|13:44
|
|La-Quiem Walker shooting foul (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|13:44
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:44
|
|+1
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-52
|13:35
|
|Cameron Holden misses two point jump shot
|13:33
|
|Cameron Holden offensive rebound
|13:32
|
|Noah Frederking shooting foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)
|13:32
|
|+1
|Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-53
|13:32
|
|+1
|Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-54
|13:08
|
|+2
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup
|45-54
|12:57
|
|Kenton Eskridge turnover (bad pass) (Gage Bobe steals)
|12:46
|
|Emmette Page misses three point jump shot
|12:44
|
|Jaron Williams defensive rebound
|12:37
|
|+2
|Jaron Williams makes two point driving layup
|45-56
|12:07
|
|Hannes Polla shooting foul (Emmette Page draws the foul)
|12:07
|
|+1
|Emmette Page makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-56
|12:07
|
|Emmette Page misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:07
|
|Cameron Holden defensive rebound
|11:58
|
|+2
|Kenton Eskridge makes two point pullup jump shot
|46-58
|11:45
|
|Gage Bobe turnover (bad pass) (Jaron Williams steals)
|11:40
|
|+2
|Jaron Williams makes two point driving layup
|46-60
|11:21
|
|Iyen Enaruna turnover (Kenton Eskridge steals)
|11:15
|
|Iyen Enaruna blocks Jaron Williams's two point layup
|11:13
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|48-60
|10:34
|
|Cameron Holden misses two point hook shot
|10:32
|
|Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|10:24
|
|Vinnie Viana personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|10:24
|
|TV timeout
|10:10
|
|Jaron Williams blocks Evan Kuhlman's three point jump shot
|10:08
|
|Evan Kuhlman offensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|
|Jaron Williams defensive rebound
|9:55
|
|+2
|Jaron Williams makes two point jump shot
|48-62
|9:36
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|51-62
|9:23
|
|+2
|Kenton Eskridge makes two point pullup jump shot
|51-64
|9:10
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|9:08
|
|Jaron Williams defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|Kenton Eskridge offensive foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)
|9:02
|
|Kenton Eskridge turnover
|8:49
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point reverse layup (Jax Levitch assists)
|53-64
|8:38
|
|Ajani Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|8:27
|
|Jax Levitch turnover (bad pass) (Jaron Williams steals)
|8:22
|
|Jax Levitch blocks Anthony Thomas's two point layup
|8:20
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|8:20
|