|
20:00
|
|
|
Tanner Groves vs. Christian Koloko (Jemarl Baker Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:51
|
|
+2
|
Christian Koloko makes two point dunk (Jemarl Baker Jr. assists)
|
0-2
|
19:35
|
|
|
Tanner Groves turnover
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Jack Perry defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Casson Rouse turnover (lost ball) (Christian Koloko steals)
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
+3
|
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot
|
0-5
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
Casson Rouse makes three point jump shot (Jack Perry assists)
|
3-5
|
17:42
|
|
|
Christian Koloko turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Davison steals)
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Christian Koloko personal foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. personal foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
+3
|
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
3-8
|
16:06
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Dalen Terry offensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
+2
|
Tanner Groves makes two point layup (Casson Rouse assists)
|
5-8
|
15:24
|
|
|
Christian Koloko shooting foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:25
|
|
+1
|
Tanner Groves makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-8
|
15:07
|
|
|
Ira Lee misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Tanner Groves misses two point layup
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Tanner Groves shooting foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:46
|
|
+1
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-9
|
13:33
|
|
|
Casson Rouse misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
6-11
|
13:03
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Davison makes two point layup
|
8-11
|
12:43
|
|
|
Ira Lee offensive foul (Jacob Groves draws the foul)
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Ira Lee turnover
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Casson Rouse turnover (Azuolas Tubelis steals)
|
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup
|
8-13
|
12:36
|
|
|
Casson Rouse shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|
|
12:36
|
|
+1
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-14
|
12:11
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:58
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (Jemarl Baker Jr. assists)
|
8-16
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Groves makes two point dunk (Jacob Davison assists)
|
10-16
|
11:27
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Jordan Brown personal foul
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Robertson makes two point jump shot
|
12-16
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Robertson makes two point jump shot
|
12-16
|
10:46
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
+2
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
12-18
|
10:30
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson shooting foul (Jemarl Baker Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Jacob Davison defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Casson Rouse misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point layup
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (James Akinjo assists)
|
12-20
|
9:04
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
+2
|
Tanner Groves makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
14-20
|
9:04
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup
|
14-22
|
8:48
|
|
|
Casson Rouse misses two point layup
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Jordan Brown turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:54
|
|
+3
|
Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Tyler Robertson assists)
|
17-22
|
7:47
|
|
|
Tanner Groves personal foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:37
|
|
+2
|
James Akinjo makes two point jump shot
|
17-24
|
7:13
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Robertson makes three point jump shot (Jacob Davison assists)
|
20-24
|
7:00
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Jacob Davison defensive rebound
|
|
6:52
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot (Jack Perry assists)
|
23-24
|
6:31
|
|
+2
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point driving layup
|
23-26
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Groves makes two point jump shot (Casson Rouse assists)
|
25-26
|
5:58
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
James Akinjo makes two point jump shot
|
25-28
|
5:33
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot (Jacob Davison assists)
|
28-28
|
5:03
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. personal foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)
|
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Ira Lee makes two point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
28-30
|
5:13
|
|
|
Jacob Groves shooting foul (Ira Lee draws the foul)
|
|
5:13
|
|
+1
|
Ira Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
28-31
|
5:03
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. personal foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
|
|
4:36
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
|
28-34
|
4:13
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Davison makes two point driving layup
|
30-34
|
4:13
|
|
|
Dalen Terry shooting foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
+3
|
Kim Aiken Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jack Perry assists)
|
33-34
|
3:22
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Groves steals)
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Jordan Brown personal foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
Tanner Groves makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
34-34
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
Tanner Groves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-34
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
35-36
|
2:06
|
|
+3
|
Jack Perry makes three point jump shot (Casson Rouse assists)
|
38-36
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point step back jump shot
|
38-38
|
1:27
|
|
+3
|
Casson Rouse makes three point jump shot (Jack Perry assists)
|
41-38
|
1:04
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis turnover (lost ball) (Kim Aiken Jr. steals)
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Jack Perry turnover (lost ball) (Azuolas Tubelis steals)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Jack Perry personal foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Dalen Terry blocks Jacob Groves's two point layup
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Dalen Terry offensive foul (Jack Perry draws the foul)
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Dalen Terry turnover
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Davison makes two point layup
|
43-38
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|