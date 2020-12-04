|
20:00
|
|
|
Samson George vs. Moussa Cisse (Damion Baugh gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup (Lester Quinones assists)
|
0-2
|
19:34
|
|
+2
|
Samson George makes two point layup (Rylan Bergersen assists)
|
2-2
|
19:11
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses two point layup
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker defensive rebound
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (lost ball) (Damion Baugh steals)
|
|
18:53
|
|
+2
|
Boogie Ellis makes two point layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|
2-4
|
19:00
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (lost ball) (Damion Baugh steals)
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
+3
|
Jaxson Baker makes three point jump shot (Eddy Kayouloud assists)
|
5-4
|
18:16
|
|
+3
|
Lester Quinones makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|
5-7
|
18:01
|
|
+3
|
Rylan Bergersen makes three point jump shot (Samson George assists)
|
8-7
|
17:48
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
17:34
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|
8-10
|
17:02
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse blocks Eddy Kayouloud's two point layup
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones personal foul
|
|
16:40
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
|
8-13
|
16:19
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen defensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Bergersen steals)
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:32
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Hardaway makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
8-15
|
15:09
|
|
|
Samson George misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett offensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway shooting foul (Khaleem Bennett draws the foul)
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:06
|
|
+1
|
Khaleem Bennett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-15
|
15:06
|
|
+1
|
Khaleem Bennett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-15
|
14:48
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Lester Quinones personal foul
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Samson George misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Alex Lomax turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses two point layup
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Lance Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
Rylan Bergersen makes two point floating jump shot
|
11-15
|
13:31
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
SK Shittu defensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Lance Thomas blocks Jared Chatham's two point jump shot
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
SK Shittu offensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
SK Shittu makes two point putback layup
|
13-15
|
13:09
|
|
|
Lester Quinones offensive foul
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Lester Quinones turnover
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
SK Shittu personal foul
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
SK Shittu personal foul
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett misses two point layup
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Samson George offensive rebound
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse shooting foul (Samson George draws the foul)
|
|
12:06
|
|
+1
|
Samson George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-15
|
12:06
|
|
+1
|
Samson George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-15
|
12:00
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses two point layup
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point floating jump shot (Boogie Ellis assists)
|
15-17
|
11:28
|
|
|
Masai Olowokere turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Bergersen steals)
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Samson George misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway personal foul
|
|
10:46
|
|
+3
|
Jaxson Baker makes three point step back jump shot (Eddy Kayouloud assists)
|
18-17
|
10:21
|
|
|
Alex Lomax misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II offensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
+3
|
Jaxson Baker makes three point jump shot (Khaleem Bennett assists)
|
21-17
|
9:55
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Samson George turnover (bad pass) (Damion Baugh steals)
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Lester Quinones makes two point layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|
21-19
|
9:22
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett turnover (bad pass) (Moussa Cisse steals)
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh makes two point jump shot
|
21-21
|
8:46
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point layup
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point putback layup
|
21-23
|
8:17
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Alex Lomax misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Churchill Bounds offensive foul
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Churchill Bounds turnover
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Damion Baugh turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Bergersen steals)
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II offensive foul
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II turnover
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Masai Olowokere misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries shooting foul (Rylan Bergersen draws the foul)
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-23
|
7:07
|
|
+3
|
Lester Quinones makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|
22-26
|
6:50
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries personal foul (DeAndre Jones draws the foul)
|
|
6:50
|
|
+1
|
DeAndre Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-26
|
6:50
|
|
+1
|
DeAndre Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-26
|
6:30
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Damion Baugh turnover (lost ball) (Rylan Bergersen steals)
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (lost ball) (Lester Quinones steals)
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Damion Baugh offensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen shooting foul (Damion Baugh draws the foul)
|
|
5:46
|
|
+1
|
Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-27
|
5:46
|
|
+1
|
Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-28
|
5:34
|
|
|
Damion Baugh shooting foul (Jaxson Baker draws the foul)
|
|
5:34
|
|
+1
|
Jaxson Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-28
|
5:34
|
|
+1
|
Jaxson Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-28
|
5:23
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud shooting foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|
|
5:23
|
|
+1
|
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-29
|
5:23
|
|
+1
|
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-30
|
5:13
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-31
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-32
|
4:57
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker turnover (out of bounds) (Boogie Ellis steals)
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II turnover (lost ball) (Eddy Kayouloud steals)
|
|
4:41
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot (Eddy Kayouloud assists)
|
29-32
|
4:18
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|
|
3:59
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot
|
32-32
|
3:49
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones personal foul (Damion Baugh draws the foul)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Damion Baugh misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses two point layup
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Samson George offensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge shooting foul (Samson George draws the foul)
|
|
3:30
|
|
+1
|
Samson George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-32
|
3:30
|
|
+1
|
Samson George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-32
|
3:15
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point driving layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|
34-34
|
2:34
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett turnover
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett personal foul (Alex Lomax draws the foul)
|
|
2:34
|
|
+1
|
Alex Lomax makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-35
|
2:34
|
|
+1
|
Alex Lomax makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-36
|
2:23
|
|
+2
|
Eddy Kayouloud makes two point driving layup
|
36-36
|
2:14
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
|
36-39
|
2:02
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker shooting foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)
|
|
1:55
|
|
+1
|
Malcolm Dandridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-40
|
1:55
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses two point layup
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Alex Lomax defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen defensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
+3
|
Rylan Bergersen makes three point jump shot (Khaleem Bennett assists)
|
39-40
|
0:58
|
|
|
Alex Lomax turnover (bad pass) (Eddy Kayouloud steals)
|
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Khaleem Bennett makes two point driving layup
|
41-40
|
0:36
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-40
|
0:02
|
|
|
Alex Lomax shooting foul (Rylan Bergersen draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-40
|
0:01
|
|
|
Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|