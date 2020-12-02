EVAN
TNMART

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
EVAN
Aces
31
TNMART
Skyhawks
36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Trey Hall vs. Hannes Polla (Ajani Kennedy gains possession)  
19:44   Hannes Polla misses two point jump shot  
19:42   Skyhawks offensive rebound  
19:22   Eman Sertovic misses three point jump shot  
19:20   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
18:49   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:33   Eman Sertovic turnover (lost ball) (Trey Hall steals)  
18:27   Trey Hall misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Trey Hall offensive rebound  
18:22   Trey Hall misses two point jump shot  
18:20   Eden Holt defensive rebound  
18:10 +2 Hannes Polla makes two point layup (Ajani Kennedy assists) 0-2
17:46   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
17:44   Eden Holt defensive rebound  
17:35   Anthony Thomas misses three point jump shot  
17:30   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
17:15   Trey Hall misses three point jump shot  
17:13   Anthony Thomas defensive rebound  
17:06 +3 Ajani Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Anthony Thomas assists) 0-5
16:52   Purple Aces turnover (10-second violation)  
16:42 +3 Eden Holt makes three point jump shot 0-8
16:23   La-Quiem Walker personal foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)  
16:14   Jax Levitch turnover (lost ball)  
15:56   Jax Levitch blocks Cameron Holden's two point jump shot  
15:54   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
15:45 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 3-8
15:29   Eden Holt misses three point jump shot  
15:26   Skyhawks offensive rebound  
15:26   TV timeout  
15:08   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
15:06   Kenton Eskridge defensive rebound  
14:51   Jaron Williams misses three point jump shot  
14:49   La-Quiem Walker offensive rebound  
14:43   La-Quiem Walker misses two point jump shot  
14:41   Cameron Holden offensive rebound  
14:38 +2 La-Quiem Walker makes two point layup (Kenton Eskridge assists) 3-10
14:38   Trey Hall shooting foul (La-Quiem Walker draws the foul)  
14:38 +1 La-Quiem Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-11
14:20   La-Quiem Walker shooting foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)  
14:20 +1 Trey Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-11
14:20 +1 Trey Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-11
14:14   Jaron Williams turnover (traveling)  
13:49   Trey Hall misses two point jump shot  
13:47   Shamar Givance offensive rebound  
13:42   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
13:40   Purple Aces offensive rebound  
13:23   Cameron Holden blocks Iyen Enaruna's two point layup  
13:21   Hannes Polla defensive rebound  
13:15 +3 Jonte Coleman makes three point jump shot 5-14
12:48   Anthony Thomas shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
12:48 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-14
12:48 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-14
12:32   Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)  
12:32   Cameron Holden misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:32 +1 Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-15
12:09 +3 Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 10-15
11:58   Jax Levitch personal foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)  
11:58   TV timeout  
11:40 +2 Hannes Polla makes two point hook shot (Eden Holt assists) 10-17
11:24   Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot  
11:22   Eden Holt defensive rebound  
10:56   Anthony Thomas misses two point jump shot  
10:54   Hannes Polla offensive rebound  
10:47 +3 Eman Sertovic makes three point jump shot 10-20
10:18   Noah Frederking turnover (bad pass) (Eman Sertovic steals)  
9:49 +2 Ajani Kennedy makes two point jump shot 10-22
9:31   Iyen Enaruna turnover (lost ball) (Hannes Polla steals)  
9:16   Eden Holt misses two point jump shot  
9:14   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
8:59   Ajani Kennedy blocks Iyen Enaruna's two point layup  
8:57   Hannes Polla defensive rebound  
8:52 +2 Anthony Thomas makes two point layup (Eden Holt assists) 10-24
8:51   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
8:39 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Gage Bobe assists) 13-24
8:19   Anthony Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Jax Levitch steals)  
8:11 +2 Jax Levitch makes two point jump shot 15-24
8:03   Malik Mooving misses two point jump shot  
8:01   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
7:49   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
7:47   Eman Sertovic defensive rebound  
7:38 +3 Cameron Holden makes three point jump shot (Malik Mooving assists) 15-27
7:28   TV timeout  
7:10   Jump ball. (Skyhawks gains possession)  
7:04   Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass)  
6:45 +2 Jaron Williams makes two point layup (Malik Mooving assists) 15-29
6:26   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
6:24   Evan Kuhlman offensive rebound  
6:20   Emmette Page misses two point layup  
6:18   Cameron Holden defensive rebound  
6:09   Gage Bobe blocks Malik Mooving's two point jump shot  
6:07   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
5:52   Emmette Page misses three point jump shot  
5:50   Anthony Thomas defensive rebound  
5:43   Jaron Williams misses three point jump shot  
5:41   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
5:34   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
5:32   Purple Aces offensive rebound  
5:28   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
5:26   Shamar Givance offensive rebound  
5:24   Jaron Williams shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
5:24 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-29
5:24 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-29
5:09   Jonte Coleman misses three point jump shot  
5:07   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
5:00 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 20-29
4:38   Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Hannes Polla draws the foul)  
4:37 +3 Malik Mooving makes three point jump shot (Jaron Williams assists) 20-32
4:30   Trey Hall turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Holden steals)  
4:30   Shamar Givance personal foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)  
4:30 +1 Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-33
4:30 +1 Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-34
4:03 +2 Noah Frederking makes two point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 22-34
3:49   Malik Mooving misses two point jump shot  
3:47   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
3:34   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
3:32   Jonte Coleman defensive rebound  
3:17   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)  
3:17   TV timeout  
3:12   Ajani Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander steals)  
2:49 +3 Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 25-34
2:32   Hannes Polla offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
2:32   Hannes Polla turnover  
2:12   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point jump shot  
2:10   Ajani Kennedy defensive rebound  
1:59   Cameron Holden offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
1:59   Cameron Holden turnover  
1:47   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
1:45   Cameron Holden defensive rebound  
1:35   Ajani Kennedy misses two point layup  
1:33   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
1:33   Cameron Holden personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
1:33 +1 Jax Levitch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-34
1:33   Jax Levitch misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:33   Jaron Williams defensive rebound  
1:23   Jonte Coleman misses two point jump shot  
1:21   Trey Hall defensive rebound  
1:15 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 29-34
0:49 +2 Jaron Williams makes two point jump shot 29-36
0:28   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander offensive foul (Eden Holt draws the foul)  
0:28   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander turnover  
0:28   Skyhawks 30 second timeout  
0:05   Eman Sertovic turnover (traveling)  
0:00 +2 Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point layup 31-36
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
EVAN
Aces
38
TNMART
Skyhawks
33

Time Team Play Score
19:40 +2 Eman Sertovic makes two point jump shot 31-38
19:29   Eden Holt personal foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)  
19:14 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point layup 33-38
18:54   Anthony Thomas misses two point jump shot  
18:52   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
18:26 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point driving layup 35-38
17:57 +2 Eden Holt makes two point jump shot 35-40
17:38   Trey Hall turnover (bad pass) (Eden Holt steals)  
17:25   Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Hannes Polla draws the foul)  
17:20 +3 Eden Holt makes three point jump shot (Eman Sertovic assists) 35-43
17:03   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
17:01   Ajani Kennedy defensive rebound  
16:53 +3 Eman Sertovic makes three point jump shot (Eden Holt assists) 35-46
16:20 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 38-46
16:01 +2 Eden Holt makes two point driving layup 38-48
15:44   Ajani Kennedy shooting foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:44   Trey Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:44 +1 Trey Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-48
15:26   Eman Sertovic misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Skyhawks offensive rebound  
15:10   Kenton Eskridge turnover (out of bounds)  
14:43   Emmette Page misses two point jump shot  
14:41   Cameron Holden defensive rebound  
14:34   Cameron Holden misses three point jump shot  
14:32   La-Quiem Walker offensive rebound  
14:28 +2 Cameron Holden makes two point layup (Jaron Williams assists) 39-50
14:15 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 42-50
13:56 +2 Cameron Holden makes two point pullup jump shot 42-52
13:44   La-Quiem Walker shooting foul (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
13:44   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:44 +1 Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-52
13:35   Cameron Holden misses two point jump shot  
13:33   Cameron Holden offensive rebound  
13:32   Noah Frederking shooting foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)  
13:32 +1 Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-53
13:32 +1 Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-54
13:08 +2 Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup 45-54
12:57   Kenton Eskridge turnover (bad pass) (Gage Bobe steals)  
12:46   Emmette Page misses three point jump shot  
12:44   Jaron Williams defensive rebound  
12:37 +2 Jaron Williams makes two point driving layup 45-56
12:07   Hannes Polla shooting foul (Emmette Page draws the foul)  
12:07 +1 Emmette Page makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-56
12:07   Emmette Page misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:07   Cameron Holden defensive rebound  
11:58 +2 Kenton Eskridge makes two point pullup jump shot 46-58
11:45   Gage Bobe turnover (bad pass) (Jaron Williams steals)  
11:40 +2 Jaron Williams makes two point driving layup 46-60
11:21   Iyen Enaruna turnover (Kenton Eskridge steals)  
11:15   Iyen Enaruna blocks Jaron Williams's two point layup  
11:13   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
10:58 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 48-60
10:34   Cameron Holden misses two point hook shot  
10:32   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
10:24   Vinnie Viana personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
10:24   TV timeout  
10:10   Jaron Williams blocks Evan Kuhlman's three point jump shot  
10:08   Evan Kuhlman offensive rebound  
10:01   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
9:59   Jaron Williams defensive rebound  
9:55 +2 Jaron Williams makes two point jump shot 48-62
9:36 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 51-62
9:23 +2 Kenton Eskridge makes two point pullup jump shot 51-64
9:10   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
9:08   Jaron Williams defensive rebound  
9:02   Kenton Eskridge offensive foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)  
9:02   Kenton Eskridge turnover  
8:49 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point reverse layup (Jax Levitch assists) 53-64
8:38   Ajani Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
8:36   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
8:27   Jax Levitch turnover (bad pass) (Jaron Williams steals)  
8:22   Jax Levitch blocks Anthony Thomas's two point layup  
8:20   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
8:20  